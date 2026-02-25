Spirit AI Lands $280M to Scale Embodied AI Through "Dirty Data"

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AI has raised $280 million USD to scale the deployment of general-purpose embodied models. The funding arrives as the industry pivots toward Scaling Law-driven VLA architectures—a trajectory supported by a diverse group of global financial and strategic investors.

Spirit AI $280M Funding Yang Gao Spirit AI’s “Moz1” robot operating on a CATL battery production line

This Beijing-based company is building a universal robotic brain by scaling with diverse human video and wearable sensor data. This path aligns Spirit AI with global peers like Google DeepMind and Physical Intelligence (Pi) in leveraging massive datasets for physical reasoning. The vision is powered by a core team from UC Berkeley, Tsinghua, and Peking University — averaging under age 30—who bridge frontier theory in multimodal LLMs and robot learning with industrial-scale deployment.

The "Dirty Data" Strategy: Scaling Beyond Curation

While many in the field have hit performance ceilings by over-curating "clean" datasets, Spirit AI is prioritizing real-world complexity. "Dirty data is the key to scaling VLA models," says Yang Gao, Co-founder & Chief Scientist of Spirit AI.

Dr. Gao currently serves as an Assistant Professor at Tsinghua University and holds a PhD from UC Berkeley. A prominent figure in robot learning, he has spearheaded a range of influential research while bridging academia and industry. His notable contributions include EfficientZero, scaling laws for imitation learning, and pioneering frameworks such as ViLa and CoPa.

The company argues that diverse, unstructured, and non-pre-scripted interaction is the essential catalyst for building models with true common sense.

- Data Velocity: Spirit AI has amassed over 200,000 hours of interaction data, with a roadmap to exceed 1 million hours by the end of 2026.

- Cost Disruption: Using proprietary wearable collection devices, Spirit AI has reduced data acquisition costs by 90% compared to traditional teleoperation.

- Benchmark Performance: In January 2026, Spirit v1.5 topped the RoboChallenge global leaderboard, demonstrating state-of-the-art generalization that rivals the world's leading embodied AI models.

Industrial Validation: The CATL Benchmark

Spirit AI has applied VLA models to the production lines of CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer.

On the floor, Spirit AI-powered agents handle flexible wire harnesses—a long-standing hurdle due to material unpredictability. Achieving a 99%+ success rate, these agents match the precision and cycle times of skilled human workers in complex manufacturing.

About Spirit AI

Spirit AI builds the "Universal Brain" for the next generation of robotics. By deploying general-purpose embodied models that bridge simulation and reality, the company provides robots with the robust generalization and physical precision required for the real world. Spirit AI is moving beyond the lab to integrate versatile robotic agents into the modern workforce, accelerating the arrival of real-world embodied AI.

Media Contact: [email protected]

