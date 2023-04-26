Spirit Airlines Adds New Flight Scheduling Technology in Time for Peak Summer Travel Season

Airline adopts Amadeus SkySYM, applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simulate and optimize performance of flight schedules

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is investing in its Guests with Amadeus SkySYM technology to help optimize its flight schedule and maximize reliability for the upcoming travel seasons. The next-generation solution takes in a wide range of operational data and creates a side-by-side, virtual representation that highlights pinch points in the operation that the Network Planning Team analyzes as they create efficient airline schedules.

Spirit continues to grow fast and add brand new aircraft and launch more destinations, and as airlines grow, so do their flight schedules. These schedules at the core of the airline are the result of a complex system designed and managed by the Network Planning team who analyzes a multitude of operational, staffing, environmental and other factors.

"Large commercial airlines like Spirit operate 24/7, 365 days a year, and working through disruptions is part of life in our industry, whether it's from weather impacts, Air Traffic Control-related constraints, and other various events that can arise in the airspace or at airports," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning. "SkySYM helps us proactively identify potential operational pinch points and minimize the impact through enhanced schedule design. Our team does a phenomenal job planning our network and investing in new tools will help us to continue providing a great travel experience for our Guests."

Small changes in a large-scale operation can make a significant difference for our Guests and Team Members, especially during peak periods like the busy summer travel season. Here are general examples of how Spirit is using this solution to aid schedule development:

Analyzing historical performance data about our flights and suggests improvements for future schedules. Some examples include pinpointing trends, identifying cascading effects on flights, and recommendations on adjustments to turn time or block time.





Looking at forecasted enplanement data, such as load factors and connections, and incorporates that into future schedule recommendations. An example is changes to connection times or changes to ground time depending on load factors and the popularity of the route.

"There are hundreds of variables that make up a successful airline schedule, and optimizing this complex puzzle requires the very latest data science capabilities," said Renzo Vaccari, Senior Vice President, Sky Suite, Amadeus. "By applying AI for schedule simulations, Spirit gains a deeper understanding of where delays are likely to occur so it can take preventative measures, like reallocating buffer time from one part of its schedule to another."

Amadeus SkySYM is part of Amadeus Sky suite, a portfolio of five solutions that use artificial intelligence to help airlines develop the most robust and profitable network strategies.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation . Come save with us at spirit.com .

