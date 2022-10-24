Spirit Airlines and CAE Launch New Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway Program for Aspiring Commercial Pilots

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and CAE (NYSE: CAE) today announced the launch of the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program that aims to expand the carrier's pipeline of highly skilled, professional pilots. The program, located at CAE's flight academy in Phoenix, Arizona, will put graduates on the fast track to a successful career as a Spirit Pilot.

Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway is designed to mentor future Spirit First Officers as they progress through their path to the flight deck. Candidates may apply for the program upon successful completion of their flight training at CAE Phoenix Aviation Academy and achieving approximately 500 hours of total flight time. If successful in Spirit's interview process, they will receive a Conditional Offer of Employment (COE), a Spirit Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and will be mentored as they work toward completing the minimum hours required for an ATP certificate.

"CAE is a great partner for us because of their commitment to safety and operational excellence, and also their dedication to finding solutions for student training needs," said Ryan Rodosta, Senior Director of Flight Operations and System Chief Pilot for Spirit Airlines. "At Spirit, we recognize Pilots are at the core of an airline. We have one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, and we fly to world-class destinations. We're growing fast and creating tremendous career-progression opportunities."

"This new program will ensure Spirit Airlines has a pipeline of qualified pilots as they expand their fleet and route network," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation. "CAE and Spirit Airlines share an unwavering commitment to safety, and the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway will give cadets an immersive training experience that will equip them with the skills and confidence to begin a successful career flying with Spirit Airlines."

Spirit is expanding rapidly with new stations starting operations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Spirit also plans to accept 24 brand new planes in 2022, bringing its fleet total to 197 aircraft, and 33 more new planes are planned for delivery in 2023. The airline's growth provides First Officers with opportunities to quickly upgrade to Captain and fly some of the newest aircraft in the industry. Spirit's Pilots also receive great training and enjoy some of the best quality of life for themselves and their families.

To learn more about the program and application process, visit www.cae.com/spirit

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. Spirit also recently received the top ranking in its category in both the Port of Seattle Fly Quiet Awards and the LAX Fly Quieter Program. In addition, the airline was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in Travel & Hospitality in 2022, which ranks the 25 best workplaces to grow a career in the industry. Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence " for the fourth consecutive year.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

