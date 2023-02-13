Spirit Airlines and Lynn University Team Up to Launch the Airline's First University-Based Pilot Training Program

Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway Launches in Boca Raton, Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiring pilots can now join the fast track to a rewarding career at one of the nation's fastest-growing airlines while they finish college. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and Lynn University today announced the launch of the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program at Lynn's Burton D. Morgan College of Aeronautics in Boca Raton, Florida. The collaboration is a first of its kind for Spirit, allowing students to attend a traditional university while gaining valuable experience toward a future career flying the carrier's signature yellow planes.

Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway aims to expand the airline's pipeline of professional pilots by offering mentorship, program guidance and a clearly defined path to become a Spirit First Officer. Lynn students can apply for the program after completing their sophomore year and obtaining a recommendation from a faculty member in the College of Aeronautics. If successful in Spirit's interview process, they will receive a conditional offer of employment, a Spirit Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and will be mentored as they work toward completing their degree program and the flight hours required for an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate.

"As a Lynn graduate, it's especially rewarding to work with my alma mater and create valuable opportunities for the next generation of pilots," said Ryan Rodosta, Senior Director of Flight Operations and System Chief Pilot at Spirit Airlines. "Lynn and Spirit both have a strong presence in South Florida, which makes for an exciting collaboration as the school develops highly skilled pilots for our growing airline."

"This opportunity with Spirit Airlines opens another door for Lynn's highly trained students to advance and achieve success in their future aviation careers," said Mike Petroski, interim dean for Lynn's Burton D. Morgan College of Aeronautics. "The program allows Spirit access to our pool of talented aeronautic students, who in turn will receive mentorship, quality training, and the opportunity to progress to a rewarding career at a commercial airline."

Spirit flies some of the newest, most fuel-efficient aircraft in the industry across a network of 90+ destinations in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Many more brand-new planes are planned for delivery in 2023, creating opportunities for First Officers to quickly upgrade to Captain. Spirit's Pilots recently approved a contract that provides a significant pay increase and other enhanced benefits. Spirit also offers its Pilots industry-leading training and great quality of life.

Recognition

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. Spirit also recently received the top ranking in its category in both the Port of Seattle Fly Quiet Awards and the LAX Fly Quieter Program. In addition, the airline was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in Travel & Hospitality in 2022, which ranks the 25 best workplaces to grow a career in the industry. Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence " for the fourth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation . Come save with us at spirit.com .

About Lynn University:

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,500 students from over 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Lynn for its innovation, international students and value. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 25 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

