SPIRIT AIRLINES CARRY-ON FEE CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT: CLAIM SUBMISSION NOW OPEN

RYE BROOK, N.Y. and LAUREL, Md., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klafter Lesser LLP and the Hermina Law Group are pleased to announce that the settlement website, www.SpiritCarryOnBagFeeSettlement.com, is now accepting claims to share in a proposed $8.25 million settlement that has been reached in a class action against Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE: NYSE) concerning the carry-on fees it charged United States passengers who booked their first Spirit flight through certain on-line travel agents during the period August 31, 2011, and May 3, 2017.

The settlement was reached in Cox, et al., v. Spirit Airlines, Inc., Civil Action No. 17-CV-5172 (EK)(VMS), which is pending in federal court in Brooklyn, New York and is subject to approval by that Court. A Notice describing the settlement in detail, your rights, and the Claim Form to be submitted no later than January 10, 2024 in order to be eligible to share in the settlement can be found at www.SpiritCarryOnBagFeeSettlement.com. Jeffrey Klafter, one of the principal lawyers prosecuting this case states: "We urge every eligible Class member to submit a claim form so they can receive as much as 75% of the carry-on fee they paid. The Claim Form is simple and will take no more than five minutes to complete." "Class members should do this as soon as possible," said John Hermina, co-counsel in the case. The Court has scheduled a hearing on December 11, 2023, to consider final settlement approval.

For more information about this class action and the settlement you can also contact Klafter Lesser LLP from that website or you can call us at 914/934-9200 ext. 315 or you can call John Hermina of The Hermina Law Group, at (301) 776-2003.

About Klafter Lesser LLP:

Klafter Lesser LLP has extensive experience in prosecuting class actions and the founding partners of the firm, who collectively have over 70 years of combined class action experience, have recovered over $1 billion for the benefit of classes in hundreds of cases. Please visit our website for more information about the Firm.

About Hermina Law Group:

The Hermina Law Group, based in Laurel, MD, serves as co-counsel in the Spirit Airlines Carry-On Fee Class Action. With a focus on achieving justice for their clients, the Hermina Law Group brings a wealth of legal expertise to complex cases. The Hermina Law Group has successfully prosecuted consumer frauds and civil rights class actions for over three decades.

