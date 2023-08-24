Spirit Airlines Celebrates 15 Years of Serving Colombia with Anniversary Fares & Free Spirit® Promotion

The largest U.S.-based, ultra-low-cost carrier in Colombia delivers affordable, nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO)

Photos and video available HERE

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is celebrating 15 years of giving its Guests More Go between Colombia and the United States after first landing in 2008 and growing to be the largest U.S.-based, ultra-low-cost carrier in Colombia today. Spirit launched service in Bogota (BOG) and Cartagena (CTG) 15 years ago, and has since added Armenia (AXM), Barranquilla (BAQ), Cali (CLO), Medellin (MDE) and Bucaramanga (BGA) to its route map.

"Our Guests in Colombia have really embraced our low-fare, high-value model over the last 15 years, allowing us to offer even more options to travelers across the country and grow our service to seven Colombian cities," said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines. "We're excited to celebrate this milestone with our Guests and local partners and look forward to continue serving our Colombian Guests and the community through the Spirit Charitable Foundation."

The Spirit Charitable Foundation today commemorated the carrier's 15th anniversary in Bogota with a $100,000 USD donation to the Mano Amiga school in Zipaquirá, a nonprofit that transforms the lives of children in need through education. The Foundation has an ongoing partnership with the nonprofit and helped expand the Mano Amiga School in 2019. The Foundation also donated $15,000 USD to Club Deportivo Academia de Béisbol Hermanos Rentería in Cartagena earlier this year.

In addition to the donation, Spirit is offering limited-time anniversary fares on flights from Colombia for travel from Sept. 5 to Nov. 8, with no blackout dates.* All fares are one-way, inclusive of taxes, subject to 7-day advance purchase and are subject to availability.

Colombia Nonstop Routes Destination Frequency Anniversary Fare





Armenia (AXM)



Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 3x Weekly Starting at $193





Barranquilla (BAQ)



Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily Starting at $144



Bucaramanga (BGA)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 3x Weekly Starting at $161



Bogota (BOG)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily Starting at $207 Orlando (MCO) Daily Resuming Oct. 2023



Cali (CLO)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily Starting at $164



Cartagena (CTG)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily Starting at $145 Orlando (MCO) 2-3xWeekly Starting at $203



Medellin (MDE)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 1-2x Daily Starting at $145 Orlando (MCO) Daily Starting at $191

The airline is also offering members of its Free Spirit® loyalty program 1,500 bonus points on round trip flights and 750 points on one-way flights to and from Colombia.** Travel must be booked by Sept. 30 and flown by Nov. 30.

Spirit's Colombia service gives travelers easier access to visit the gateway of South America and enjoy the country's unique history, culture and cuisine. Colombia has become an increasingly popular destination for travelers in the last four years, leading to a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of Spirit's departing flights from Colombia since May 2019.

"Colombia's tourism industry is booming, and air connectivity plays a crucial role in the growing number of American tourists arriving in our country; as a matter of fact, the most visitors to Colombia are from the United States. That's why we celebrate that Spirit Airlines has been flying directly from the United States to Cartagena and Bogotá for 15 years and to Cali for five years!" said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, the promotion agency part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism of Colombia. "Due to the commitment of this key ally, each year, more Americans can visit Colombia and experience all the beauty and biodiversity of our territories".

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry with 24 brand-new planes planned for delivery in 2023, including eight new A321neo aircraft.

More cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests, and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World (ATW) named Spirit Airlines the Value Airline of the Year as part of the ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards. Additionally, Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fifth consecutive year.

* All fares are one-way (Colombia to U.S.), subject to 7-day advance purchase, valid for travel from 09/05/2023 – 11/08/2023 (no blackouts or day of week restrictions), and subject to availability.

** To qualify for Colombia's 15-year anniversary Free Spirit® 1,500 or 750 Points promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a trip originating from/to AXM, BAQ, BGA, BOG, CLO, CTG, and MDE on a flight operated by Spirit Airlines and booked by 11:59PM ET on Sept. 30, 2023 with travel completed by Nov. 30, 2023. Free Spirit® Bonus Points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the Colombia Anniversary Free Spirit® Points promotion would offer standard Status Qualification Points (SQPs). Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.