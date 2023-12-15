Spirit Airlines Celebrates 30th Anniversary in Fort Myers with the Launch of the Southwest Florida International Airport's Only Nonstop Service to Puerto Rico

Spirit images & logos available HERE

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is celebrating three decades of serving Southwest Florida with the start of the only nonstop flight between Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). Spirit first landed in Fort Myers in 1993 and has grown to offer nonstop service to 14 destinations and 20-peak day departures from the Midwest to the East Coast.

"RSW is a great, long-time partner of Spirit Airlines, and we're thankful to the Fort Myers community for their continued support as we add the only nonstop service to SJU on our 30th anniversary," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "The addition of nonstop service to San Juan creates an exciting opportunity to connect the two vibrant communities with reliable and convenient service."

Spirit's new service to San Juan follows the airline's recent launch of three, new routes from RSW to Charleston (CHS), Norfolk (ORF) and Richmond (RIC) in November.

Fort Myers (RSW) Service Destination Frequency Atlanta (ATL)* Daily Atlantic City (ACY) 1-2x Daily Boston (BOS)* 1-2x Daily Charleston (CHS)* 2x Weekly Chicago (ORD) 1-3x Daily Columbus (CMH)* 2-3x Weekly Detroit (DTW) 1-3x Daily Indianapolis (IND)* 1-2x Daily Nashville (BNA)* Daily Norfolk (ORF)* 2-3x Weekly Philadelphia (PHL)* 3-7x Weekly Pittsburgh (PIT)* 4-7x Weekly Richmond (RIC)* 2x Weekly San Juan (SJU) NEW 4x Weekly

*Seasonal routes

"We are extremely pleased that Spirit Airlines is inaugurating new nonstop flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico from Southwest Florida International Airport. San Juan is the most highly sought Caribbean destination at RSW," said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., Executive Director of the Lee County Port Authority. "This new service not only gives travelers from Southwest Florida an opportunity to visit family and friends on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico but will also bring business partners and visitors to Fort Myers to enjoy everything our region has to offer."

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with many more brand-new planes projected for delivery in 2024.





Recently announced more cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.





Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World (ATW) named Spirit Airlines the Value Airline of the Year as part of the ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards. The carrier was also rated a Four Star Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) in the 2024 APEX/IFSA Awards, which is the highest rating for its category and based solely on passenger feedback. Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, Travel Weekly named the Spirit Charitable Foundation a Gold Winner in the 2023 Magellan Awards for Giving Back.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

