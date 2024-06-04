Spirit Airlines Elevates the Guest Experience with New Enhanced Benefits and Industry-Leading Flexibility

Guests benefit from increased weight allowance for checked bags and no change or cancel fees

DANIA BEACH, Fla. , June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced exciting new benefits for Guests that add value and provide greater flexibility. Travelers can now take advantage of the airline's first of many new milestones toward an enhanced Guest experience with more flexible policies. In addition to Spirit's recently launched no change or cancel fee policy, Guests can now enjoy:

Increased checked bag weight allowance to 50 pounds

Extended Future Travel Vouchers expiration to 12 months (for vouchers issued on or after June 3, 2024 )

"Spirit has changed the game before and we're doing it again with this first round of initiatives that will lead the way to a new era of low-fare, high-value flying," said Matt Klein, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Spirit Airlines. "These enhancements provide each and every one of our Guests unparalleled flexibility and peace of mind, and it's just the beginning of our pursuit to make affordable travel easier and more seamless than ever."

No Change or Cancel Fees

Guests can book with confidence knowing that if their travel plans change, their ticket can too. Effective May 17, 2024, there is no fee to change or cancel a reservation on any Spirit flight. Travelers will only have to pay the difference in fare or receive a credit if the new trip is less expensive. This policy is among the best in the industry because it applies to every Guest. For more information, visit www.spirit.com/s/info.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

These initiatives build on Spirit's longstanding commitment to invest in the Guest, improving every aspect of the Guest journey. This includes recent cabin enhancements featuring wider seats with more cushion and fast onboard Wi-Fi. Spirit's all-Airbus Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry and flies Guests to destinations across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.

In addition, Spirit was recently recognized in WalletHub's 'Best Airlines' (2024) report, earning a top ranking for safety and affordability, and has been recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the sixth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

SOURCE Spirit Airlines