Spirit Airlines Embarks on New Daily Service at Norfolk

Nonstop Flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando Begin in Early 2023

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) bright yellow planes are arriving as the new fleet on the ramp at Norfolk International Airport (ORF). The airline will offer travelers in southeast Virginia affordable, daily flights to soak up the Florida sun in Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) starting in March 2023.

"It's great to bring More Go to Norfolk with daily, nonstop flights to a fun pair of locations in Florida, with exciting options for connections to Latin America and the Caribbean," said Bobby Schroeter, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Spirit Airlines. "Our Norfolk Guests will love our Signature Service combined with our affordable fares, and our Florida Guests will enjoy the historical attractions, museums and festivals that Coastal Virginia has to offer."

Spirit Airlines Routes at Norfolk (ORF)



Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily March 8, 2023 Orlando (MCO) Daily March 8, 2023

Spirit is making air travel to South Florida especially convenient by offering the only daily, nonstop service from Norfolk to Fort Lauderdale. Guests traveling to Orlando can connect to Puerto Rico or a variety of international destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America. Norfolk will be the second Virginia airport Spirit serves, adding to its operations in Richmond (RIC) that started in 2018.

"Spirit Airlines' decision to enter southeastern Virginia via Norfolk International Airport is a sign of confidence in our region," said Mark Perryman, Norfolk Airport Authority President and Chief Executive Officer. "Passenger demand hit all-time records this summer and 2022 is on a path to be the highest year in the airport's 84-year history. Spirit's new service from Norfolk to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, two of our largest markets, will be very well received within the community and we anticipate robust growth."

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery in 2022, and 33 more planes projected for delivery in 2023.

A new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. The carrier also won "Best Airport Innovation" in the 2021 APEX/IFSA Awards for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds up the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also recently received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

