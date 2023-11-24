Spirit Airlines Kicks Off Black & Yellow Friday with Limited-Time Offers on Flights, Vacation Packages and Free Spirit® Points

Big savings take flight with $20 one-way airfare available HERE

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is celebrating an entire weekend of sales today, launching Black & Yellow Friday with flights starting as low as $20* one way. Savvy travelers can take advantage of savings on their entire vacation with new deals released throughout the weekend, and holiday shoppers can give the gift of travel this year and stay within budget. Black & Yellow Friday deal hunters can browse all of Spirit's travel offers throughout the weekend here.

"We know our Guests want to make new memories with their family and friends well beyond the holidays, and our Black & Yellow Friday deals will make it easier to save on travels together in the new year," said Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines. "There are a variety of deals to take advantage of so travelers can plan for More Go in 2024."

Black & Yellow Friday deal highlights below. Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday deals will be published here.

Save big with $20 one-way flights *

Nov. 24 – 26

Guests with travel as a New Year's resolution can explore a new city in the new year with one-way flight fares starting at $20.* Discover flight options to some of the most popular destinations in the country and enjoy some of the biggest savings of the year. This offer is available for travel on Dec. 5, 2023, to Feb 14, 2024 (Tues/Wed Only; 7-Day Advanced Purchase Required; Excluding blackout dates: Dec. 22, 2023 – Jan. 6, 2024). To book, visit Black And Yellow Friday Savings (spirit.com).

Earn up to an additional 500 Free Spirit® Bonus Points **

Nov. 24 – 26, 2023

Earn more Free Spirit® points while booking your next flight. Spirit is offering an additional 250 Free Spirit® points when you book a one-way flight and 500 bonus points when you book a roundtrip flight on Nov. 24 – 26, 2023 and travel by Feb. 29, 2024. The Free Spirit loyalty program is free to join and the fastest way to rewards and status. Travelers can sign up here.

Get an extra 20% off all-inclusive resorts with Spirit Vacations ®***

Nov. 24 – Nov 28, 2023

Spirit Vacations® is helping travelers go from winter wonderland to tropical paradise with an additional 20% off all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, Aruba and St. Maarten. For Guests looking to visit other destinations, Spirit Vacations offers packages to many destinations at up to 30% off or more by partnering with hotels across multiple countries to offer exclusive discounts. To book, visit vacations.spirit.com.

Score 2,000 Free Spirit® Bonus Points when you book a Spirit Vacations® Package ****

Nov. 24 – Nov 28, 2023

The perks don't stop at savings on flights, hotel or car rentals. Guests that choose to Bundle + Save by booking any Spirit Vacations® package this Black & Yellow Friday and travel by March 15, 2024, will receive 2,000 Free Spirit® bonus points. To book, visit vacations.spirit.com.

Enjoy a free park-to-park upgrade at Universal Orlando Resort *****

Nov. 15 – 28, 2023

Theme park enthusiasts get double the thrills when booking with Spirit Vacations® this season. Guests that purchase a two-day Universal Orlando Resort base ticket will receive a complimentary free Park-to-Park Upgrade, allowing them to use one ticket to visit both Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Orlando. To book, visit vacations.spirit.com

To receive emails for Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday and more great offers throughout 2024, sign up at: https://www.spirit.com/email-notify-sign-in

Terms & Conditions:

*All fares must be booked on spirit.com between 10:00 AM EDT on November 24, 2023 and 11:59 PM EDT on November 26, 2023, for travel on the dates as specified by individual market and by market direction on nonstop flights only. Fares valid for travel 12/5/23 - 2/14/24 (Tues/Wed Only). Blackout dates: 12/22/23 - 1/6/24. 7 day advanced purchase required. Fares may be combined with other valid and applicable Spirit Airlines fares on other dates of travel. Lower fares generally available at the airport and all fares are subject to availability. You must be a member of the Saver$ Club to receive the member fares. To become a member of Spirit Airlines Saver$ Club, click here for membership details and Terms and Conditions. Not all markets are operated on a daily basis during the travel period, or necessarily for the entire travel period -- please see www.spirit.com for details.

**To qualify for the Free Spirit® 250 one-way or 500 roundtrip points promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a trip originating from/to any station operated by Spirit Airlines and booked by 11:59PM ET on Nov 26, 2023, with travel completed by February 29, 2024. Free Spirit® Bonus Points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the Free Spirit® 250 one-way or 500 roundtrip points promotion would offer standard Status Qualification Points (SQPs). Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply.

***Valid for travel through March 31, 2024. Blackout dates may apply. Total savings may vary and may be up to 50% savings off of base fares/rack rates with flight + hotel + car package.

****To qualify for the 2,000 Free Spirit® points when booking a Vacations package you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) Must purchase a flight and hotel or car during the same booking transaction at Black Friday & Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday 2023 | Spirit Airlines Vacations (iii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a trip originating from/to any station operated by Spirit Airlines and booked by 11:59PM ET on Nov 28, 2023 with travel completed by March 15, 2024. Free Spirit® Bonus Points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the 2,000 Free Spirit® points Vacations promotion would offer standard Status Qualification Points (SQPs). Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply.

*****You must present a valid photo ID or credit card matching the lead guest name for identity verification at the gate. Availability for ticket is daily, and a start date much be selected for this ticket. The ticket is valid for any 2 calendar days during a 5 consecutive calendar day period which commences on and includes the date selected. You will activate the ticket upon entry into your first Universal Orlando Resort® Theme Park. Days do not have to be used consecutively. When the 5-day valid use period has ended, the ticket is expired. This ticket will be delivered via email. While most tickets are sent within minutes, please allow up to 24 hours for successful email delivery. Parking is not included. Ticket includes: Two (2) days admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Park-to-Park access. Access to Hogwarts™ Express. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2023 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com .

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.