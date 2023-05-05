Spirit Airlines Launches its Puerto Rico Expansion, Adding Nonstop Flights Stretching to Texas and the Midwest

Spirit's top Caribbean destination gets more accessible with new, nonstop routes to Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Detroit launching today, and Hartford launching June 2023

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is entering a new, exciting chapter in its 20+ year history in Puerto Rico today by launching its expansion at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU). Travelers now have convenient, daily nonstop flight options between San Juan and destinations across the eastern half of the U.S. to include Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), and Detroit (DTW), with a nonstop flight to Hartford (BDL) starting on June 7. This growth makes travel to Spirit's number one Caribbean destination easier for more Guests across the U.S. and builds the carrier's largest SJU operation to-date.

In addition to the new routes, Spirit today increased SJU service to include five daily flights to Orlando (MCO), and two daily flights to Baltimore (BWI), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Newark (EWR). The growing frequency adds more opportunities to connect Puerto Ricans with family and friends, as well as making leisure travel between popular destinations easier than ever.

"Our commitment to Puerto Rico stretches more than two decades, and it's exciting for us to celebrate today with an expansion that grows our SJU service to the largest it's ever been, now serving 16 nonstop destinations plus increased frequencies to key markets," said Bobby Schroeter, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Spirit Airlines. "We're so thankful to the Puerto Rican community for embracing us, and we're grateful for our incredible Spirit Family members in San Juan, Aguadilla & Ponce, and our valued airport partners.

"Our celebration includes a donation from The Spirit Charitable Foundation which is focused on giving back to the communities where we live and work. Our San Juan Team Members have been longtime supporters of Hogar Niñito Jesús and our donation is in support of their work caring for children in need of shelter," Schroeter added.

Spirit's SJU Guests traveling on one of the four routes launching this May can sign up for the Free Spirit® loyalty program and enjoy the limited-time Double Points promotion for travel to/from SJU. To qualify, members must book SJU/ATL, SJU/ORD, SJU/DFW, or SJU/DTW by June 5, 2023 and travel by August 31, 2023. Free Spirit® costs nothing to join and offers the fastest way to earn rewards and status.

Spirit Airlines Routes at San Juan (SJU) Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Atlanta (ATL) NEW Daily May 5 Boston (BOS) Daily Existing Hartford (BDL) NEW 3x Weekly June 7 Baltimore (BWI) 2x Daily Frequency increase on May 5 Dallas (DFW) NEW Daily May 5 Detroit (DTW) NEW Daily May 5 Newark (EWR) 2x Daily Frequency increase on June 7 Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 2x Daily Frequency increase on April 5 Orlando (MCO) 5x Daily Frequency increase on May 5 Miami (MIA) Daily Existing Service Chicago (ORD) NEW Daily May 5 Philadelphia (PHL) Daily Existing Service Tampa (TPA) Daily Existing Service

In addition to serving its Guests, Spirit and its partners employ nearly 1,000 Puerto Ricans on the island across three airports and its aircraft maintenance facility in Aguadilla. This new expansion will also create about 80 new jobs in San Juan.

"We welcome Spirit Airlines' new routes, which amplify the flight options between Puerto Rico and five cities in the United States through Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Our facilities and staff are ready for continued growth that efforts such as Spirit's allow us to experience. These new Spirit flights, from and to our island, open doors to new employment opportunities and an increase in commercial and tourist activity in the Island," said Jorge Hernández, President of Aerostar.

"We are excited about the economic and market growth these flights will create for Puerto Rico as a top travel destination in the Caribbean. Spirit's decision to add new connections from five important hubs from the US and the increase in frequency of flights from four others, aligns with our vision and strategy to further develop or air access and strengthen the overall tourism activity, one of the key sectors of our economy," said Carlos Mercado Santiago, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

