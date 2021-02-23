Spirit Airlines Lines Up for a Landing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Gateway to the South will be bright yellow, now that Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is on the way. Today the airline announced plans to add Louisville—one of the fastest-growing cities in the country—to its route map with nonstop daily service to four cities. Spirit plans to inaugurate service from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Thursday, May 27, with flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS) and SDF's only nonstop flight to Los Angeles (LAX). Images and videos can be found here.

"It's time to bring the best value in the sky to Louisville," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. "We can't wait to welcome Guests from Kentucky into the Spirit family so they can enjoy our unbeatable combination of service, reliability, new planes and low fares when they take their next trip. Plus, we'll get to introduce travelers to the Derby City's mix of outdoor beauty, art and history, not to mention the bourbon."

Flights from Louisville (SDF) Destination Flights Available: Launch Date: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily May 27, 2021 Las Vegas (LAS) Daily May 27, 2021 Los Angeles (LAX) Daily May 27, 2021 Orlando (MCO) Daily May 27, 2021

Spirit's flight 502 will be the only nonstop service to Los Angeles from Louisville, removing intermediate stops on the way and making quick trips between the two cities easier than ever. The airline continues to seize that kind of growth opportunity as demand for air travel increases. Earlier this month, the carrier announced an accelerated delivery schedule for new Airbus aircraft joining Spirit's Fit Fleet™, which is among the youngest in the industry.

"Today is a great day for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport," said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "Spirit is a great addition for the Louisville community and travelers across the region with their robust network and competitive fares. Spirit's mission is 'more go' and we're accomplishing that with today's announcement - more options for more travelers to visit more destinations across the country and around the world. We welcome Spirit to SDF and look forward to a vibrant future."

Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Orlando are three of Spirit's biggest cities, which means nonstop flights from SDF come with easy connections to nine additional destinations. Fort Lauderdale is also Spirit's largest gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America, providing access to five countries.

"Beyond these very welcome new flights to key destinations, Spirit Airlines also brings a new network of connections to our city, which is great for attracting businesses and new visitors," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "And given our city's role as the home of Bourbonism, it's only fitting that Spirit would land here! Welcome, Spirit Airlines!"

2021 is off to a great start at Spirit Airlines. In January, the carrier launched its new Free Spirit® loyalty program, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.* Spirit is also one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status as the highest-rated low-fare carrier in the world for cleanliness and safety during the travel journey by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Each passenger agrees to that policy as part of a health and safety acknowledgement prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that's effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

*Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

About the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF):

The Louisville Regional Airport Authority owns and operates the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) and Bowman Field (LOU). Aviation is an economic powerhouse for the region, generating $10.4 billion in economic impact annually. Six airlines offer nonstop service to more than 30 nonstop destinations from SDF. Home to UPS Worldport that moves vaccines, products and tons of precious cargo worldwide, SDF is the second busiest cargo airport in North America and fourth in the world.

