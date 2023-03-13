Spirit Airlines Raises $1.5M+ 'Fore' Charities in South Florida & Beyond at Annual Spirit Open Golf Tournament

Spirit Charitable Foundation celebrates sixth annual Spirit Open with more than 200 participants

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirit Charitable Foundation "kept it on the short grass" at its sixth annual Spirit Open last week raising more than $1.5 million for nonprofit organizations across Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) growing network. More than 200 Spirit Team Members, aviation industry professionals and community leaders joined together to celebrate the outstanding generosity that help the Foundation's mission.

The 2023 event was presented by NexGen Aero, with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney as Partner Sponsors. The event also featured 150 other generous and civic-minded sponsors. The two-day event kicked off with the "Carousel of Giving" social and networking event at the new Carousel Club in Hallandale Beach. Top industry leaders mixed and mingled while enjoying a wide selection of specialty food, drinks, a live DJ, an impressive silent auction, and more. The following day, donors hit the links at the Jacaranda Golf Club in Plantation for a fun round of golf.

"We're so grateful and impressed by the continued commitment of our supporters whose generous gifts advance our mission to inspire positive change in the communities where we live and work," said Lania Rittenhouse, President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines. "The Spirit Charitable Foundation gives back to organizations making meaningful impacts across our network, including supporting a total of 51 nonprofits in 2022. The funds raised this year will empower us to extend our impact even further."

The Foundation makes charitable investments in nonprofit organizations across the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean that advance its three pillars: Children & Families, Service Members, and the Environment. Furthermore, the Foundation continues to honor its long-term commitments and support immediate community needs, such as last year's hurricane relief efforts in Florida and Puerto Rico.

The following nonprofit organizations are confirmed to receive support from the Spirit Charitable Foundation in 2023, with more commitments coming throughout the year:

Organization:

City: Pillar: Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Fort Lauderdale Children & Families GreenUp Orlando

Orlando Environment Habitat for Humanity

Las Vegas Children & Families Honor Flight South Florida

Fort Lauderdale Service Members Houston Children's Charity

Houston Children & Families Humane Society of Broward County's Mutts and Meows for Military

Fort Lauderdale Service Members Kids Not for Sale

Las Vegas Children & Families Mano Amiga

Bogota Children & Families NSU Museum Children's Programming

Fort Lauderdale Children & Families Soldier's Angels

San Antonio Service Members The PATCH

Fort Lauderdale Environment The Shepherd Center

Atlanta Children & Families The Underline

Miami Environment YMCA of South Florida

Fort Lauderdale Children & Families

