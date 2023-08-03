Spirit Airlines Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAVE) today reported second quarter 2023 financial results.



Second Quarter 2023

(unaudited)

As Reported

Adjusted1 Total operating revenues $1,432.5 million

$1,432.5 million Operating income (loss) $20.2 Million

$47.0 Million Operating margin 1.4 %

3.3 % Net income (loss) $(2.3) million

$32.3 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(0.02)

$0.29

"Unit revenue for the second quarter 2023 was strong and well above pre-Covid historical averages," said Ted Christie, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer. "However, demand for the peak summer travel period has been softer than expected, resulting in lower fare levels on the routes we serve. This summer we are comparing to a period of exceptionally strong domestic and near-field international demand in 2022, while at the same time seeing demand shift away from these regions towards long-haul international. Difficult weather and challenging Air Traffic Control initiatives are also creating a significant headwind to unit revenue."

"These trends continued throughout July and we are assuming they will continue into the fall. However, once the international summer travel season ends and kids go back to school, we anticipate that demand will shift back towards domestic. This should mean a more normal pricing and demand environment for the peak holiday travel periods in the fourth quarter."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For the second quarter 2023, Spirit reported a net loss of $2.3 million, or a net loss of $0.02 per diluted share. Excluding special items, adjusted net income for the second quarter 2023 was $32.3 million1, or an adjusted net income of $0.29 per diluted share1.

For the second quarter 2023, Spirit reported a pre-tax income of $15.0 million and a pre-tax margin of 1.0 percent. Adjusted pre-tax income for the second quarter was $41.7 million1 and adjusted pre-tax margin was 2.9 percent1.

Operations

For the second quarter 2023, the Company's load factor was 82.9 percent. The Company experienced numerous adverse weather events across its network during the second quarter leading to a DOT on-time performance2 of 64.4 percent and a DOT Completion Factor2 of 97.5 percent. Excluding these weather-related and other uncontrollable events, the Company's controllable completion factor for the second quarter 2023 was 99.7 percent5.

Revenue

Total operating revenues for the second quarter 2023 were $1.4 billion, an increase of 4.8 percent compared to the second quarter 2022. Total revenue per ASM ("TRASM") was 10.30 cents, a decrease of 10.7 percent compared to second quarter 2022 on 17.4 percent more capacity.

On a per passenger flight segment basis, compared to the same period in 2022, total revenue per passenger flight segment ("segment") for the second quarter 2023 decreased 8.9 percent to $128.03. Compared to the second quarter 2022, fare revenue per segment decreased 20.1 percent to $57.86 and non-ticket revenue per segment increased 2.9 percent to $70.173.

Cost Performance

Total GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter 2023 were about flat compared to the second quarter 2022, increasing 0.02 percent to $1,412.3 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the second quarter 2023 were also about flat compared to the second quarter 2022, increasing 0.2 percent to $1,385.5 million4. Lower fuel expense year over year, primarily driven by lower average fuel prices, offset increases driven by increased flight volume, additional aircraft, inflationary wage pressures and other items.

Aircraft utilization in the second quarter 2023 was 11.3 hours, up 5.6 percent compared to the 10.7 hours in the same period of 2022.

"Despite achieving record quarterly revenue in the second quarter 2023, productivity headwinds, primarily related to pilot constraints and NEO engine availability issues, resulted in a disappointing operating margin. With these issues as well as an acute reduction in the domestic and Latin America demand outlook, we estimate our third quarter operating margin will range between negative 5.5 percent and negative 7.5 percent," said Scott Haralson, Spirit's Chief Financial Officer.

"On a positive note, pilot attrition levels have been improving such that, assuming they stay where they are, or improve further, our growth is no longer constrained by pilots. If we weren't burdened with the NEO engine availability issues, we could achieve full fleet utilization and more normalized margin and CASM ex-fuel production by year-end."

"Additionally, last week we reached an amendment with Airbus on our fleet order that reduces 2024 deliveries and spreads the remaining deliveries over 2025 to 2029, giving us a consistent level of deliveries for the remainder of the decade. We also upgauged all of our A319neo orders to A321neos. I'll share more details on our earnings call today but we are very pleased with the changes and appreciate Airbus partnering with us to provide a stable and predictable order book through the end of the decade with an aircraft mix we view as beneficial to driving efficiencies throughout our business."

Fleet

Spirit took delivery of five new A320neo aircraft and one A321neo aircraft during the second quarter 2023 and retired three A319ceo aircraft. The Company ended the quarter with 198 aircraft in its fleet, an increase of 10.0 percent since the end of second quarter 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Deployment

Spirit ended second quarter 2023 with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term investment securities and liquidity available under the Company's revolving credit facility of $1.5 billion.

Total capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $146.1 million, primarily related to net outflows of aircraft pre-delivery deposits, expenditures related to the building of Spirit's new headquarters campus in Dania Beach, Florida and spare parts, including spare engines.

Interest expense in the second quarter 2023 included a favorable mark to market adjustment of $14.2 million related to the change in fair value of the derivative liability associated the Company's Convertible Notes Due 2026.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fifth consecutive year

Named Most Affordable Airline and No. 2 of 11 overall by WalletHub in its 2023 Best Airline Awards

Ratified an amended collective bargaining agreement with its flight attendants represented by the Association of Flight Attendants

Inaugurated the first Airbus A321neo into Spirit's young, fuel-efficient fleet with plans to accept seven more in 2023

Announced that four new partners joined the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program: Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois ; International Aero Academy in Lakeland, Florida ; US Aviation Academy in Denton, Texas ; and Thrust Flight in Addison, Texas . The Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program provides graduates with a fast track to a rewarding career as a Spirit First Officer

in ; International Aero Academy in ; US Aviation Academy in ; and Thrust Flight in . The Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program provides graduates with a fast track to a rewarding career as a Spirit First Officer Initiated service to Charleston, South Carolina and San Jose, California , in addition to nearly 20 new routes connecting our existing stations

Merger Agreement with JetBlue

On October 19, 2022, Spirit stockholders voted to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), among Spirit, JetBlue Airways Corporation ("JetBlue") and Sundown Acquisition Corp., a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue, which was entered into on July 28, 2022. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. Spirit and JetBlue expect to conclude the regulatory process and close the transaction no later than the first half of 2024. On March 7, 2023, the U.S. Justice Department filed suit to block the merger. The trial date for the lawsuit has been set for October 16, 2023.

Forward Looking Guidance

The forward-looking guidance items provided in this release are based on the Company's current estimates and are not a guarantee of future performance. There could be significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Spirit undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements or estimates.

Investors are encouraged to read this press release in conjunction with the company's Investor Update which provides additional information about the company's forward-looking estimates for certain financial metrics and is included along with this press release in the Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Investor Update is also available at https://ir.spirit.com. Management will also discuss certain business outlook items during the quarterly earnings conference call.

Investors are also encouraged to read the Company's periodic and current reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, for additional information regarding the Company.

End Notes (1) See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Income (Loss)" table below for more details. (2) Results are based on preliminary data compared to major and regional U.S. airlines. (3) See "Calculation of Total Non-Ticket Revenue per Passenger Flight Segment" table below for more details. (4) See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expenses to GAAP Operating Expenses" table below for more details. (5) Controllable completion factor excludes the following events, which are outside of the Company's control, from the calculation of completion factor: weather, air traffic and uncontrolled airport/runway closures, which may include acts of nature, disabled aircraft incidents on the runway, political/civil unrest and disturbances preventing normal operations within airline control, among others, and any city/state closures as declared by local authorities and asserted by our Security department.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this release and certain oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, guidance for 2023 and statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations regarding revenues, cash burn, capacity and passenger demand, additional financing, capital spending, operating costs and expenses, pre-tax income, pre-tax margin, taxes, hiring, aircraft deliveries and stakeholders, vendors and government support. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors include, among others, results of operations and financial condition, the competitive environment in our industry, our ability to keep costs low and the impact of worldwide economic conditions, including the impact of economic cycles or downturns on customer travel behavior, the consummation of the merger with JetBlue and other factors, as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Risks or uncertainties (i) that are not currently known to us, (ii) that we currently deem to be immaterial, or (iii) that could apply to any company, could also materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, or future results. Additional information concerning certain factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per-share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, Percent

June 30, Percent

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022 Change Operating revenues:



















Passenger $ 1,410,061

$ 1,347,871

4.6

$ 2,737,534

$ 2,297,615 19.1 Other 22,411

18,772

19.4

44,712

36,343 23.0 Total operating revenues 1,432,472

1,366,643

4.8

2,782,246

2,333,958 19.2





















Operating expenses:



















Aircraft fuel 391,032

558,633

(30.0)

878,743

927,218 (5.2) Salaries, wages and benefits 407,705

308,634

32.1

796,890

614,524 29.7 Landing fees and other rents 106,487

92,021

15.7

203,832

174,957 16.5 Depreciation and amortization 80,542

76,469

5.3

158,533

152,660 3.8 Aircraft rent 92,101

68,632

34.2

177,368

134,676 31.7 Maintenance, materials and repairs 56,825

45,407

25.1

111,239

90,922 22.3 Distribution 50,701

48,724

4.1

98,718

84,075 17.4 Special charges 19,972

18,004

10.9

33,955

33,567 1.2 Loss on disposal of assets 802

10,636

(92.5)

7,902

22,188 (64.4) Other operating (1) 206,094

184,813

11.5

407,250

355,969 14.4 Total operating expenses 1,412,261

1,411,973

—

2,874,430

2,590,756 10.9





















Operating income (loss) 20,211

(45,330)

NM

(92,184)

(256,798) (64.1)





















Other (income) expense:



















Interest expense 28,880

30,124

(4.1)

80,673

68,004 18.6 Capitalized interest (8,445)

(5,677)

48.8

(16,093)

(10,939) 47.1 Interest income (15,962)

(2,561)

NM

(31,396)

(3,028) NM Other (income) expense 766

296

158.8

1,308

713 83.5 Total other (income) expense 5,239

22,182

(76.4)

34,492

54,750 (37.0)





















Income (loss) before income taxes 14,972

(67,512)

NM

(126,676)

(311,548) (59.3) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17,321

(15,106)

(214.7)

(20,416)

(64,439) (68.3)





















Net income (loss) $ (2,349)

$ (52,406)

NM

$ (106,260)

$ (247,109) (57.0) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.02)

$ (0.48)

NM

$ (0.97)

$ (2.27) (57.2) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.02)

$ (0.48)

NM

$ (0.97)

$ (2.27) (57.2)





















Weighted-average shares, basic 109,161

108,697

0.4

109,136

108,639 0.5 Weighted-average shares, diluted 109,161

108,697

0.4

109,136

108,639 0.5





(1) Includes an estimated litigation settlement of $6.0 million. See "Special Items" table below for more information. NM: "Not Meaningful"

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. Selected Operating Statistics (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Change Operating Statistics 2023

2022

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 13,908,113

11,846,547

17.4 % Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 11,532,450

10,192,686

13.1 % Load factor (%) 82.9

86.0

(3.1) pts Passenger flight segments (thousands) 11,189

9,719

15.1 % Departures 74,787

63,148

18.4 % Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) 10.30

11.54

(10.7) % Average yield (cents) 12.42

13.41

(7.4) % Fare revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 57.86

72.41

(20.1) % Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 70.17

68.20

2.9 % Total revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 128.03

140.61

(8.9) % CASM (cents) 10.15

11.92

(14.8) % Adjusted CASM (cents) (1) 9.96

11.68

(14.7) % Adjusted CASM ex-fuel (cents) (1)(2) 7.15

6.96

2.7 % Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 149,513

129,972

15.0 % Average fuel cost per gallon ($) 2.62

4.30

(39.1) % Aircraft at end of period 198

180

10.0 % Average daily aircraft utilization (hours) 11.3

10.7

5.6 % Average stage length (miles) 1,010

1,022

(1.2) %



Six Months Ended June 30,

Change Operating Statistics 2023

2022

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 27,117,249

23,565,443

15.1 % Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 22,207,330

19,242,720

15.4 % Load factor (%) 81.9

81.7

0.2 pts Passenger flight segments (thousands) 21,787

18,224

19.6 % Departures 147,536

124,106

18.9 % Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) 10.26

9.90

3.6 % Average yield (cents) 12.53

12.13

3.3 % Fare revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 57.66

61.58

(6.4) % Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 70.04

66.49

5.3 % Total revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 127.70

128.07

(0.3) % CASM (cents) 10.60

10.99

(3.5) % Adjusted CASM (cents) (1) 10.42

10.76

(3.2) % Adjusted CASM ex-fuel (cents) (1)(2) 7.18

6.82

5.3 % Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 291,855

254,888

14.5 % Average fuel cost per gallon ($) 3.01

3.64

(17.3) % Average daily aircraft utilization (hours) 11.3

10.7

5.6 % Average stage length (miles) 999

1,034

(3.4) %





(1) Excludes operating special items. (2) Excludes fuel expense and operating special items.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted provision (benefit) for income taxes, Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, Adjusted CASM and Adjusted CASM ex-fuel. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

The Company believes that adjusting for a litigation loss contingency (recorded within other operating expenses within the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations), loss on disposal of assets and special charges is useful to investors because these items are not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance and the adjustments are similar to those made by our peers and allow for enhanced comparability to other airlines.

Operating expenses per available seat mile ("CASM") is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. We exclude aircraft fuel and related taxes and special items from operating expenses to determine Adjusted CASM ex-fuel. We also believe that excluding fuel costs from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence and increases comparability with other airlines that also provide a similar metric.

Calculation of Total Non-Ticket Revenue per Passenger Flight Segment (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (in thousands, except per-segment data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating revenues













Fare $ 647,344

$ 703,778

$ 1,256,205

$ 1,122,196 Non-fare 762,717

644,093

1,481,329

1,175,419 Total passenger revenues 1,410,061

1,347,871

2,737,534

2,297,615 Other revenues 22,411

18,772

44,712

36,343 Total operating revenues $ 1,432,472

$ 1,366,643

$ 2,782,246

$ 2,333,958















Non-ticket revenues (1) $ 785,128

$ 662,865

$ 1,526,041

$ 1,211,762















Passenger segments 11,189

9,719

21,787

18,224















Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment ($) $70.17

$68.20

$70.04

$66.49





(1) Non-ticket revenues equal the sum of non-fare passenger revenues and other revenues.

Special Items (unaudited) (1)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating special items include the following:













Litigation loss contingency (2) $ 6,000

$ —

$ 6,000

$ — Loss on disposal of assets (3) 802

10,636

7,902

22,188 Operating special charges (4) 19,972

18,004

33,955 0 33,567 Total special items (1) $ 26,774

$ 28,640

$ 47,857

$ 55,755





(1) Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. (2) 2023 includes a $6 million litigation loss contingency (recorded within other operating expenses within the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations), which is the Company's best estimate of the probable loss related to a tentative settlement reached in mediation for a maximum amount of $8.3 million. The total amount paid will depend on a number of factors, including participation of class members and any conditions on the settlement approved by the Court. (3) 2023 includes amounts related to the loss on five aircraft sale leaseback transactions and the write-off of obsolete assets and other adjustments, partially offset by net gains related to the sale of seven A319 airframes and eleven A319 engines. 2022 includes amounts related to the loss on seven aircraft sale leaseback transactions and the impairment of one spare engine. (4) 2023 includes legal, advisory, retention award program and other fees related to the Merger Agreement. 2022 includes amounts related to legal, advisory, retention award program and other fees related to the former merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expenses to GAAP Operating Expenses (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (in thousands, except CASM data in cents) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Total operating expenses, as reported $ 1,412,261

$ 1,411,973

$ 2,874,430

$ 2,590,756 Less: Operating special items expense (credit) 26,774

28,640

47,857

55,755 Adj. Operating expenses, non-GAAP (1) 1,385,487

1,383,333

2,826,573

2,535,001 Less: Aircraft fuel expense 391,032

558,633

878,743

927,218 Adj. Operating expenses excluding fuel, non-GAAP (2) $ 994,455

$ 824,700

$ 1,947,830

$ 1,607,783















Available seat miles 13,908,113

11,846,547

27,117,249

23,565,443















CASM (cents) 10.15

11.92

10.60

10.99 Adj. CASM (cents) (1) 9.96

11.68

10.42

10.76 Adj. CASM ex-fuel (cents) (2) 7.15

6.96

7.18

6.82





(1) Excludes operating special items. Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. (2) Excludes operating special items and aircraft fuel expense. Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes to GAAP Provision (Benefit) for Net Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Provision (benefit) for income taxes, as reported $ 17,321

$ (15,106)

$ (20,416)

$ (64,439) Less: Net Income (loss) tax impact of special items 7,886

(8,422)

(2,603)

(14,291) Adj. Provision (benefit) for income taxes, net, non-GAAP (1) $ 9,435

$ (6,684)

$ (17,813)

$ (50,148)





(1) For 2023, the Company determined the Adjusted Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes using its statutory tax rate. For 2022, the Company used its estimated annual effective tax rate, adjusted for special items.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Income (Loss)(unaudited) (1)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (in thousands, except per-share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss), as reported $ (2,349)

$ (52,406)

$ (106,260)

$ (247,109) Add: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17,321

(15,106)

(20,416)

(64,439) Income (loss) before income taxes, as reported 14,972

(67,512)

(126,676)

(311,548) Pre-tax margin 1.0 %

(4.9) %

(4.6) %

(13.3) % Add: Special items expense (credit) (2) 26,774

28,640

47,857

55,755 Adj. Income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP (3) 41,746

(38,872)

(78,819)

(255,793) Adj. Pre-tax margin, non-GAAP (3) 2.9 %

(2.8) %

(2.8) %

(11.0) % Add: Total other (income) expense 5,239

22,182

34,492

54,750 Adj. Operating income (loss), non-GAAP (3) 46,985

(16,690)

(44,327)

(201,043) Adj. Operating margin, non-GAAP (3) 3.3 %

(1.2) %

(1.6) %

(8.6) %















Adj. Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4) 9,435

(6,684)

(17,813)

(50,148) Adj. Net income (loss), non-GAAP (3) $ 32,311

$ (32,188)

$ (61,006)

$ (205,645)















Weighted-average shares, diluted (5) 111,711

108,697

109,136

108,639















Adj. Net income (loss) per share, diluted (3) $ 0.29

$ (0.30)

$ (0.56)

$ (1.89)















Total operating revenues $ 1,432,472

$ 1,366,643

$ 2,782,246

$ 2,333,958





















(1) Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. (2) See "Special Items" table above for more details. (3) Excludes operating special items. Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. (4) See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes to GAAP Provision (benefit) for Net Income" table above for more details. (5) Second quarter 2023 includes the estimated dilutive impact from the outstanding Convertible Notes Due 2025 and the estimated dilutive impact, if any, from outstanding equity awards and warrants.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share to GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (per share) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) per share, diluted, as reported $ (0.02)

$ (0.48)

$ (0.97)

$ (2.27) Add: Impact of special items 0.25

0.26

0.44

0.51 Add: Tax impact of special items (2) 0.07

(0.08)

(0.02)

(0.13) Adj. Net income (loss) per share, diluted, non-GAAP (1) (3) $ 0.29

$ (0.30)

$ (0.56)

$ (1.89)





(1) Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. (2) Reflects the difference between the Company's GAAP Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes and Adjusted Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes as presented in the Reconciliation of Adjusted Net income to GAAP Net Income, on a per share basis. (3) Within the table presented, certain columns may not add due to the use of rounded numbers.

