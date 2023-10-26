Spirit Airlines Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAVE) today reported third quarter 2023 financial results.



Third Quarter 2023

(unaudited)

As Reported Adjusted 1 Total operating revenues $1,258.5 million $1,258.5 million Operating income (loss) $(188.8) million $(178.6) million Operating margin (15.0) % (14.2) % Net income (loss) $(157.6) million $(149.8) million Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(1.44) $(1.37)

"Softer demand for our product and discounted fares in our markets led to a disappointing outcome for the third quarter 2023. We continue to see discounted fares for travel booked through the pre-Thanksgiving period. And, unfortunately, we have not seen the anticipated return to a normal demand and pricing environment for the peak holiday periods. Given these continued trends, we are evaluating our growth profile and our competitive position. We have already taken the first steps by modifying the cadence of our aircraft deliveries through the end of the decade and slowing our capacity growth in the near term. We continue to believe merging with JetBlue and creating a viable competitor to the Big Four US airlines is in the best interest of consumers, Team Members, and shareholders. We are prepared to make the necessary strategic shifts to enable Spirit to compete effectively in this new demand backdrop," said Ted Christie, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Team Members are among the best and most innovative in the industry. I am confident that whether the Spirit of tomorrow is different from today or whether the aircraft tail says JetBlue or Spirit, their dedication to take care of our Guests and each other will not change."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For the third quarter 2023, Spirit reported a net loss of $157.6 million, or a net loss of $1.44 per diluted share. Excluding special items, adjusted net loss for the third quarter 2023 was $149.8 million1, or an adjusted net loss of $1.37 per diluted share1.

For the third quarter 2023, Spirit reported a pre-tax loss of $203.6 million and a pre-tax margin of negative 16.2 percent. Adjusted pre-tax loss for the third quarter was $193.5 million1 and adjusted pre-tax margin was negative 15.4 percent1.

For the third quarter 2023, the Company's load factor was 81.4 percent. Adverse weather and air traffic control related delays during the quarter, particularly along the eastern seaboard and in Florida, negatively impacted the Company's operational performance for the quarter. For the third quarter 2023, Spirit reported a DOT on-time performance2 of 67.0 percent and a DOT Completion Factor2 of 98.4 percent. Excluding these weather-related and other uncontrollable events, the Company's controllable completion factor for the third quarter 2023 was 99.8 percent5.

Revenue

Total operating revenues for the third quarter 2023 were $1.3 billion, a decrease of 6.3 percent compared to the third quarter 2022. Total revenue per ASM ("TRASM") was 9.14 cents, a decrease of 17.4 percent compared to third quarter 2022 on 13.5 percent more capacity.

On a per passenger flight segment basis, compared to the same period in 2022, total revenue per passenger flight segment ("segment") for the third quarter 2023 decreased 13.5 percent to $116.43. Compared to the third quarter 2022, fare revenue per segment decreased 27.8 percent to $48.73 and non-ticket revenue per segment increased about 1 percent to $67.703.

Cost Performance

Total GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter 2023 increased 4.9 percent compared to the third quarter 2022 to $1,447.3 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the third quarter 2023 increased 7.9 percent compared to third quarter 2022 to $1,437.2 million4. Increases in operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses were driven by increased flight volume, additional aircraft and inflationary pressures and were partially offset by lower fuel expense year over year.

Aircraft utilization in the third quarter 2023 was 10.8 hours, up 1.9 percent compared to the 10.6 hours in the same period of 2022.

Interest expense for the third quarter 2023 was lower than expected due to a favorable mark to market adjustment of $5.9 million related to the change in fair value of the derivative liability associated with the Company's Convertible Notes Due 2026.

"In addition to a softer-than-expected demand environment, we continue to be challenged by higher fuel prices and NEO engine availability issues and are expecting our margins in the fourth quarter will be lower than we reported for the third quarter 2023. We recognize this financial performance is not acceptable, and we are taking action. In addition to evaluating different strategies to drive higher revenue per departure, we have identified $100 million of structural cost reductions and are evaluating how best to capture those savings in 2024," said Scott Haralson, Spirit's Chief Financial Officer. "Our team is resilient and nimble, and we are committed to returning Spirit to sustained profitability."

Fleet

During the third quarter 2023, Spirit took delivery of three new A320neo aircraft and five new A321neo aircraft, retired four A319ceo aircraft and ended the quarter with 202 aircraft in its fleet.

Neo Engine Update

Pratt & Whitney recently notified the Company that all the geared turbofan (GTF) neo engines in Spirit's fleet, including the engines slotted for future aircraft deliveries, for a yet undetermined period, are in the potential pool of engines subject to the inspection and possible replacement, of the powdered metal high-pressure turbine and compressor discs. Pratt & Whitney has provided an initial analysis on an inspection and removal schedule for these engines. Based on this analysis, for the fourth quarter 2023, Spirit anticipates an average of 10 neo aircraft will be grounded. For 2024, Spirit assumes the average number of grounded neo aircraft will climb steadily from 13 in January to 41 in December, averaging 26 grounded for the full year 2024. This expectation drives a dramatic decrease in the Company's near-term growth projections. For the full year 2024, Spirit estimates capacity will range between about flat to up mid-single digits compared to the full year 2023.

The Company has begun discussions with Pratt & Whitney regarding fair compensation for financial damages related to the GTF neo engine availability issues; however, the amount, timing and structure of the compensation that will be agreed upon is not yet known.

Liquidity and Capital Deployment

Spirit ended third quarter 2023 with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term investment securities and liquidity available under the Company's revolving credit facility of $1.2 billion.

Total capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $209.1 million, primarily related to expenditures related to the building of Spirit's new headquarters campus in Dania Beach, Florida and purchases of spare parts, including four spare engines.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Spirit was named a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and the International Flights Services Association for consistently providing passengers with exceptional experiences

Introduced its award-winning self-bag drop system with biometric-photo matching at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). Spirit leads the way as the first airline to roll out this innovative technology at DTW and remains the only airline to leverage 1:1 biometrics at ATL, DFW, LAX, ORD, LAS, MCO and now DTW

Launched a round-up feature on spirit.com where Guests can choose to increase their total to the next whole dollar during booking, which will be donated to the Spirit Charitable Foundation to help make a difference in the lives of children and families, service members, and the environment. So far in 2023, the Foundation has committed $1.5 million to 65+ nonprofits across the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean , with plans to announce more investments later this year

Merger Agreement with JetBlue

On October 19, 2022, Spirit stockholders voted to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), among Spirit, JetBlue Airways Corporation ("JetBlue") and Sundown Acquisition Corp., a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue, which was entered into on July 28, 2022. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Spirit and JetBlue expect to conclude the regulatory process and close the transaction no later than the first half of 2024. On March 7, 2023, the U.S. Justice Department filed suit to block the merger. The trial for the lawsuit is scheduled to begin on October 31, 2023.

Forward Looking Guidance

The forward-looking guidance items provided in this release are based on the Company's current estimates and are not a guarantee of future performance. There could be significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Spirit undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements or estimates.

Investors are encouraged to read this press release in conjunction with the company's Investor Update which provides additional information about the company's forward-looking estimates for certain financial metrics and is included along with this press release in the Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Investor Update is also available at https://ir.spirit.com.

Management will also discuss certain business outlook items during the quarterly earnings conference call.

Investors are also encouraged to read the Company's periodic and current reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, for additional information regarding the Company.

End Notes

(1) See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Income (Loss)" table below for more details. (2) Results are based on preliminary data compared to major and regional U.S. airlines. (3) See "Calculation of Total Non-Ticket Revenue per Passenger Flight Segment" table below for more details. (4) See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expenses to GAAP Operating Expenses" table below for more details. (5) Controllable completion factor excludes the following events, which are outside of the Company's control, from the calculation of completion factor: weather, air traffic and uncontrolled airport/runway closures, which may include acts of nature, disabled aircraft incidents on the runway, political/civil unrest and disturbances preventing normal operations within airline control, among others, and any city/state closures as declared by local authorities and asserted by our Security department.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this release and certain oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions. In some cases, you can identify forward- looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions intended to identify forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, guidance for 2023 and statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations regarding revenues, cash burn, capacity and passenger demand, additional financing, capital spending, operating costs and expenses, pre-tax income, pre-tax margin, taxes, hiring, aircraft deliveries and stakeholders, vendors and government support. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors include, among others, results of operations and financial condition, the competitive environment in our industry, our ability to keep costs low and the impact of worldwide economic conditions, including the impact of economic cycles or downturns on customer travel behavior, the consummation of the merger with JetBlue and other factors, as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Risks or uncertainties (i) that are not currently known to us, (ii) that we currently deem to be immaterial, or (iii) that could apply to any company, could also materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, or future results. Additional information concerning certain factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per-share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Percent

2023 2022

Change

2023 2022 Change Operating revenues:















Passenger $ 1,233,912 $ 1,322,079

(6.7)

$3,971,446 $3,619,694 9.7 Other 24,631 21,100

16.7

69,343 57,443 20.7 Total operating revenues 1,258,543 1,343,179

(6.3)

4,040,789 3,677,137 9.9

















Operating expenses:















Aircraft fuel 455,241 508,496

(10.5)

1,333,984 1,435,714 (7.1) Salaries, wages and benefits 404,177 311,957

29.6

1,201,067 926,481 29.6 Landing fees and other rents 107,525 95,174

13.0

311,357 270,131 15.3 Depreciation and amortization 82,802 78,184

5.9

241,335 230,844 4.5 Aircraft rent 97,393 75,332

29.3

274,761 210,008 30.8 Maintenance, materials and repairs 56,465 45,126

25.1

167,704 136,048 23.3 Distribution 46,323 47,385

(2.2)

145,041 131,460 10.3 Special charges 12,378 38,359

(67.7)

46,333 71,926 (35.6) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (2,250) 9,374

(124.0)

5,652 31,562 (82.1) Other operating (1) 187,249 170,182

10.0

594,499 526,151 13.0 Total operating expenses 1,447,303 1,379,569

4.9

4,321,733 3,970,325 8.9

















Operating income (loss) (188,760) (36,390)

NM

(280,944) (293,188) (4.2)

















Other (income) expense:















Interest expense 41,260 23,708

74.0

121,933 91,712 33.0 Capitalized interest (8,582) (5,964)

43.9

(24,675) (16,903) 46.0 Interest income (18,442) (5,642)

NM

(49,838) (8,670) NM Other (income) expense 649 402

61.4

1,957 1,115 75.5 Total other (income) expense 14,885 12,504

19.0

49,377 67,254 (26.6)

















Income (loss) before income taxes (203,645) (48,894)

NM

(330,321) (360,442) (8.4) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (46,093) (12,517)

268.2

(66,509) (76,956) (13.6)

















Net income (loss) $ (157,552) $ (36,377)

NM

$ (263,812) $ (283,486) (6.9) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (1.44) $ (0.33)

NM

$ (2.42) $ (2.61) (7.3) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.44) $ (0.33)

NM

$ (2.42) $ (2.61) (7.3)

















Weighted-average shares, basic 109,164 108,853

0.3

109,145 108,711 0.4 Weighted-average shares, diluted 109,164 108,853

0.3

109,145 108,711 0.4



(1) 2023 includes an estimated litigation settlement of $6.0 million recorded in the second quarter 2023. See "Special Items" table below for more information. NM: "Not Meaningful"

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. Selected Operating Statistics

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Operating Statistics 2023 2022 Change

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 13,769,941 12,131,033 13.5 % Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 11,205,742 10,104,170 10.9 % Load factor (%) 81.4 83.3 (1.9) pts Passenger flight segments (thousands) 10,809 9,980 8.3 % Departures 72,728 66,745 9.0 % Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) 9.14 11.07 (17.4) % Average yield (cents) 11.23 13.29 (15.5) % Fare revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 48.73 67.52 (27.8) % Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 67.70 67.07 0.9 % Total revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 116.43 134.59 (13.5) % CASM (cents) 10.51 11.37 (7.6) % Adjusted CASM (cents) (1) 10.44 10.98 (4.9) % Adjusted CASM ex-fuel (cents) (1)(2) 7.13 6.79 5.0 % Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 146,818 133,140 10.3 % Average fuel cost per gallon ($) 3.10 3.82 (18.8) % Aircraft at end of period 202 184 9.8 % Average daily aircraft utilization (hours) 10.8 10.6 1.9 % Average stage length (miles) 1,020 989 3.1 %









Nine Months Ended September 30,



Operating Statistics 2023 2022 Change

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 40,887,191 35,696,476 14.5 % Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 33,413,072 29,346,890 13.9 % Load factor (%) 81.7 82.2 (0.5) pts Passenger flight segments (thousands) 32,596 28,204 15.6 % Departures 220,264 190,851 15.4 % Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) 9.88 10.30 (4.1) % Average yield (cents) 12.09 12.53 (3.5) % Fare revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 54.70 63.68 (14.1) % Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 69.27 66.70 3.9 % Total revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 123.97 130.38 (4.9) % CASM (cents) 10.57 11.12 (4.9) % Adjusted CASM (cents) (1) 10.43 10.83 (3.7) % Adjusted CASM ex-fuel (cents) (1)(2) 7.17 6.81 5.3 % Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 438,673 388,027 13.1 % Average fuel cost per gallon ($) 3.04 3.70 (17.8) % Average daily aircraft utilization (hours) 11.1 10.7 3.7 % Average stage length (miles) 1,006 1,019 (1.3) %





(1) Excludes operating special items. (2) Excludes fuel expense and operating special items.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted provision (benefit) for income taxes, Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, Adjusted CASM and Adjusted CASM ex-fuel. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

The Company believes that adjusting for a litigation loss contingency (recorded within other operating expenses within the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations), loss (gain) on disposal of assets and special charges is useful to investors because these items are not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance and the adjustments are similar to those made by our peers and allow for enhanced comparability to other airlines.

Operating expenses per available seat mile ("CASM") is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. We exclude aircraft fuel and related taxes and special items from operating expenses to determine Adjusted CASM ex-fuel. We also believe that excluding fuel costs from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence and increases comparability with other airlines that also provide a similar metric.

Calculation of Total Non-Ticket Revenue per Passenger Flight Segment

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per-segment data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues







Fare $ 526,776 $ 673,848 $ 1,782,981 $ 1,796,044 Non-fare 707,136 648,231 2,188,465 1,823,650 Total passenger revenues 1,233,912 1,322,079 3,971,446 3,619,694 Other revenues 24,631 21,100 69,343 57,443 Total operating revenues $ 1,258,543 $ 1,343,179 $ 4,040,789 $ 3,677,137









Non-ticket revenues (1) $ 731,767 $ 669,331 $ 2,257,808 $ 1,881,093









Passenger segments 10,809 9,980 32,596 28,204









Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment ($) $67.70 $67.07 $69.27 $66.70





(1) Non-ticket revenues equal the sum of non-fare passenger revenues and other revenues.

Special Items

(unaudited) (1)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022

2023 2022 Operating special items include the following:









Litigation loss contingency (2) $ — $ —

$ 6,000 $ — Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (3) (2,250) 9,374

5,652 31,562 Operating special charges (4) 12,378 38,359

46,333 71,926 Total special items (1) $ 10,128 $ 47,733

$ 57,985 $ 103,488





(1) Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. (2) 2023 includes a $6 million litigation loss contingency (recorded within other operating expenses within the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations), which is the Company's best estimate of the probable loss related to a tentative settlement reached in mediation for a maximum amount of $8.3 million. The total amount paid will depend on a number of factors, including participation of class members and any conditions on the settlement approved by the Court. (3) 2023 includes losses on eight aircraft sale leaseback transactions and the write-off of obsolete assets and other adjustments, partially offset by net gains related to the sale of eleven A319 airframes and sixteen A319 engines. 2022 includes amounts related to the loss on eleven aircraft sale leaseback transactions and the impairment of one spare engine. (4) 2023 includes legal, advisory, retention award program and other fees related to the Merger Agreement. 2022 includes legal, advisory, and other fees related to the former Agreement and Plan of Merger with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. and Top Gun Acquisition Corp. (the "Frontier Merger Agreement"), the unsolicited proposal by JetBlue to acquire all of the Company's outstanding shares in an all-cash transaction, and the Agreement and Plan of Merger with JetBlue and Sundown Acquisition Corp. (the "JetBlue Merger Agreement"). In addition, 2022 includes costs associated with retention programs under the former Frontier Merger Agreement and the JetBlue Merger Agreement.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expenses to GAAP Operating Expenses

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except CASM data in cents) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total operating expenses, as reported $ 1,447,303 $ 1,379,569 $ 4,321,733 $ 3,970,325 Less: Operating special items expense (credit) 10,128 47,733 57,985 103,488 Adj. Operating expenses, non-GAAP (1) 1,437,175 1,331,836 4,263,748 3,866,837 Less: Aircraft fuel expense 455,241 508,496 1,333,984 1,435,714 Adj. Operating expenses excluding fuel, non-GAAP (2) $ 981,934 $ 823,340 $ 2,929,764 $ 2,431,123









Available seat miles 13,769,941 12,131,033 40,887,191 35,696,476









CASM (cents) 10.51 11.37 10.57 11.12 Adj. CASM (cents) (1) 10.44 10.98 10.43 10.83 Adj. CASM ex-fuel (cents) (2) 7.13 6.79 7.17 6.81





(1) Excludes operating special items. Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. (2) Excludes operating special items and aircraft fuel expense. Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes to GAAP Provision (Benefit) for Net Income

(Loss) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022

2023 2022 Provision (benefit) for income taxes, as reported $ (46,093) $ (12,517)

$ (66,509) $ (76,956) Less: Net Income (loss) tax impact of special items (2,358) (7,720)

(4,961) (26,808) Adj. Provision (benefit) for income taxes, net, non-GAAP (1) $ (43,735) $ (4,797)

$ (61,548) $ (50,148)





(1) For 2023, the Company determined the Adjusted Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes using its statutory tax rate. For 2022, the Company used its estimated annual effective tax rate, adjusted for special items.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Income

(Loss) to GAAP Net Income (Loss) (unaudited) (1)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except per-share data) 2023

2022

2023 2022 Net income (loss), as reported $ (157,552)

$ (36,377)

$ (263,812) $ (283,486) Add: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (46,093)

(12,517)

(66,509) (76,956) Income (loss) before income taxes, as reported (203,645)

(48,894)

(330,321) (360,442) Pre-tax margin (16.2) %

(3.6) %

(8.2) % (9.8) % Add: Special items expense (credit) (2) 10,128

47,733

57,985 103,488 Adj. Income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP (3) (193,517)

(1,161)

(272,336) (256,954) Adj. Pre-tax margin, non-GAAP (3) (15.4) %

(0.1) %

(6.7) % (7.0) % Add: Total other (income) expense 14,885

12,504

49,377 67,254 Adj. Operating income (loss), non-GAAP (3) (178,632)

11,343

(222,959) (189,700) Adj. Operating margin, non-GAAP (3) (14.2) %

0.8 %

(5.5) % (5.2) %













Adj. Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4) (43,735)

(4,797)

(61,548) (50,148) Adj. Net income (loss), non-GAAP (3) $ (149,782)

$ 3,636

$ (210,788) $ (206,806)













Weighted-average shares, diluted 109,164

109,319

109,145 108,711













Adj. Net income (loss) per share, diluted (3) $ (1.37)

$ 0.03

$ (1.93) $ (1.90)













Total operating revenues $ 1,258,543

$ 1,343,179

$ 4,040,789 $ 3,677,137





(1) Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. (2) See "Special Items" table above for more details. (3) Excludes operating special items. Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. (4) See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes to GAAP Provision (benefit) for Net Income (loss)" table above for more details.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share to GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share (unaudited) (1)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (per share) 2023 2022

2023 2022 Net income (loss) per share, diluted, as reported $ (1.44) $ (0.33)

$ (2.42) $ (2.61) Add: Impact of special items

0.09

0.44



0.53

0.95 Add: Tax impact of special items (2)

(0.02)

(0.07)



(0.05)

(0.25) Add: GAAP to non-GAAP diluted wtd. avg. shares difference

—

(0.01)



—

— Adj. Net income (loss) per share, diluted, non-GAAP (1) (3) $ (1.37) $ 0.03

$ (1.93) $ (1.90)





(1) Refer to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information. (2) Reflects the difference between the Company's GAAP Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes and Adjusted Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes as presented in the Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (loss) to GAAP Net Income (loss), on a per share basis. (3) Within the table presented, certain columns may not add due to the use of rounded numbers.

