Spirit Airlines Selects Arrivia as New Free Spirit Cruises® Partner

New cruise booking platform expands loyalty benefits and rewards for Free Spirit® members

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrivia, the global leader in travel-based loyalty and rewards solutions, has announced a new partnership with Spirit Airlines, a leading U.S. value carrier, to power Free Spirit Cruises®, a cruise booking platform designed to deliver exclusive savings and rewards to Spirit's most loyal travelers.

Launched Nov. 3 2025, Free Spirit Cruises gave Free Spirit® members and credit card holders access to discounted cruise fares and the ability to earn Free Spirit points with every booking. Members can enjoy the rewarding experience at sea that they've come to expect in the air—earning, redeeming, and exploring through the Free Spirit® program.

"This collaboration brings together two brands that understand value-conscious travelers," said Mike Nelson, CEO of arrivia."We're excited to help Spirit Airlines elevate its loyalty experience by giving Free Spirit members new ways to explore the world—whether by air or sea—while earning the rewards that make travel even more accessible."

"Travelers have long trusted Spirit for affordable flights and exceptional value, and now they can unlock exclusive new savings and rewards on their next cruise," said Chris Daugherty, Director of Loyalty and Guest Experience at Spirit Airlines."Our new partnership with arrivia allows members to earn from the airport to the cruise port, making their next vacation even more rewarding."

The partnership expands arrivia's growing list of global airline and loyalty clients and reinforces its leadership as the engine behind some of the world's most innovative loyalty travel programs.

