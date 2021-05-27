Spirit Airlines Supercharges its Inaugural Celebration in Louisville with Two Extra Florida Routes

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville lit up the sky in yellow to signal that Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) was on its way, and now Spirit's bright yellow planes are touching down for the first time as the airline celebrates its inaugural flight. The first landing is a milestone years in the making, but Spirit is taking the festivities a step further by announcing the addition of two new, nonstop routes from the Derby City to Tampa (TPA) and Fort Myers (RSW) on Florida's Gulf Coast starting later this year. Photos and video available HERE

Flights from Louisville (SDF) Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily May 27, 2021 Las Vegas (LAS) Daily May 27, 2021 Los Angeles (LAX) Daily May 27, 2021 Orlando (MCO) Daily May 27, 2021 Pensacola (PNS) 3X Weekly June 10, 2021 Fort Myers (RSW) NEW 4X Weekly Nov. 17, 2021 Tampa (TPA) NEW 3X Weekly Nov. 18, 2021

"It's a beautiful day when we get to bring the best value in the sky to a vibrant city like Louisville and announce plans for even More Go on day one," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. "I've seen so much enthusiasm across the whole Spirit Team as we prepared to welcome Guests onboard in Louisville, and we're off to a great start serving this incredible community. We look forward to everyone experiencing our unbeatable combination of service, reliability, new planes and low fares when they take their next trip."

Spirit flight 1227 will be the airline's first departure from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF). Plans call for it to leave under a water cannon salute with nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale. The rest of the day's schedule calls for flights to and from Orlando, Las Vegas and Los Angeles with service to Pensacola following in June. Thursday's announcement means SDF travelers will be able to catch nonstop flights to seven cities—and connections throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean—while enjoying Spirit's famous low fares, Signature Service and on-time performance.

"When Spirit first announced they were coming to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, we said it was a great day, and it keeps getting better. Spirit is a fantastic addition to our community, and we appreciate the continued investment with two new, convenient nonstop routes since their initial announcement," said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "We look forward to a vibrant future with even more options for more travelers to visit our city, along with additional opportunities to travel around the country and the world."

Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Orlando are three of Spirit's biggest cities, which means nonstop flights from SDF come with easy connections throughout the United States. Fort Lauderdale is also Spirit's largest gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean, providing access to 16 countries.

"It's wonderful to celebrate the launch of Spirit Airlines from Louisville," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "Spirit's network brings even more options for businesses and visitors to reach our great city. We appreciate the airport team for their work to expand travel options for our community."

Spirit continues to seize growth opportunities as demand for air travel increases. This year, 16 new fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo planes will join the airline's Fit Fleet™, which is among the youngest in the industry. Next year, Spirit plans to accept another 21 new planes.

The airline's Free Spirit® loyalty program is also new this year, and it offers the fastest way to earn rewards and status.* Members are discovering opportunities to earn points on every booking, every bag and every Big Front Seat®. Plus, options like Points Pooling with friends or family make it easier than ever to plan vacations and trips to visit loved ones.

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition in 2021. Spirit is one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying. Additionally, WalletHub recently named Spirit "Most Affordable Airline" in their 2021 Best Airlines awards and ranked Spirit third out of 11 in the overall rankings.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

*Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

About the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF):

The Louisville Regional Airport Authority owns and operates the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) and Bowman Field (LOU). Aviation is an economic powerhouse for the region, generating $10.4 billion in economic impact annually. Six airlines offer nonstop service to more than 30 nonstop destinations from SDF. Home to UPS Worldport that moves vaccines, products and tons of precious cargo worldwide, SDF is the second busiest cargo airport in North America and fourth in the world.

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.

