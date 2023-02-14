Spirit Airlines Takes Home Prestigious 'Value Airline of the Year' Award from Air Transport World (ATW)

The award is part of the annual ATW Industry Achievement Awards, which are among the most respected accolades in the global aviation industry

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) efforts to redefine ultra-low fare travel are getting recognized on the global stage. Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World (ATW) today named Spirit Airlines the Value Airline of the Year as part of the ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards.

The ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards were established in 1974 to recognize excellence across a broad range of airline operations. They are bestowed upon individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation and superior service. Winners are selected by a panel of editors and analysts at ATW, Routes, Aviation Week and CAPA, and the award will be presented to Spirit Airlines at an awards ceremony on June 2 prior to IATA Annual General Meeting.

"Congratulations to Spirit Airlines for their outstanding achievements in 2022. We're thrilled to reveal this year's winners in what was the most competitive field yet. The final selections illustrate the strength of the market recovery across the air transport industry, and we look forward to honoring and celebrating these deserving winners," said ATW Editor-in-Chief Karen Walker.

"No other carrier is innovating more than Spirit Airlines. We're taking ultra-low fare travel to unprecedented heights by enhancing the Guest experience while continuing to make it possible for more people to travel to more places, more often," said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines. "My deepest gratitude goes to our incredible Spirit Family who made this recognition possible through their hard work, innovation and commitment to serving each other and our Guests."

Spirit's commitment to Invest In The Guest entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky. Below are recent examples:

Spirit continues to introduce new cabin enhancements that boost comfort while maintaining its industry-leading commitment to affordable travel. Spirit completed a major cabin refresh in 2019, and starting in April 2023 , Spirit is introducing wider seats with more cushion and new headrests. The seats come with an environmental benefit as well with a decrease of nearly 11 ounces per seat thanks to advances in materials and seat frame technology.

, Spirit is introducing wider seats with more cushion and new headrests. The seats come with an environmental benefit as well with a decrease of nearly 11 ounces per seat thanks to advances in materials and seat frame technology. Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry. In Q2 2023, Spirit expects to receive its 200th Airbus delivery, and the airline also plans to accept its first A321neo. Additionally, Spirit recently announced an agreement with Pratt & Whitney for PW1100G-JM engines to power its latest order of new Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. The GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn and carbon emissions by 16 percent on A320neo Family aircraft, reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent compared to the regulatory standard, and reduce the noise footprint by 75 percent.

In a groundbreaking moment for ultra low-fare airlines, Spirit Guests can now binge their favorite shows via Spirit Wi-Fi on flights operated by its Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The major milestone marks the first time a U.S.-based ultra-low fare airline has offered high-speed Wi-Fi for a true broadband experience in the air.

Spirit completed major investments throughout its operation while it prepares for future growth. In 2022, Spirit added another large aircraft maintenance facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) with two aircraft bays and ramp space for up to four aircraft. Additionally, Spirit launched new crew bases in Miami , Atlanta & Houston to continue strengthening its operation. Major investments in technology continue to strengthen and evolve Spirit's systems and increase automation for greater efficiency.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation . Come save with us at spirit.com .

