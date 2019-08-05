Spirit Airlines to transform operations through expanded technology alliance with Sabre

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider at the center of the business of travel, announced an agreement to expand its digital operations technology alliance with Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), the leading value carrier in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. This alliance will make the airline one of the first carriers to utilize the breadth of the innovative, next-generation Sabre Operations Platform, the industry's only end-to-end operations solution.

Spirit, a current user of several of Sabre's operations solutions, will soon implement Sabre AirCentre Movement Manager, Crew Manager and Recovery Manager, rounding out the core components of the Sabre Operations Platform. Collectively, this suite of technology tools provides comprehensive real-time intelligent optimization of airline operations.

The cloud-enabled intelligent platform delivers valuable pan-operational insights, allowing employees to focus on critical activities that impact operational costs. Carriers can quickly recover from disruptive situations at the lowest cost, as the platform enables real-time publications of adjusted flight and crew schedules, taking pan-operations constraints into consideration. Further, the platform enables mobile tools that deliver notifications, allowing for seamless communication between operations controllers, crew schedulers and crew members and ensuring alignment across the airline.

"We are enthusiastically enabling further improvements to our operations processes by incorporating the remaining core elements of the Sabre Operations Platform," said Rocky Wiggins, chief information officer of Spirit Airlines. "As we decided to move away from independent tools and instead pursue a platform-oriented approach, we found the Sabre Operations Platform to be the best tool to cohesively manage our operations environment. We look forward to leveraging the suite of core Sabre operations solutions to further enhance the way we do business and serve our customers."

The agile nature of Sabre technology enables airlines like Spirit to quickly grow or drive change without expending significant resources. Using a robust set of APIs, carriers can easily layer on customized features or integrate with other commercial solutions.

"Airlines are transforming themselves to thrive amidst an influx of operational complexities in our dynamic and fast-changing industry," said Cem Tanyel, president of Sabre Airline Solutions. "For years, Spirit has been at the forefront of transforming the low-cost carrier space, and the adoption of the Sabre Operations Platform is just another example of how they're leading the industry by increasing operational efficiencies. The power of the Sabre Operations Platform lies in its unified, intelligent and agile approach across the operations space. It helps customers like Spirit maximize profitability while keeping operating costs low. We are excited that Spirit sees the value of our cohesive operations approach and look forward to this expanded technology partnership."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 76 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

