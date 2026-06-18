SPIRIT CONJURES A NEW COLLECTION OF ANIMATRONICS FOR 2026

From carnival nightmares to cursed witches and cult-classic villains, Spirit's newest lineup is ready to haunt homes nationwide

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spirit officially reveals its highly anticipated 2026 Halloween animatronic collection, an all-new lineup of jaw-dropping, animated characters designed to transform front yards into hauntingly immersive experiences and fuel nightmares all season long.

Spirit Halloween

This year's collection introduces next-level technology designed to make every scare more immersive than ever. From conversation-response technology that listens and reacts in real time to Bluetooth-enabled audio control and outdoor ratings built to handle the weather, this year's animatronics are designed to do more than perform. With coordinated LED lighting effects, dynamic motion, and immersive soundscapes, they react, engage, and transform any space into a fully interactive haunt experience.

MEET THE NEW ICONS OF HORROR

Ranging from small and terrifying to 7ft of pure nightmare fuel, this scream-worthy mix of animatronics delivers jump scares, black light reactive effects, and plenty of mischief.

TOP TERRORS INCLUDE:

Trash Bandit ($149.99): Radioactive raccoon whose mutated appetite now hungers for far more than garbage, features eerie blacklight effects that make his decay glow in the dark.

($149.99): Radioactive raccoon whose mutated appetite now hungers for far more than garbage, features eerie blacklight effects that make his decay glow in the dark. Harmonica Hank ($199.99): Backwoods drifter with a twisted tune, featuring Bluetooth-enabled audio so his haunting harmonica can play anytime, anywhere.

($199.99): Backwoods drifter with a twisted tune, featuring Bluetooth-enabled audio so his haunting harmonica can play anytime, anywhere. Jeremy Jaws ($249.99): Diseased wanderer whose hanging jaw and relentless hunger refuse to die. Powered by innovative motion that brings his gruesome, slack-jawed movement to life in disturbingly realistic detail.

($249.99): Diseased wanderer whose hanging jaw and relentless hunger refuse to die. Powered by innovative motion that brings his gruesome, slack-jawed movement to life in disturbingly realistic detail. Doomsday Duo ($249.99): Bound by blood and obsession, this duo welcomes the end of civilization in a burst of glowing green destruction.

($249.99): Bound by blood and obsession, this duo welcomes the end of civilization in a burst of glowing green destruction. Willow Witch ($299.99): Mystical woodland sorceress who grants wishes—but always at a devastating cost—featuring industry-first conversation response technology for an interactive guest experience.

($299.99): Mystical woodland sorceress who grants wishes—but always at a devastating cost—featuring industry-first conversation response technology for an interactive guest experience. Crackles ($299.99): Sinister carnival clown with a fractured porcelain mask, featuring menacing movements and lighting effects that reveal something far darker beneath the surface.

($299.99): Sinister carnival clown with a fractured porcelain mask, featuring menacing movements and lighting effects that reveal something far darker beneath the surface. Michael Meyers ($349.99): The iconic silent stalker returns with a chilling presence, featuring head-scanning motion and a twisting knife-lift action, paired with the original 1978 Halloween theme audio to recreate his unmistakable, suspense-filled approach.

Check out the full collection here.

"Fans' love of Halloween continues to evolve and grow with each season," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween. "This year's animated lineup introduces new innovations like active response technology, plus must-have upgrades like Bluetooth, Outdoor Rated, and improvements in motorized movement we know fans will love to have in this year's haunt."

BUILT TO LAST, BACKED BY ZOMBIE SQUAD.

Spirit stands behind its quality, building each animatronic to terrify trick-or-treaters season after season. To ensure your haunt never goes dark, every animatronic in the 2026 collection is supported by Spirit's Zombie Tech Squad, a dedicated team of in-house experts specializing in the troubleshooting, assembly, and upkeep of Spirit animatronics, fog machines, and spooky lighting.They make setting up the ultimate yard haunt so easy, it's scary. To connect with Spirit's undead experts, email [email protected] or call 1-866-580-5819.

BRING HOME THE FEAR

The Spirit Halloween 2026 Animatronic Collection is available while supplies last at Spirit stores nationwide and online at SpiritHalloween.com. Keep a watchful eye on @spirithalloween on Instagram for sneak peeks and surprises emerging from the crypt all season long.

About Spirit

Spirit is the largest Halloween retailer in North America, welcoming fans to 1,575 seasonal locations this year. For more than four decades, Spirit has delivered the ultimate Halloween shopping experience, captivating guests with immersive in-store environments, an unmatched selection of costumes and accessories for the entire family, and exclusive, jaw-dropping décor and animatronics. Spirit is also the force behind Spirit of Children, a charitable initiative dedicated to making hospitals less scary for young patients. To date, Spirit of Children has raised more than $164 million to fund Child Life Departments at partner pediatric hospitals across North America, providing essential grants and annual Halloween celebrations. Discover more at SpiritHalloween.com and follow on social media at @SpiritHalloween.

SOURCE Spirit Halloween