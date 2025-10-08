Spirit of Children, Spirit Halloween's charitable foundation, will host seasonal events at partner hospitals, while also aiming to raise $18 million for year-round Child Life programs.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dressing up in costumes, attending holiday festivities, and trick-or-treating are all treasured Halloween traditions. However, for children facing extended stays in the hospital, those joyful moments can be out of reach. That is where Spirit of Children, Spirit Halloween's charitable foundation, steps in to bring magic across 162 hospitals during Spirit of Children Week (October 13-17) with Halloween events and festivities for children and their families.

Spirit Halloween Brings Joy to Over 160 Pediatric Hospitals with Halloween Celebrations for Spirit of Children Week

What began as a handful of hospital celebrations in 2006 has blossomed into a movement with 162 hospital partners across the United States and Canada. Spirit of Children is continuing to bring comfort, joy, and critical support to Child Life Departments in a variety of ways, including increasing staff and expanding operating hours. This impact is made possible through the generosity of Spirit Halloween guests who donate in-store, contributing to the $145 million raised to-date.

"It's a privilege to help spark moments of happiness and normalcy for kids facing challenging circumstances," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween and Founder of Spirit of Children. "Knowing that every dollar raised stays in the communities where it's donated, strengthens our bond with hospital partners and reaffirms our commitment to making a meaningful difference."

Spirit of Children Week Celebrations

Each year, hospital staff and Spirit of Children volunteers will join forces to bring Halloween to life within hospital walls, hosting costume parties, trick-or-treating events, and other special celebrations for patients and their families. Through the incredible generosity of Spirit Halloween's vendor partners, more than 500,000 costumes have been donated to pediatric hospital partners across the country to-date.

By supporting the invaluable work Child Life Specialists do for hospitals and their patients, Spirit of Children helps ensure kids and their families can access the resources needed for a better hospital stay – all while spreading a smile across patients' faces.

"These children are brave and face challenging times, but their faces light up when Spirit Halloween visits and hosts a party. Most of our patients will not have a Halloween or trick-or- treat experience in a traditional way, and these events are something that they will never forget." East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville, TN

Provides Impact Year-Round

Spirit of Children's support assists Child Life departments in a variety of critical ways, including:

Increasing Child Life Staff (200+) for partner hospitals and expanding operating hours

Funding the establishment of new sensory rooms

Establishing a Child Life Specialist presence in Emergency Departments

Purchasing over 1,500 sensory items and distraction equipment, toys, and medical

teaching dolls

teaching dolls Supporting over 100 art, music, pet, aquatic, and horticulture therapy programs, and

much more

"Spirit of Children empowers our Child Life Specialists to prioritize emotional health and wellness for patients and families by not only providing us with tools and resources for a one-day celebration, but with continued funding and year-round support." Kaitie Kolbeck, Supervisor of Child Life at Children's Hospital Colorado

To learn more about Spirit of Children please visit SpiritofChildren.com.

About Spirit of Children

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since fundraising began in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised over $145 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the United States and Canada. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100% of funds going toward support for Child Life. For the 2025 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting 162 pediatric hospitals across North America, with a goal to raise $18 million. Spirit Halloween encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween. For more information, please visit: SpiritofChildren.com.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With over 1,500 seasonal locations expected to open in strip malls and centers across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.

Media Contacts, Spirit Halloween:

Marisa Simonson

Senior Manager of PR

609-770-6428

[email protected]

SOURCE Spirit Halloween