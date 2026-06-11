SPIRIT SUMMONS 52,000 SEASONAL ASSOCIATES FOR A SCARY BIG HIRING SEASON

Kicking off the holiday hiring season, the retail giant offers flexible job opportunities in more than 1,500 local communities. Text "REAPER" to 85000 to apply for the 2026 season.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 spooky season creeps closer, Spirit Halloween is officially opening the gates for the largest hiring event in company history. To deliver the ultimate Halloween experience at more than 1,500 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada, the iconic brand is hiring more than 52,000 seasonal associates, bringing energy, excitement, and opportunity to local communities.

Spirit Halloween

As the world's largest specialty Halloween retailer, Spirit creates a unique seasonal destination featuring costumes, accessories, animatronics, décor, alongside an interactive retail environment. To help bring the magic to life, the brand is seeking Seasonal Sales Associates, Assistant Managers, and Regional, Zone, and Store Managers to lead store setup, merchandising, operations, and teardown.

"Spirit Halloween provides a dynamic and fun work environment where associates can be part of something truly special each season," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "Our teams share a passion for all things Halloween, and there's nothing better than transforming our store into a destination where the community can celebrate the season together."

The Terrifyingly Good Perks

To attract top talent and support seasonal associates, the brand is offering generous benefits and perks including:

Competitive Pay & Flexibility: Highly competitive hourly wages with schedules that offer work-life balance.

Highly competitive hourly wages with schedules that offer work-life balance. Incentive Programs: Seasonal pay incentives and retention bonuses that reward associate commitment throughout the season.

Seasonal pay incentives and retention bonuses that reward associate commitment throughout the season. The "Spirit" Discount: A 30% employee discount on the latest costumes, accessories, animatronics, and home décor.

"This is my 6th year with the Spirit team, and I look forward to it every season," said Kimberly Duncan, a Store Manager from Silverdale, WA. "There's nothing like seeing a Spirit store come to life and watching guests of all ages light up with excitement. Being a part of helping families, kids, and Halloween fans create memories is what makes the job so special."

Candidates interested in joining the Spirit team can find more information at Work4Spirit.com or can text "Reaper" to 85000 to apply. Fans and potential candidates can follow @spirithalloween on social media to stay up to date on all of the latest thrills and chills and shop the best they have to offer all year long at Spirit Halloween.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With over 1,500 seasonal locations expected to open in strip malls and centers across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.

SOURCE Spirit Halloween