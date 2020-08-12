Spirit Halloween Answers the Call to Save Halloween

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary to rumors swirling on the internet, Spirit Halloween, the nation's largest specialty Halloween retailer, is not going to let the spookiest holiday of the year be canceled. Instead, the team has spent months preparing to safely open more than 1,400 locations so that Halloween lovers can revel in the best day of the year. Stores will start to open this month, carrying the hottest trends and fan favorites. Guests are encouraged to shop early and celebrate all season long.

"We are passionate about Halloween and are fully committed to returning with a full fleet of stores because our guests share our passion," said Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO. "Halloween restores hopefulness and provides an outlet for escape. Yes, the world has changed, but there are so many ways to participate and enjoy Halloween. We personally have seen an outpouring of enthusiasm and positive support for our determination to fully open our stores, and we agree, we all need Halloween now more than ever!"

The countdown to Halloween has started and Spirit Halloween is opening with plenty of time for customers to experience the fun and joy of finding the perfect costume and décor. With Halloween falling on a Saturday and a full harvest moon this year – it's sure to be spooky!

Store Safety is a Priority

As always, Spirit Halloween offers the same high-quality, one-of-a-kind shopping experience as years past, now with heightened health and safety protocols. To ensure the safety of all associates and guests, Spirit Halloween has teamed up with Environmental Infection Protection Experts Lighthouse Facility Solutions. The company created a best-in-class, science-based model for retail stores built on research, development and successful use in more than 500 hospitals. Together we're bringing a rigorous regimen of disinfection and cleaning standards to all Spirit Halloween stores.

Spirit Halloween in-store safety measures include: all guests and associates wearing protective face coverings, social distancing markers, hand sanitizer stations at the entry of all stores, plastic shields around all registers, increased disinfecting of high-touch surface areas and employee screenings.

Every store will include these additional safety precautions:

Capacity limits

In-depth associate training on hand hygiene and disinfectant protocols

Single-use disposable microfiber wipes to diminish the risk of cross-contamination

Hospital-grade Defender disinfectant, known to kill coronavirus in one minute

"Strict standards and protocols are already in place," said Silverstein. "However, we will remain agile and alter policies as needed based on CDC guidelines as well as state and local directives. We all need Halloween this year, and we will continue to be the premier destination for all things Halloween offering interactive one-stop shopping for everything, including exclusive costumes, décor, animatronics, party goods, and accessories."

Focusing on Halloween 365 days a year, Spirit Halloween has served Halloween enthusiasts for more than 37 years, specializing in costumes, décor and accessories for children, teens and adults, as well as providing the greatest selection of exclusive animatronics – and this year will be no different. Whether planning a family party, a scavenger hunt or trunk or treating, head into a Spirit Halloween store to find a variety of top costumes, including the best of pop culture, an everyday heroes line, Halloween classics as well as the official Dungeons & Dragons costume collection to help create #TheBestHalloweenEver.

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program that focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its inception in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $65 million for hospitals across the country. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100 percent of funds going to the Child Life department at partner hospitals. This year, Spirit of Children has a goal to raise more than $11 million.

To find the nearest Spirit Halloween, check out the online store locator. Halloween enthusiasts can always shop online 24/7 at spirithalloween.com and stay connected on social media at @SpiritHalloween.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country with over 1,400 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 37 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritHalloween.com.

