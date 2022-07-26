Spirit Halloween Jobs Come With Irresistible Perks for the Upcoming Halloween Season

35,000 seasonal associate and management positions with flexible schedules, competitive pay, and discounts now available at Spirit Halloween locations

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween, the world's largest Halloween retailer, announced today that the company is searching for enthusiastic associates and managers to join its scary good team this year. Those interested in the excitement of a Spirit Halloween retail location can apply for one of 35,000 seasonal positions at over 1,450 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.



This year, candidates can apply for positions that offer competitive salaries, premium pay incentive programs and flexible scheduling. Returning store managers are eligible for seasonal retention bonuses, and all associates will have access to a 30% discount on all Spirit Halloween purchases.



"Our store associates and managers are the backbone of what we do, and their enthusiastic dedication is the reason our guests have amazing experiences every year," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "Whether it's a flexible associate position or a seasonal management opportunity, we have fantastic opportunities available at our Spirit Halloween retail locations and look forward to welcoming new and returning members to our team this year."



Spirit Halloween has cultivated a culture built on respect, integrity, and a community of giving back. Positions at Spirit Halloween offer a fun, fast-paced environment where every team member contributes to the success of the season.