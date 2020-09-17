Spirit Halloween Unveils the Tricks to Make Halloween Happen in 2020

"We believe the magic of Halloween is transformative," said Steven Silverstein, president and CEO, Spirit Halloween. "This year, more than any other, we need the escape that Halloween brings. We've heard your call and Spirit has answered with unique products and services like Instacart delivery to make your Halloween safer and more thrilling than ever."

Here's how to rewrite the season:

Stay Safely Spirited : What do Halloween and an airborne virus have in common? Face masks. Spirit Halloween dropped a new line of Halloween adult and kid face masks, making any costume or outfit spirited and safe.



By now, we can eyeball six feet down to the inch. Keep your distance while growing your candy stash with Spirit Halloween's Loot Scoop Treat Bags. These treat bags on a stick are the best way to keep a candy collection at arm's length.





: What do Halloween and an airborne virus have in common? Face masks. Spirit Halloween dropped a new line of Halloween adult and kid face masks, making any costume or outfit spirited safe. By now, we can eyeball six feet down to the inch. Keep your distance while growing your candy stash with Spirit Halloween's Loot Scoop Treat Bags. These treat bags on a stick are the best way to keep a candy collection at arm's length. Go from Crib to Crypt: If trick-or-treating isn't in the Tarot cards this year, bring the haunted house home with animatronics, inflatables, lighting and dashing décor. Turn your crib into a crypt to be enjoyed by yourself as well as onlookers for a new Halloween decoration-viewing tradition. Inside, decorate every cranny with Spirit's expanded collection of Trick 'r Treat, Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice décor to feel the Halloween magic from every angle.





If trick-or-treating isn't in the Tarot cards this year, bring the haunted house home with animatronics, inflatables, lighting and dashing décor. Turn your crib into a crypt to be enjoyed by yourself as well as onlookers for a new Halloween decoration-viewing tradition. Inside, decorate every cranny with Spirit's expanded collection of Trick 'r Treat, Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice décor to feel the Halloween magic from every angle. Scary-Fast Shopping with Instacart

Shoppers can now get Halloween delivered to their doorstep with same-day contactless delivery through Instacart. With customer interest increasing, enthusiasts now have Spirit Halloween stores at their fingertips as Instacart's first Halloween specialty retailer.



"With Halloween just six weeks away, we want to make it even easier for people throughout the U.S. to plan ahead for this year's festivities," said Chris Rogers , vice president of retail at Instacart. "With searches for 'Halloween' on Instacart up more than 650% year-over-year, it's clear consumers are looking to get into the spirit of this festive holiday. We're proud to partner with Spirit Halloween to deliver costumes, décor and spooky essentials so customers can celebrate Halloween 2020 in style."





Shoppers can now get Halloween delivered to their doorstep with same-day contactless delivery through Instacart. With customer interest increasing, enthusiasts now have Spirit Halloween stores at their fingertips as Instacart's first Halloween specialty retailer. "With Halloween just six weeks away, we want to make it even easier for people throughout the U.S. to plan ahead for this year's festivities," said , vice president of retail at Instacart. "With searches for 'Halloween' on Instacart up more than 650% year-over-year, it's clear consumers are looking to get into the spirit of this festive holiday. We're proud to partner with Spirit Halloween to deliver costumes, décor and spooky essentials so customers can celebrate Halloween 2020 in style." Looks to Kill: Celebrate Halloween in style with Spirit's top, on-trend costumes:

Celebrate Halloween in style with Spirit's top, on-trend costumes: "I'm Harley Freakin' Quinn!": Rock Harley's signature yellow jumpsuit or stand out in her famous moto jacket adorned with real caution tape! The exquisite attention to detail and authentic pieces make it look like you came straight from the big screen.

Rock Harley's signature yellow jumpsuit or stand out in her famous moto jacket adorned with real caution tape! The exquisite attention to detail and authentic pieces make it look like you came straight from the big screen.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice: Grab your friends and family and recreate this classic Halloween scare with Spirit's exclusive new ready-to-wear line of costumes, accessories and home décor.

Grab your friends and family and recreate this classic Halloween scare with Spirit's exclusive new ready-to-wear line of costumes, accessories and home décor.

2020 Cannot Be Ignored: 2020 has been a scary year, but Spirit's got it covered. Kids and adults alike can bring home Spirit's perfectly timed hazmat and plague doctor costumes. Want to talk to this year's manager? DIY a "Karen" costume to terrify all the neighborhood children. Need more social followers? Colorful wigs are flying off shelves faster than TikTok trends last. Call yourself "King of the Jungle" or a "Cool Cat and Kitten" with mullets, eyebrow rings and flower crowns. Oh my!

2020 has been a scary year, but Spirit's got it covered. Kids and adults alike can bring home Spirit's perfectly timed hazmat and plague doctor costumes. Want to talk to this year's manager? DIY a "Karen" costume to terrify all the neighborhood children. Need more social followers? Colorful wigs are flying off shelves faster than TikTok trends last. Call yourself "King of the Jungle" or a "Cool Cat and Kitten" with mullets, eyebrow rings and flower crowns. Oh my!

Healthcare Heroes: The true superheroes this year aren't running around in capes and tights; they wear scrubs and masks and risk their lives every day to keep us safe. On Halloween and all year long, join us and salute our healthcare heroes out there battling for us each day.

The true superheroes this year aren't running around in capes and tights; they wear scrubs and masks and risk their lives every day to keep us safe. On Halloween and all year long, join us and salute our healthcare heroes out there battling for us each day.

Gaming – A Survival Guide to Quarantine: For the first time in 46 years, become the iconic characters from the cult classic Dungeons & Dragons with Spirit's first-ever licensed line. Crush enemies with costumes, weapons and accessories found only at Spirit. Feeling up for a Battle Royale instead? Spirit has you covered with new Fortnite characters featuring Fishstick and X-Lord plus fast-selling front-runners like Drift. These ready-to-wear pieces include a functioning jacket and vest and will take the love of the game beyond Halloween night.

With Halloween on a Saturday AND a full moon this year, it's sure to be a creeptacular occasion. To keep up with the inside scoop on all things Halloween, peruse our selection and get the latest on all our safety protocols visit spirithalloween.com or follow @SpiritHalloween on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country with over 1,400 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating 37 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritHalloween.com .

About Spirit of Children

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since its inception in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $65 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the United States and Canada. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100 percent of funds going to Child Life Services. For the 2020 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting more than 140 hospitals across the country, with a goal to raise a record $11 million. Spirit encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween or spreading awareness via Facebook and Instagram using #SpiritofChildren and #MoreCowbell in their photos. For more information, please visit: www.SpiritOfChildren.com.

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from more than 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com .

Media Contacts:

Erin Springer: Spirit Halloween, Public Relations

[email protected] | 609-645-5619

Stephanie Kayser: Crossroads, Public Relations

[email protected] | 816-384-6570

SOURCE Spirit Halloween

Related Links

https://www.spirithalloween.com

