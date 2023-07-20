Spirit Hound Distillers Announces Opening of New Tasting Room in Denver, Colorado

LYONS, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Hound Distillers is expanding their presence in Colorado with the opening of their newest tasting room in Denver, Colorado. This is the latest development in the company's 12-year history of steady growth since operations began in 2011.

The address of the new Tasting Room is 3622 Tejon Street, located in the heart of Denver's popular Highlands neighborhood. Visitors are invited to meet with friends over craft cocktails made with special-release Spirit Hound liquors while enjoying live music and events like trivia and mixology nights.

The new Tasting Room will also feature a dog-friendly patio and a food menu consisting of 'small nibblers' to keep hunger at bay.

Abby Robertson, Chief Commercialization Officer for Spirit Hound Distillers, recently commented on the opening of the new Tasting Room, saying, "The word 'excited' barely begins to describe how we feel about opening our new Tasting Room in Denver...I'd probably say 'ecstatic' is better. This is a huge development for us, and we're beyond thrilled to have a physical presence in Denver. Come see us!".

CEO Brad Stevenson added, "We always knew we wanted to open a Tasting Room in Denver, but we had to wait to find the absolute perfect spot. Now that we have, it's game on. It really feels like we're growing into our full potential here, and we have so much more planned for the future."

The original Spirit Hound tasting room in Lyons will continue to serve high-quality cocktails made with Spirit Hound whisky, gin, vodka, and more. The new Denver Tasting Room will be open to the public on August 4th, when a Grand Opening celebration will be held on-site.

About Spirit Hound Distillers

Based in Lyons, Colorado, Spirit Hound is a craft distiller of premium spirits including 14 varieties of whisky, gin, rum, vodka, and more. The company was established in 2011 and works passionately to find, capture, and supply the very best in craft spirits made with locally sourced ingredients and pure Rocky Mountain water.

Spirit Hound spirits have won numerous awards, including Highest-Ranking Whisky in the World at the London Spirits Competition in 2022. Learn more about Spirit Hound by visiting www.SpiritHounds.com.

