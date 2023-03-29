Spirit Hound Distillers Hires Chief Commercialization Officer, Launches Ecommerce Platform with National Delivery for Whisky, Gin, and Vodka

LYONS, Colo., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Hound Distillery & Tasting Room announces the hiring of Chief Commercialization Officer, Abby Robertson. Additionally, Spirit Hound's whisky, gin and vodka are now available for purchase online in 40+ states. Prior, Spirit Hound products were only available at liquor stores throughout Colorado.

Spirit Hound Distillers was named Whiskey of the Year at the 2022 London Spirits Competition.

As the first female member of Spirit Hound's executive team, Abby brings a new perspective alongside years of experience as National Sales Director of E&J Gallo, the brand behind Barefoot Wines. She expressed her excitement in a recent interview: "When I meet an organization's people, the first thing I want to feel is their culture. Spirit Hound was an instant fit—it's clear we share the same passion for excellence. I'm thrilled for what the future holds."

Abby's leadership and vision are already pushing Spirit Hound's growth initiatives as the brand focuses on national expansion in 2023. Abby's first endeavor as CCO is the launch of the company's ecommerce platform. Online ordering of Spirit Hound is a major step in becoming a household name, a logical one following being named Whisky of the Year at the 2022 London Spirits Competition.

Success is becoming synonymous with Spirit Hound. CEO, Brad Stevenson, celebrates with an eye on the future: "As a fast-growing brand, we have been intentionally growing our leadership team over the past year. We are excited to have Abby join us—her experience and passion perfectly complement our brand and goals. Adding her to the team makes our continued growth more exciting."

Order Spirit Hound's whisky, gin, and vodka directly from their website located here. Spirit Hound runs an onsite tasting room open to the public seven days a week, where customers enjoy fantastic handmade cocktails, snacks, and entertainment.

About Spirit Hound Distillers

Based in Lyons, Colorado, Spirit Hound is a craft distiller of premium spirits including 14 varieties of whisky, gin, rum, vodka, and more. The company was established in 2011 and works passionately to find, capture, and supply the very best in craft spirits made with locally sourced ingredients and pure Rocky Mountain water. Spirit Hound spirits have won numerous awards, including Highest-Ranking Whisky in the World at the London Spirits Competition in 2022. Learn more about Spirit Hound here.

Contact

Abby Robertson

Chief Commercialization Officer

[email protected]

(303) 823-5696

SOURCE Spirit Hound Distillers