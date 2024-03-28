SPIRIT HR EXPANDS IN OKLAHOMA AND FLORIDA MARKETS WITH NEW CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit HR, a leading professional employer organization (PEO) based in Oklahoma City, announced the appointment of Adam Graham as its chief revenue officer today.

Graham has more than 17 years of experience helping business owners and executives with HR outsourcing strategies that maximize workforce productivity and reduce costs. Graham, who previously helped scale one of the U.S.'s leading PEOs attributes his success to his deep industry experience and passion for improving the client experience.

"We've been searching for the right strategic leader to support our long-term growth initiatives for quite some time, and we're thrilled to have Adam Graham join our team," said Dale Hageman, Spirit HR CEO. "Given his long career in the industry and his successful track record, we're confident that Spirit will experience exponential growth which is exciting for our employees and customers alike."

As chief revenue officer, Graham will be responsible for developing and executing Spirit HR's strategic growth plans. He'll oversee the company's expansion and growth throughout the nation with an immediate focus on Spirit's current service areas of Oklahoma and Florida and the regionally surrounding markets.

"Spirit HR already has seamless operations and extremely satisfied clients," said Graham. "The company has a great foundation for growth and an excellent platform to build upon. I'm excited to develop the engine that will take Spirit HR on a rapid growth journey to bring our essential services to the business owners that need them."

ABOUT SPIRIT HR

Spirit HR is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Spirit HR's leaders have helped entrepreneurs grow their businesses for more than 25 years by delivering world-class services with trusted experts in HR administration, benefits and payroll. Spirit HR gives clients the time and freedom they need to focus on what matters most — their employees, products, services and customers.

For more information, please contact Morgan Wilson via email at [email protected] or by phone at 405-951-5300.

