Spirit Jersey® and Disney Celebrate the Holidays with an Exclusive Family Collection
Oct 20, 2025, 08:34 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Jersey® and Disney are bringing magic home this holiday season with the launch of an exclusive Disney Holiday Collection, available only on https://www.spiritjersey.com.
Known for its oversized silhouette and premium comfort, the Spirit Jersey® has become a beloved collectible. This year's holiday collection builds on that tradition by offering limited-edition designs for families of all ages, making it possible for every generation to share in the joy. "The holidays are about connection, comfort, and creating lasting memories," said Sandi Little, President of Spirit Jersey®. "This collection was designed to bring families together."
Highlights of the exclusive collection include:
- Limited-edition Disney holiday Spirit Jerseys® featuring festive, collectible artwork.
- Family sizing from youth to adult 3X, so every generation can celebrate together.
- Timeless keepsakes designed not just for this holiday season, but as collectibles you'll carry forward into 2026 and beyond.
With their comfort, style, and iconic oversized fit, Spirit Jerseys® have become a must-have across generations. This holiday season, the Disney Holiday Collection invites families to complete their look with pieces that are as memorable as the moments they're made for. The Disney Holiday Collection will be available exclusively on https://www.spiritjersey.com beginning November 3rd, 2025. Supplies are limited, and designs are expected to sell quickly.
About Spirit Jersey®
Founded in 1983, Spirit Jersey® is a heritage lifestyle brand known for its oversized silhouette, premium quality, and deep connection with fandom and culture. Spirit Jersey® is worn across generations as a collectible that celebrates comfort, style, and self-expression.
