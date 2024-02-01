Spirit Media Poised for Rapid Growth, Robust Profitability in 2024

Surpasses $1M revenue in first 18 months, secures $1M SBA funding

SpiritMedia.us

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Media , a full-service publishing, branding and marketing company, is poised for rapid growth in 2024 and beyond thanks to the organization's international business dealings and new funding secured through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"We cannot and will not be satisfied until every book, magazine, website, social, podcast, live stream, etc., we publish bears fruit in all 195 nations." - Kevin White, Founder/CEO Post this Founder and CEO Kevin White shares what led him to start Spirit Media.

The company's robust financial position within its first 18 months of operations paired with its international business reach helped secure $1 million of SBA funding and puts the company on target to become profitable in 2024. The new funding, which closed Dec. 7, 2023, is part of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7a Government Guaranteed International Trade Export Loan Program. The money will primarily be used in 2024 to build a robust sales team including seven new, full-time marketing specialists.

"Spirit Media's international presence and proven track record, in addition to projected growth and desire to achieve, resulted in a significant loan that will lead to new jobs and business growth, both domestically and abroad," said Chet Schultz, vice president, and SBA relationship manager for SouthState Bank.

In 2023, Spirit Media published over 100 books and websites, secured $1 million in funding, increased its team from 21 to 46 individuals, and marked $1 million in revenue with only two sales team members. Momentum created by initial funding from friends and family in 2022, led Spirit Media to represent authors in Canada, Australia, India and Ukraine, as well as the United States, during its first year.

"I believe Spirit Media is on the cusp of something revolutionary," said Kevin White , chief executive officer of Spirit Media. "Our ultimate goal as a faith-led business is to deliver God's message to all 195 nations worldwide, and early financial success is crucial to fulfilling that mission."

Spirit Media turns writers into micro publishers, equipping and empowering them to establish their own businesses by which to sell their books. The company also publishes websites, social media posts, live podcast shows, digital marketing ads, and magazine articles. Through its distinctive storytelling marketing strategy and elevated SEO techniques, Spirit Media accelerates sales and scales profits for clients while providing them with measurable results. It is currently developing its own proprietary database featuring verified contacts from 350,000 American churches.

The company has earned the trust of such businesses and nonprofits as Brad and Susanne Dacus of Pacific Justice Institute , MedPsych Integrated , iAdvantage Software , Fellowship of Companies for Christ International , and more.

"When I evaluated the publishing landscape for a faith-based publisher that could 'do it all,' options were scarce," said Pastor Chase Gardner . "That's why we signed with Spirit Media—they do it all, but they do it all in alignment with their mission to carry forth the gospel, and they do it with excellence."

Spirit Media currently has nearly 50 books in production. Each book is published in paperback, hardback, ebook and audiobooks formats. English books are translated into the top 20 spoken languages, expanding their market and impact to 75 percent of the world. The company serves 73 marketing clients monthly, 32 of which are non-literary businesses.

The company has moved into a new, larger office in Brier Creek Corporate Park in Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024.

For more details, please see Spirit Media's media kit here .

About Spirit Media

Spirit Media is a full-service publishing, branding and marketing company. The organization aims to spread God's message to all 195 nations worldwide, a commission fulfilled with a commitment to its threefold focus on publishing, branding, and marketing. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the results-driven, international company includes individuals from the U.S., India, Ukraine, Lithuania, the Philippines and Nigeria. As an authority in church marketing, Spirit Media has published over 100 books and websites working with nearly 75 clients worldwide. For more information, visit SpiritMedia.us or follow @spiritmedia.us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube or Instagram .

About Kevin White, Spirit Media CEO

Kevin White is a serial entrepreneur, international bestselling author, pastor, and international speaker. Throughout his career, White has helped to start hundreds of businesses, NPOs, and churches around the world. After becoming an author he was confronted with the void between publishing and marketing. White founded Spirit Media in 2022 to address large gaps in the publishing industry related to measurable results. Through creating accelerated book sales, audience growth and increased profits for clients, White continues to apply his giftings and skill sets at Spirit Media and in his roles as a volunteer board member for organizations like Global Hope India and SM Gives.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Lorin

1-888-800-3744

[email protected]

SOURCE Spirit Media Inc.