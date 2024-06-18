Spirit Media Shakes up the Publishing Industry with Unique, Expedited Process

Company Reduces Publication Time with Books on Shelves in Less Than Five Months

RALEIGH, N.C., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Media , a full-service publishing and marketing company, has reinvented the industry. As a forerunner in self-publishing, Spirit Media ensures publishing in every format is completed within five months, with paperback editions finalizing in as little as 14 days, while typical publishing can take years.

"Our mission drives us to publish as fast and affordably as possible." - Kevin White, Founder of Spirit Media Post this Spirit Media’s Purpose for Global Impact.

Kevin White , Founder of Spirit Media, said, "Our mission drives us to publish as fast and affordably as possible. This mission began in June 2021, when traditional publishers informed me that my second book wouldn't market for a year. As an author, I was frustrated because I believed my books contained a positive message from God that is crucial for the world now, not later. So, I decided to do it myself and self-publish. Just five months later, the book was available in all formats everywhere, and I put 700 copies in the mail."

Eighty percent of Americans want to write a book, but less than two percent will publish one. Spirit Media works with established and first-time authors who must publish their books as soon as possible. With a team of veteran editors, Spirit Media offers " Angel Writing " to help craft books with the author's unique voice starting in a matter of weeks.

John Wilson, the Founder of Light the Way Ministry , chose Spirit Media to publish his debut book, Honky Tonk Nights to Christian Lights, due to the company's proven ability and commitment to expedite the book's release. Organizing large Christian music festivals with circuit deadlines, the need to broadcast John's message immediately made Spirit Media the right choice.

"John recently spoke at our annual conference and knocked it out of the park," remarked Krystal Parker, President of the US Christian Chamber of Commerce . "His story is amazing, and I'm thrilled Spirit Media can swiftly bring his book to the world."

Spirit Media's clients trust them because of their guidance in distribution channels, brand building, engaging online communities, and advertising. Spirit Media commits to overseeing its authors' marketing to meet goals and objectives. Since 2018, experienced self-published authors have nearly doubled their earnings , crediting effective marketing that generates positive, meaningful, and measurable results on a global scale. Spirit Media is on the vanguard to help those passionate authors skip the queue.

