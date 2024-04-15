SPIRIT OF GALLO ENTERS THE SUPER PREMIUM GIN CATEGORY WITH CONDESA GIN, THE "GIN OF MÉXICO"

MODESTO, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Gallo is expanding its luxury spirits portfolio with Condesa Gin, a hand-crafted spirit from Mexico City. Under the agreement, Gallo will become the exclusive U.S. importer for Condesa and make a strategic investment in the brand, signaling its foray into the Super Premium Gin category, which is projected to grow 6.1%* across volume and value over the next five years.

"Condesa Gin fits perfectly as our first Super Premium Gin offering." – Britt West, Executive VP & GM, Spirit of Gallo

Condesa Gin is inspired by, and made in, Mexico City. It reflects a younger and more cosmopolitan vision of the country – an inviting, elevated and mysterious world beyond agave, showcasing the endless possibilities of Mexico's rich and diverse botanicals and distilling talent.

Named after one of the most iconic neighborhoods in Mexico City, Condesa is artisanally made by a team led by award-winning master distiller Hillhamn Salome in a micro-distillery born in the heart of the city. Her chosen botanicals nod to local rituals for the cleansing of the body and mind and the amplification of consciousness.

"Condesa Gin fits perfectly in our portfolio as our first Super Premium Gin offering," said Britt West, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Spirit of Gallo. "The gin category is evolving, as consumers trade up to premium brands from interesting places with compelling stories. We know Condesa will appeal to consumers who want a truly unique and creative experience, and we look forward to working with the founders and ownership team to help Condesa reach its full potential."

The partnership will capitalize on Condesa Gin's home market success where it has become the fastest growing Super Premium Gin in Mexico.

"We are honored to partner with Spirit of Gallo," said Jordi Nieto, co-founder of Condesa Gin. "This partnership allows us to expand our community and distribution in the U.S., while advancing us on our journey to become a leader in the luxury gin space."

Condesa Gin is currently offered in two expressions: "Clásica," and "Prickly Pear & Orange Blossom" (SRP $39.99). Once a secret of Mexico's culinary royalty, both expressions have been adopted by some of the best bars in the world from Mexico City to New York, Los Angeles and Rome. To be enjoyed in a new creation, a twisted classic, neat, or on the rocks.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

*Source: IWSR 2022-2027 Super Premium Gin CAGR.

About Spirit of Gallo:

For more than half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits brands. Spirit of Gallo's mission is to build the next great American spirits company and to meet the changing needs of consumers. Spirit of Gallo represents 20+ brands and is now the third largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume. Some of the award-winning brands include the #1 spirits brand by volume, the spirits-based hard seltzer High Noon, New Amsterdam Vodka, E & J Brandy, RumChata, Camarena Tequila, Pink Whitney, Fishers Island Lemonade, RumHaven, New Amsterdam Stratusphere Gin, VMC Tequila Cocktails, and Soon Hari Soju. Additionally, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch, Tequila Komos, Mercer + Prince Whisky, Don Fulano Tequila, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, Germain-Robin Brandy and Lo-Fi Aperitifs. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com.

