Spirit of Gallo Releases Heat Check, its First Ever Hot Pepper-Flavored Vodka, in Partnership with New Amsterdam Vodka and Hot Ones

MODESTO, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spirit of Gallo announced the release of Heat Check, a new hot pepper-flavored vodka created in partnership with New Amsterdam Vodka and the groundbreaking YouTube show Hot Ones hosted by Sean Evans. The new limited-edition offering is available now nationwide with an MSRP of $10.99 for a 750mL bottle, and an ABV of 35%.

As the experts in smooth drinking and friendly competition, New Amsterdam identified Sean Evans as an expert in all things spice and the perfect partner to help create Heat Check. Offering a blend of hot pepper flavors from deep, earthy Serrano and Fresno to the fruity, bright notes of Habanero, Heat Check promises to add heat, depth, and complexity to any drink.

"At Spirit of Gallo, we believe in crafting innovative spirits that not only taste great, but also spark cultural conversations," said Brandon Lieb, VP of Spirits at Gallo. "Heat Check invites drinkers to embrace the thrill of bold flavor, all with the stamp of approval from the discerning masters of spice in Sean Evans and the Hot Ones brand."

To support the launch, Heat Check, a will have a suite of supporting content running on the Hot Ones/First We Feast platforms, including acting as the presenting sponsor of a Hot Ones episode this summer and pairing the spiciest spirit of the summer with Evans' well-known rotation of hot questions and even hotter wings.

"Hot Ones is bringing the heat to fans yet again with the launch of Heat Check, a not-too-spicy, not-too-mild, but just right pepper-infused spirit in partnership with New Amsterdam Vodka," said Hot Ones host Sean Evans. "I'm thrilled to invite spice lovers to see if they can handle the heat, from celebrating with a spicy shot, to poolside sipping on the official cocktail of summer, the Heat Check Spicy Scorched Lemonade."

Heat Check can easily spice up classic cocktails like a Bloody Mary or Martini, a Heat Check signature cocktail like Sizzlin' Sunrise or Cucumber Heat Wave, or be enjoyed on its own as a shot. More information on New Amsterdam Vodka, including where to find Heat Check, can be found on their website and on Instagram.

About New Amsterdam Vodka

New Amsterdam Vodka was introduced in 2011 and is the fastest spirits brand in history to reach one million cases and five million cases. An inspiring player in the spirits industry, the brand has won various awards and proven to deliver exceptional quality and sleek style. New Amsterdam Vodka comes in an array of award-winning expressions, including: our signature 80 Proof Vodka, 100 Proof Vodka, Peach, Pineapple, Raspberry, Apple, Lemon, Grapefruit, Mango, Red Berry, Coconut, Tangerine and Passionfruit. New Amsterdam is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, High Noon and more.

About Hot Ones

Hosted by Sean Evans and created by Chris Schonberger, Hot Ones is the internet's hottest interview show at the intersection of food and pop culture. Hot Ones has welcomed a range of stars from Hollywood's biggest actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis to comedians like Kevin Hart and John Mulaney to top athletes such as Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal. With 22 complete seasons and over 300 episodes, Hot Ones has been recognized across the internet as a trailblazing interview style show with hot questions and even hotter wings. Launched in 2015, Hot Ones has received two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host.

About Spirit of Gallo

Spirit of Gallo is the third largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume and represents some of the most iconic brands in the industry including: High Noon Hard Seltzer, New Amsterdam Vodka, E&J Brandy, RumChata, Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, The Dalmore Scotch Whisky, Tequila Komos, Don Fulano Tequila, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro and Condesa Gin. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com.

