Spirit of St. Louis Airport Hangar and Office Set for Auction

Hangar Bay 1 contains approximately 28,944+/-sf with an additional 24,710+/-sf of high-end office space that includes a reception area, pilot quarters, executive offices, kitchen, conference rooms and gym/exercise room. Hangar Bay 2 contains approximately 26,450+/-sf and was built to accommodate two Gulfstream aircraft. Both structures are on 11.2+/- acres. There is parking for 100 cars.

"These are very well-maintained facilities in the central US," according to Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams. She added that because it's an auction, the purchase process is different – buyer due diligence must be conducted prior to the auction so bidders are encouraged to contact the auction company for important bidder information. "Bayer has mandated Williams & Williams as well as CBRE to auction this high-end and premier Hangar Facility this summer and is convinced that this unique investment opportunity will attract a lot of interested parties," says Matthias Muckle, Head of U.S. Real Estate at Bayer. Bayer is the current owner of the property.

A public inspection will be held Friday July 23rd and July 30th from 10-2pm. Visitors may drive in or fly in. For more information, please visit williamsauction.com/airport or call 800.801.8003.

About Williams & Williams

Williams & Williams (www.williamsauction.com) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, the company is part of the Insight One Solutions family of companies. Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction property throughout the United States and abroad.

