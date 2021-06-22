Spirit of St. Louis Airport Hangar and Office Set for Auction
Jun 22, 2021, 09:00 ET
ST. LOUIS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams & Williams, a worldwide real estate auction firm and leader in global live and interactive auctions announces a unique auction event to acquire property at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport, located 17 miles west of the central business district of St Louis, containing two hangars and an adjoining set of offices. The auction will be held on-site Friday, August 20th at 12pm. Simultaneous online bidding will also be available.
Hangar Bay 1 contains approximately 28,944+/-sf with an additional 24,710+/-sf of high-end office space that includes a reception area, pilot quarters, executive offices, kitchen, conference rooms and gym/exercise room. Hangar Bay 2 contains approximately 26,450+/-sf and was built to accommodate two Gulfstream aircraft. Both structures are on 11.2+/- acres. There is parking for 100 cars.
"These are very well-maintained facilities in the central US," according to Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams. She added that because it's an auction, the purchase process is different – buyer due diligence must be conducted prior to the auction so bidders are encouraged to contact the auction company for important bidder information. "Bayer has mandated Williams & Williams as well as CBRE to auction this high-end and premier Hangar Facility this summer and is convinced that this unique investment opportunity will attract a lot of interested parties," says Matthias Muckle, Head of U.S. Real Estate at Bayer. Bayer is the current owner of the property.
More
A public inspection will be held Friday July 23rd and July 30th from 10-2pm. Visitors may drive in or fly in. For more information, please visit williamsauction.com/airport or call 800.801.8003.
About Williams & Williams
Williams & Williams (www.williamsauction.com) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, the company is part of the Insight One Solutions family of companies. Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction property throughout the United States and abroad.
SOURCE Williams & Williams
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article