Design community given a new home at the celebration of Steve's birthday.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- roses/foundation announced rose emoji dot fm slash imagine (or /imagine), a safe-for-work, AI-assisted product creation studio and community of 'promptmasters' where teams can collaborate together using ChatGPT and imageAI on product and content ideas.

Apple Veteran Michael Darius, who led efforts for the first versions of many Apple applications, having scripted several of Steve's demos, recognized the need for an AI-assisted conversation about design.

A tribute to Steve Jobs on his birthday, from one of his protégés. "People who say it cannot be done, should not interrupt those who are doing it" -George Bernard Shaw Bobbing for apples just got a whole lot more fun.

roses/foundation can be compared to a "gym membership for product development teams" says Darius, where $99/month grants you access to the latest equipment. Promptmasters, akin to personal trainers, are available to provide guidance to founders on a budget just looking for a timely way to get their product out the door.

Safe-for-Work Solution for Hybrid Teams

/imagine boasts automatic image moderation of NSFW images in a courteous effort to thwart inappropriate moments on the job. With increasing remote work requirements and countries declaring remote work a human right, there is a need to identify ways for design teams to collaborate effectively.

"Something significant is lost when in-person collaboration is replaced with software to try and capture the emotion of the people you are designing for," says Darius.

"With /imagine we are looking to bridge that gap and improve upon human workflows for product ideation when remote collaboration is your only option."

Celebrating a Visionary: Spirit of Steve Jobs Captured in /imagine Demo

On February 24th Steve would be turning 68.

In his memory, roses/foundation continues his legacy.

Michael's focus on Steve's stage presence, presentation quality, nuance and tonality were key in guaranteeing product demos would thwart unwarranted criticism onto Steve and team.

With Google losing $100bi in market cap to ChatGPT, Darius thinks the inevitability and timeliness of this message would have been something Steve would be proud of after all the intellectual property that was stolen from iPhone to build Android.

Birth of a Conversation Around AI and Design

At the heart of the /imagine demo is a commitment to Steve Jobs's values. Jony Ive left Apple in 2019 and his replacement leaving only three years later. There are questions in the design community about the soul of what was lost to the enterprise. Michael hopes this will spark this discussion and revitalize the design community.

"If you knew the real Steve, you loved him, and we know this will hit close to home for many in the design and Apple community at large," says Darius. "Those who were on his winning team had nothing but great things to say about him and in support of the Steve Jobs Archive and family we plan on making this known.

With unicode built at Apple, maturing emoji domains and replacing "Will AI replace designers?" debates with practical solutions is something only the real Steve could have accomplished.

