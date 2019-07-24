Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. And Chandler Bancorp, Inc. To Merge

CONROE, Texas, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ( "Spirit"), the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, announced today that it is acquiring through a series of mergers Chandler Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Citizens State Bank (together, "Citizens"). On July 24, 2019, Spirit entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Citizens, in a cash and stock transaction for total consideration value of approximately $65.6 million based on Spirit's closing price of $22.10 per share on July 23, 2019.

The transaction is Spirit's tenth acquisition since 2008 and will be the third acquisition since Spirit's May 2018 initial public offering. As of June 30, 2019, Citizens, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $349.1 million, total deposits of $265.7 million, and total equity capital of $39.0 million. As a result of the transaction, Spirit will add seven full-service branches to Spirit of Texas Bank's existing 29 locations. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Dean O. Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This transaction, which is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share, represents an exciting strategic and financial opportunity for us to expand our footprint into the East Texas region. We believe that Citizens State Bank, a strong community bank with a shared commitment to providing exceptional customer service, will be a great partner to the Spirit franchise. Together, we will be better positioned to take advantage of organic growth and acquisition opportunities that will enable us to better serve our customers and further enhance shareholder value."

Greg Kidd, Chairman of Chandler Bancorp and Citizens State Bank, who will be joining the boards of directors of Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Spirit of Texas Bank, added, "We are excited to join forces with a strong, well-managed community bank like Spirit of Texas Bank. Merging with Spirit will allow us to provide our customers with expanded products and services, as well as larger lending limits for our commercial customers. We are confident that this merger will make us ever more competitive in this great East Texas market and allow us to deepen our relationships and increase business opportunities."

Under the terms of the transaction, Spirit will issue 2,100,000 shares of its common stock and pay approximately $19.2 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments, to Kidd Partners, Ltd., the sole shareholder of Chandler Bancorp. The board of directors of each company has unanimously approved the transaction, and the approval of Kidd Partners, Ltd., as the sole shareholder of Chandler Bancorp, has been obtained.

Upon completion of the transaction, David Monk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens State Bank, will join Spirit of Texas Bank management.

Stephens Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor for, and rendered a fairness opinion to, Spirit and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to Spirit. Hillworth, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor for, and Fenimore, Kay, Harrison & Ford, LLP served as legal counsel to, Citizens.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has scheduled a conference call to discuss the Citizens acquisition, as well as its results of operations in the second quarter of 2019, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

About Citizens State Bank

Founded in 1967, Citizens State Bank, a subsidiary of Chandler Bancorp, offers personal and commercial banking services. More information is available at https://www.mybankcsb.com/.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 29 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San Antonio-New Braunfels and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central Texas. Please visit www.sotb.com for more information.

