Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

CONROE, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, announced today that it will disclose its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 after the market closes. Management has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss these financial results.

What: Spirit of Texas Bancshares' Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0867 and ask for the

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.



Where: http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through October 30, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13695251#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations for 90 days.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 29 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San Antonio-New Braunfels and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

