Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Announces Closing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

HOUSTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 2,300,000 shares of its common stock, including 300,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company's common stock began trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on May 4, 2018 under the trading symbol "STXB."

Stephens Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Jaffray & Co. and Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 3, 2018. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Stephens Inc., 111 Center Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201, Attention: Syndicate, or by calling toll-free 1-800-643-9691 or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling toll-free 1-800-966-1559. Copies of the registration statement relating to these securities and the prospectus may also be obtained free of charge from the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, a state savings bank with total assets of $1.03 billion, headquartered in Conroe, Texas that delivers relationship-driven financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals through 15 full-service branches located primarily in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Bryan/College Station metropolitan areas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

STXB@dennardlascar.com

