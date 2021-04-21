Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), reported net income of $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.58, compared to net income of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.22. Strong financial results for the first quarter of 2021 were assisted by $1.8 million net accretion of origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, and $2.2 million of deferred costs on newly originated PPP loans.

First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Originated 1,301 PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021 with a total funded amount of $148.9 million and deferred loan fees, net of $4.8 million which will be recognized over the life of the loans.

and deferred loan fees, net of which will be recognized over the life of the loans. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis(1) was 3.94% and 3.98%, respectively.

At March 31, 2021 , return on average assets was 1.32% annualized.

, return on average assets was 1.32% annualized. Book value per share increased to $21.34 at March 31, 2021 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $16.40 at the same date.

at and tangible book value per share(1) increased to at the same date. At March 31, 2021 , total stockholders' equity to total assets was 11.54% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.11%.

Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continue to have success assisting our borrowers obtain funding through government stimulus programs. I am delighted that our customers have placed their faith in our talented group of bankers to help navigate these government programs and obtain critical funding to keep businesses and projects operating. Our strong results for the first quarter of 2021 were also due to cost cutting initiatives that were implemented towards the end of 2020 and have begun to positively impact our financial results. We will continuously look for new, exciting investments and expense saving directives to provide for earnings growth in the coming quarters.

"Asset quality has returned to pre-pandemic levels and we believe that quarters with significantly elevated provision expense are behind us. We will continue to work with the borrowers who need additional assistance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; however, ultimately we believe that the elevated risk factors appear to be behind us and we can now focus on new growth opportunities," Mr. Bass concluded.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the first quarter of 2021, gross loans increased to $2.43 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 1.7% from $2.39 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an increase of 20.7% from $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, $60.3 million of the PPP loans we originated during 2020 were forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and we originated $148.9 million of new PPP loans. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness and origination, the loan portfolio as of March 31, 2021 declined by $43.6 million, or 7.4% annualized from December 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, we sold $45.2 million of participations out of our commercial real estate portfolio in order to improve concentration percentages. The loan pipeline remains strong to fuel future growth in the portfolio and we anticipate higher loan growth in the second and third quarters of 2021.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong in the first quarter of 2021. Overall, our borrowers continue to recover from the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as additional pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted, a meaningful percent of the population in Texas has now been vaccinated, and consumers have received an additional stimulus payment. The provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.1 million, which served to increase the allowance to $16.3 million, or 0.67% of the $2.43 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2021. Provision expense for the first quarter of 2021 related primarily to newly impaired loans.

Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio continues to remain low as of March 31, 2021 at 0.41%, which increased from 0.36% at December 31, 2020, and 0.38% as of March 31, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 14 basis points for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 9 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Borrowers in active deferral periods has declined significantly, with 97% of loans previously on deferment exiting the deferral period and resuming regularly scheduled payments. At March 31, 2021, only $11.6 million of loans remain on deferral.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.60 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 5.6% from $2.46 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an increase of 25.0% from $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $72.7 million, or 10.0%, from December 31, 2020, and increased $313.2 million, or 64.3%, from March 31, 2020. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits is primarily deposit accounts related to PPP loan funding. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 30.8% of total deposits as of March 31, 2021, up from 29.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020, and up from 23.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2020. Savings and Money Market deposits increased $43.4 million or 7.1%, from December 31, 2020 primarily due to the seasonality of public funds. The average cost of deposits was 0.38% for the first quarter of 2021, representing an 8 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 54 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the repricing of certificates of deposit during the first quarter of 2021.

Borrowings decreased by $61.0 million during the first quarter of 2021 to $191.7 million due primarily to repayment of advances under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Borrowings totaled 6.1% of total assets at March 31, 2021, compared to 8.2% at December 31, 2020 and 4.5% at March 31, 2020.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.94%, a decrease of 42 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 44 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.98%, a decrease of 46 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and 42 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the tax equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 4.02% compared to 4.21% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin compared to prior year and prior quarter is primarily due to the origination of additional PPP loans which yield 1% and lower levels of forgiveness than those experienced in the fourth quarter of 2020. Approximately $6.7 million of net deferred fees remain unamortized at March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, we moved approximately $200 million of cash into higher yielding securities which should help to improve the net interest margin during the second quarter of 2021. The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2021 was 5.09% compared to 5.42% at December 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the yield on loans for the first quarter of 2021 was 5.29% compared to 5.30% at December 31, 2020.

Net interest income totaled $27.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 17.0% from $23.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. Interest income totaled $31.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 8.2% from $28.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. Interest and fees on loans decreased $2.9 million, or 8.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and increased by $2.4 million, or 8.8%, from the first quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 12.9% from $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 33.6% from $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily driven by declines in gain on sale of SBA loans, service charges and fees, and mortgage referral fees of $264 thousand, $120 thousand, and $73 thousand, respectively, partially offset by an increase in SBA servicing fees of $17 thousand. Gain on sale of loans originated through the Main Street Lending Program (the "Main Street Loans") in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $3.6 million was also nonrecurring given that the program ended during the early first quarter of 2021. Additionally, swap fees were $121 thousand for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense totaled $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 9.7 % from $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits. The decrease in salaries and benefits was primarily due to deferred costs on PPP loan origination of $2.2 million.

The efficiency ratio was 54.6% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 47.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and 79.1% in the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio was assisted by PPP origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness by the SBA, and the deferral of salary costs associated with newly originated PPP loans.







(1) Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and certain PPP-related figures are all non-GAAP measures. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. Furthermore, Spirit believes that the PPP-related figures are important to investors due to the anticipated short-term nature of the PPP loans and the expected forgiveness in the coming quarters. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0867 and ask for the "Spirit of Texas" call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through April 29, 2021, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13718707#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar for 90 days.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the "Bank"), provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. The Bank has 38 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Austin and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (vii) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (viii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (ix) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (x) increased competition; (xi) loss of certain key officers; (xii) continued relationships with major customers; (xiii) deposit attrition; (xiv) rapidly changing technology; (xv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xvi) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xvii) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xviii) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 5, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts: Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)











































































For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income:





















Interest and fees on loans

$ 29,829

$ 32,682

$ 29,901

$ 29,912

$ 27,409

Interest and dividends on investment securities

1,115

914

465

457

504

Other interest income

225

101

115

185

900

Total interest income

31,169

33,697

30,481

30,554

28,813

Interest expense:





















Interest on deposits

2,327

2,726

3,392

3,945

4,507

Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings

1,003

1,099

875

558

508

Total interest expense

3,330

3,825

4,267

4,503

5,015

Net interest income

27,839

29,872

26,214

26,051

23,798

Provision for loan losses

1,086

4,417

2,831

2,838

1,171

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

26,753

25,455

23,383

23,213

22,627

Noninterest income:





















Service charges and fees

1,434

1,554

1,525

1,270

1,311

SBA loan servicing fees, net

324

307

619

256

10

Mortgage referral fees

274

347

428

357

202

Gain on sales of loans, net

155

419

612

326

464

Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

5

-

1,031

-

-

Other noninterest income

427

6,153

604

356

725

Total noninterest income

2,619

8,780

4,819

2,565

2,712

Noninterest expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits

9,220

10,656

11,365

7,946

11,789

Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,662

2,749

2,222

2,761

2,315

Professional services

524

521

555

716

895

Data processing and network

1,229

1,379

1,002

849

743

Regulatory assessments and insurance

535

549

517

379

402

Amortization of intangibles

823

879

919

919

946

Advertising

78

74

333

119

153

Marketing

93

60

18

38

160

Telephone expense

499

560

563

483

407

Conversion expense

-

16

279

69

1,477

Other operating expenses

971

984

1,520

1,825

1,673

Total noninterest expense

16,634

18,427

19,293

16,104

20,960

Income before income tax expense

12,738

15,808

8,909

9,674

4,379

Income tax expense

2,652

3,353

1,821

1,980

305

Net income

$ 10,086

$ 12,455

$ 7,088

$ 7,694

$ 4,074



























SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





































As of









March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020









(Dollars in thousands) Assets:























Cash and due from banks

$ 28,879

$ 31,396

$ 29,345

$ 35,248

$ 33,946 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

40,687

231,638

121,739

200,096

193,707



Total cash and cash equivalents

69,566

263,034

151,084

235,344

227,653 Time deposits in other banks

-

-

-

-

245 Investment securities:





















Available for sale securities, at fair value

442,576

212,420

119,814

90,878

94,963

Equity investments, at fair value

23,741

24,000

-

-

-



Total investment securities

466,317

236,420

119,814

90,878

94,963 Loans held for sale







1,192

1,470

4,287

7,718

7,765 Loans:























Loans held for investment

2,430,594

2,388,532

2,452,353

2,427,292

2,013,367 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses

(16,314)

(16,026)

(12,207)

(9,905)

(7,620)

Loans, net





2,414,280

2,372,506

2,440,146

2,417,387

2,005,747 Premises and equipment, net

81,379

83,348

82,734

79,156

78,594 Accrued interest receivable

10,588

11,199

11,612

12,188

7,314 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

-

133

302

3,743

3,731 Goodwill





77,681

77,681

77,681

77,966

79,009 Core deposit intangible

6,995

7,818

8,698

9,617

10,536 SBA servicing asset

2,821

2,953

3,051

3,115

3,055 Deferred tax asset, net

2,213

1,085

494

-

- Bank-owned life insurance

16,057

15,969

15,878

15,787

15,699 Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost

5,727

5,718

5,709

5,696

5,660 Right of use assets

6,058

-

-

-

- Other assets



9,338

5,425

3,580

4,423

4,526



Total assets

$ 3,170,212

$ 3,084,759

$ 2,925,070

$ 2,963,018

$ 2,544,497 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:





















Deposits:

























Transaction accounts:





















Noninterest-bearing

$ 800,233

$ 727,543

$ 667,199

$ 745,646

$ 487,060

Interest-bearing

1,149,781

1,092,934

940,930

946,969

878,279



Total transaction accounts

1,950,014

1,820,477

1,608,129

1,692,615

1,365,339

Time deposits

647,536

638,658

679,387

722,376

711,968



Total deposits

2,597,550

2,459,135

2,287,516

2,414,991

2,077,307 Accrued interest payable

1,160

1,303

1,321

1,025

1,218 Short-term borrowings

-

10,000

10,000

104,830

10,000 Long-term borrowings

191,687

242,020

267,746

88,246

103,276 Deferred tax liability, net

-

-

-

405

1,706 Operating lease liability

6,231

-

-

-

- Other liabilities

7,827

11,522

6,966

5,943

5,173



Total liabilities

2,804,455

2,723,980

2,573,549

2,615,440

2,198,680 Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock



300,591

298,850

298,509

298,176

297,966 Retained earnings

85,246

76,683

65,783

59,907

52,213 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,225)

1,005

(237)

1,272

732 Treasury stock

(16,855)

(15,759)

(12,534)

(11,777)

(5,094)



Total stockholders' equity

365,757

360,779

351,521

347,578

345,817



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,170,212

$ 3,084,759

$ 2,925,070

$ 2,963,018

$ 2,544,497

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Composition (Unaudited)















































As of



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30, 2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020



(Dollars in thousands) Loans:



















Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)

$ 699,896

$ 574,986

$ 690,009

$ 717,280

$ 320,418 Real estate:



















1-4 single family residential loans

348,908

364,139

373,220

372,445

382,900 Construction, land and development loans

344,557

415,488

402,476

390,068

405,661 Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)

964,342

956,743

906,134

843,247

821,952 Consumer loans and leases

9,619

11,738

12,977

19,159

22,398 Municipal and other loans

63,272

65,438

67,537

85,092

60,038 Total loans held in portfolio

$ 2,430,594

$ 2,388,532

$ 2,452,353

$ 2,427,292

$ 2,013,367





















(1) Balance includes $67.4 million, $70.8 million, $72.7 million, $75.1 million, and $75.3 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively.



















(2) Balance includes $366.5 million, $276.1 million, $421.1 million, and $384.6 million of PPP loans as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020,



and June 30, 2020, respectively.





















SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Deposit Composition (Unaudited)



















































As of



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30, 2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020











(Dollars in thousands) Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 800,233

$ 727,543

$ 667,199

$ 745,646

$ 487,060 Interest-bearing demand deposits

485,863

472,075

391,396

360,282

334,302 Interest-bearing NOW accounts

9,904

10,288

8,655

31,132

28,376 Savings and money market accounts

654,014

610,571

540,879

555,555

515,601 Time deposits

647,536

638,658

679,387

722,376

711,968 Total deposits

$ 2,597,550

$ 2,459,135

$ 2,287,516

$ 2,414,991

$ 2,077,307

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

$ 150,583

$ 76

0.20%

$ 231,616

$ 852

1.48% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

2,376,657

29,829

5.09%

1,851,879

27,409

5.94% Investment securities and other

339,859

1,264

1.51%

96,006

552

2.31% Total interest-earning assets

2,867,099

31,169

4.41%

2,179,501

28,813

5.30% Noninterest-earning assets

234,544









217,060







Total assets

$ 3,101,643









$ 2,396,561







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 469,287

$ 155

0.13%

$ 335,669

$ 225

0.27% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

10,232

1

0.04%

27,632

26

0.38% Savings and money market accounts

634,828

657

0.42%

443,449

1,012

0.92% Time deposits

643,906

1,514

0.95%

685,689

3,244

1.90% FHLB advances and other borrowings

213,483

1,003

1.91%

86,809

508

2.35% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,971,736

3,330

0.68%

1,579,248

5,015

1.27% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

748,785









459,156







Other liabilities

19,072









12,265







Stockholders' equity

362,050









345,892







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,101,643









$ 2,396,561







Net interest rate spread









3.72%









4.03% Net interest income and margin





$ 27,839

3.94%





$ 23,798

4.38% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 28,168

3.98%





$ 23,890

4.40%

























(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.



















(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.























(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.













SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

150,583

$ 76

0.20%

$ 144,349

$ 101

0.28% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

2,376,657

29,829

5.09%

2,394,431

32,682

5.42% Investment securities and other

339,859

1,264

1.51%

177,816

914

2.04% Total interest-earning assets

2,867,099

31,169

4.41%

2,716,596

33,697

4.92% Noninterest-earning assets

234,544









274,170







Total assets

$ 3,101,643









$ 2,990,766







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 469,287

$ 155

0.13%

$ 413,956

$ 156

0.15% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

10,232

1

0.04%

9,510

2

0.08% Savings and money market accounts

634,828

657

0.42%

580,216

648

0.44% Time deposits

643,906

1,514

0.95%

657,726

1,920

1.16% FHLB advances and other borrowings

213,483

1,003

1.91%

263,486

1,099

1.65% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,971,736

3,330

0.68%

1,924,894

3,825

0.79% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

748,785









702,250







Other liabilities

19,072









7,722







Stockholders' equity

362,050









355,900







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,101,643









$ 2,990,766







Net interest rate spread









3.72%









4.13% Net interest income and margin





$ 27,839

3.94%





$ 29,872

4.36% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 28,168

3.98%





$ 30,384

4.44%

























(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.



















(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.























(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.













SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

























As of or for the Three Months Ended







March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:



















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 10,086

$ 12,455

$ 7,088

$ 7,694

$ 4,074 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

17,103,981

17,168,091

17,340,898

17,581,959

18,184,110 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

17,518,029

17,336,484

17,383,427

17,612,919

18,441,977 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.59

$ 0.73

$ 0.41

$ 0.44

$ 0.22 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.58

$ 0.72

$ 0.41

$ 0.44

$ 0.22 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net income

$ 10,086

$ 12,455

$ 7,088

$ 7,694

$ 4,074 Pre-tax adjustments:



















Noninterest income



















Gain on sale of investment securities

(5)

-

(1,031)

-

- Noninterest expense



















Merger related expenses

-

24

342

69

1,614 Taxes:



















NOL Carryback

-









-

(575) Tax effect of adjustments

1

(5)

145

(14)

(331) Adjusted net income

$ 10,082

$ 12,474

$ 6,544

$ 7,749

$ 4,782 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

17,103,981

17,168,091

17,340,898

17,581,959

18,184,110 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

17,518,029

17,336,484

17,383,427

17,612,919

18,441,977 Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.59

$ 0.73

$ 0.38

$ 0.44

$ 0.26 Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.58

$ 0.72

$ 0.38

$ 0.44

$ 0.26

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)

























As of or for the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest margin - GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 27,839

$ 29,872

$ 26,214

$ 26,051

$ 23,798 Average interest-earning assets

2,867,099

2,716,596

2,664,355

2,646,903

2,179,501 Net interest margin

3.94%

4.36%

3.90%

3.95%

4.38% Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 27,839

$ 29,872

$ 26,214

$ 26,051

$ 23,798 Plus:



















Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment

329

512

446

373

92 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 28,168

$ 30,384

$ 26,660

$ 26,424

$ 23,890 Average interest-earning assets

2,867,099

2,716,596

2,664,355

2,646,903

2,179,501 Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis

3.98%

4.44%

3.97%

4.00%

4.40%

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share (Unaudited)

























As of



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity

$ 365,757

$ 360,779

$ 351,521

$ 347,578

$ 345,817 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

84,676

85,499

86,379

87,583

89,595 Tangible stockholders' equity

$ 281,081

$ 275,280

$ 265,142

$ 259,995

$ 256,272 Shares outstanding

17,136,553

17,081,831

17,316,313

17,368,573

17,969,012 Book value per share

$ 21.34

$ 21.12

$ 20.30

$ 20.01

$ 19.25 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets per share

$ 4.94

$ 5.01

$ 4.99

5.04

4.99 Tangible book value per share

$ 16.40

$ 16.11

$ 15.31

$ 14.97

$ 14.26

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Unaudited)

























As of



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands) Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:



















Total stockholders' equity (numerator)

$ 365,757

$ 360,779

$ 351,521

$ 347,578

$ 345,817 Total assets (denominator)

3,170,212

3,084,759

2,925,070

2,963,018

2,544,497 Total stockholders' equity to total assets

11.54%

11.70%

12.02%

11.73%

13.59% Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:



















Tangible equity:



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 365,757

$ 360,779

$ 351,521

$ 347,578

$ 345,817 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

84,676

85,499

86,379

87,583

89,545 Total tangible common equity (numerator)

$ 281,081

$ 275,280

$ 265,142

$ 259,995

$ 256,272 Tangible assets:



















Total assets

3,170,212

3,084,759

2,925,070

2,963,018

2,544,497 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

84,676

85,499

86,379

87,583

89,545 Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 3,085,536

$ 2,999,260

$ 2,838,691

$ 2,875,435

$ 2,454,952





















Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.11%

9.18%

9.34%

9.04%

10.44%

SOURCE Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.sotb.com

