Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit" or the "Company"), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, today reported its results as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 increased to $5.3 million , compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income (1) for the third quarter of 2019 was $6.2 million , which excluded $901 thousand of after-tax, merger-related expenses.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.34 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.27 for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) were $0.40 for the third quarter of 2019, which excluded $901 thousand of after-tax, merger-related expenses.

Reported and tax equivalent net interest margin (1) were 4.59% and 4.63%, respectively.

Organic loan growth of $69.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 , or 19.41% annualized.

Return on average assets was 1.10% annualized and adjusted return on average assets was 1.29% annualized, excluding $901 thousand of after-tax, merger-related expenses.

At September 30, 2019 , book value per share was $18.41 and tangible book value per share (1) was $15.01 .

At September 30, 2019 , total stockholders' equity to total assets was 15.14% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 12.70%.

Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our performance during the third quarter and believe we are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in our markets while serving our strong and growing customer base. Our acquisition of Chandler Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Citizens State Bank, (together, "Citizens") that we announced last quarter is on track to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The Citizen transaction represents an exciting strategic and financial opportunity for us to expand our footprint into the East Texas region, and to better serve our growing customer base through a total of 36 well placed locations across strategic parts of Texas."

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the third quarter of 2019, gross loans grew to $1.49 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of 4.9% from $1.42 billion as of June 30, 2019, and an increase of 54.9% from $960.7 million as of September 30, 2018. Loan growth during the quarter was primarily driven by significant organic loan growth, while the Company's year-over-year loan growth was primarily driven by its acquisition of Comanche National Corporation in November 2018 (the "Comanche acquisition") and First Beeville Financial Corporation in April 2019 (the "Beeville acquisition").

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses recorded for the third quarter of 2019 was $900 thousand. The provision for loan losses served to increase the allowance to $6.6 million, or 0.44% of the $1.49 billion in loans outstanding as of September 30, 2019. The nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio as of September 30, 2019 increased to 0.61% from 0.40% as of June 30, 2019, and 0.39% at September 30, 2018. Annualized net charge-offs were 17 basis points for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 14 basis points for the third quarter of 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $1.59 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of 0.93% from $1.57 billion as of June 30, 2019, and an increase of 81.7% from $872.6 million as of September 30, 2018. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $1.7 million, or 0.46%, from June 30, 2019, and increased $158.5 million, or 76.3% from September 30, 2018. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 23.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019, compared to 23.4% of total deposits as of June 30, 2019, and 23.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2018. The average cost of deposits was 1.03% for the third quarter of 2019, representing a two basis point increase from the second quarter of 2019 and a one basis point increase from the third quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 4.59%, a decrease of two basis points from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of one basis points from the third quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 4.63%, a decrease of one basis points from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2018. The decrease from the second quarter of 2019 is primarily due to a decline in the yield of interest-earning assets as a result of the impact of a decrease in interest rates by the Federal Open Market Committee during the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest income totaled $20.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 75.2% from $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. Interest income totaled $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 75.1% from $14.3 million in the same period in 2018. Interest and fees on loans increased by $9.2 million, or 65.9%, from the third quarter of 2018 due to organic and acquired growth in the loan portfolio. Interest expense was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 74.9% from $2.6 million for the same period in 2018. The increase from the third quarter of 2018 was due to an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 3 basis points and the growth in the deposit base from the Comanche acquisition and the Beeville acquisition.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. The primary components of noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 were a gain on sales of loans, net and service charges and fees of $1.2 million and $866 thousand, respectively. Noninterest expense totaled $15.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 51.3% from $10.3 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by increased salaries and employee benefits and the amortization of core deposit intangibles related to the Comanche acquisition and the Beeville acquisition.

The efficiency ratio was 67.17% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 72.11% in the third quarter of 2018.

_______________________________________________________ (1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Spirit believes that for Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, the adjustments made to net income allow investors and analysts to better assess its basic and diluted earnings per common share by removing the volatility that is associated with merger-related expenses and gain on sale of investment securities that are unrelated to its core business. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that it discusses in this news release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this news release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this news release.

Conference Call

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 29 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San Antonio-New Braunfels and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will, "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: our ability to consummate the equity offering in the size and manner described herein; risks relating to our ability to timely complete, or complete at all, the pending acquisition of Citizens, including the possibility that the expected benefits and synergies and our projections related to the acquisitions may not materialize as expected; that prior to the completion of the pending acquisition of Citizens, the target's businesses could experience disruptions due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or governmental entities; difficulty retaining key employees; business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses (including our pending acquisition of Citizens) and any future acquisitions; our ability to successfully identify and address the risks associated with our recent, pending and possible future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates and projections; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures and those of companies we acquire; our actual financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 may differ materially from the preliminary financial estimates we have provided as a result of the completion of our financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments arising between now and the time that our financial results for such periods are finalized; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations, and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; increases in our capital requirements; and other risks identified in Spirit's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 15, 2019, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2019 and August 9, 2019, respectively, and its other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans $ 23,064

$ 22,204

$ 17,118

$ 15,817

$ 13,901 Interest and dividends on investment securities 1,143

1,302

1,182

897

202 Other interest income 794

794

584

208

173 Total interest income 25,001

24,300

18,884

16,922

14,276 Interest expense:

















Interest on deposits 4,097

3,938

3,071

2,613

2,197 Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings 425

611

378

447

389 Total interest expense 4,522

4,549

3,449

3,060

2,586 Net interest income 20,479

19,751

15,435

13,862

11,690 Provision for loan losses 900

332

849

700

486 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,579

19,419

14,586

13,162

11,204 Noninterest income:

















Service charges and fees 866

969

729

649

462 SBA loan servicing fees 234

40

264

1,026

529 Mortgage referral fees 173

198

110

97

160 Gain on sales of loans, net 1,151

1,384

804

1,236

1,369 Gain on sales of investment securities -

1,053

1,081

-

- Other noninterest income 257

131

69

23

47 Total noninterest income 2,681

3,775

3,057

3,031

2,567 Noninterest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefits 9,502

8,765

7,124

7,988

6,623 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,710

1,690

1,262

1,479

1,279 Professional services 791

1,022

1,041

1,806

624 Data processing and network 884

731

485

340

302 Regulatory assessments and insurance (256)

315

98

307

266 Amortization of intangibles 1,015

1,006

603

390

176 Advertising 134

167

97

81

83 Marketing 136

132

139

154

115 Telephone expense 289

338

140

82

120 Conversion expense 314

453

1,151

160

- Other operating expenses 1,037

1,206

864

789

693 Total noninterest expense 15,556

15,825

13,004

13,576

10,281 Income before income tax expense 6,704

7,369

4,639

2,617

3,490 Income tax expense 1,374

1,542

829

104

719 Net income $ 5,330

$ 5,827

$ 3,810

$ 2,513

$ 2,771



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.35

$ 0.42

$ 0.31

$ 0.23

$ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.41

$ 0.30

$ 0.22

$ 0.27



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic 15,370,480

13,765,929

12,152,558

10,994,467

9,792,032 Diluted 15,771,249

14,236,244

12,607,445

11,450,552

10,360,301

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





























As of





September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018





(Dollars in thousands) Assets:

















Cash and due from banks $ 28,822

$ 26,150

$ 19,397

$ 22,664

$ 18,212 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 122,721

137,008

103,265

66,351

25,926



Total cash and cash equivalents 151,543

163,158

122,662

89,015

44,138 Time deposits in other banks 1,225

1,225

-

-

245 Investment securities:



















Available for sale securities, at fair value 166,669

171,058

131,068

179,461

33,449



Total investment securities 166,669

171,058

131,068

179,461

33,449 Loans held for sale 2,784

2,583

6,300

3,945

5,500 Loans:

















Loans held for investment 1,487,602

1,418,211

1,125,855

1,102,808

960,668 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (6,565)

(6,277)

(6,569)

(6,286)

(6,156)

Loans, net 1,481,037

1,411,934

1,119,286

1,096,522

954,512 Premises and equipment, net 65,144

62,815

55,237

53,877

46,135 Accrued interest receivable 6,319

7,039

4,849

4,934

3,715 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,042

1,324

518

782

289 Goodwill 43,086

43,889

18,253

18,253

4,485 Core deposit intangible 11,628

12,583

7,954

8,558

2,959 SBA servicing asset 3,548

3,570

3,747

3,965

3,561 Deferred tax asset, net -

48

-

328

1,667 Bank-owned life insurance 15,521

15,432

7,442

7,401

483 Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost 6,233

6,190

5,264

5,304

4,861 Other assets 4,005

4,485

4,464

4,276

2,806



Total assets $ 1,959,784

$ 1,907,333

$ 1,487,044

$ 1,476,621

$ 1,108,805 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities:

















Deposits:



















Transaction accounts:



















Noninterest-bearing $ 366,209

$ 367,892

$ 258,440

$ 256,784

$ 207,727

Interest-bearing 593,064

569,839

363,326

378,822

222,245



Total transaction accounts 959,273

937,731

621,766

635,606

429,972

Time deposits 625,940

632,873

581,486

547,042

442,638



Total deposits 1,585,213

1,570,604

1,203,252

1,182,648

872,610 Accrued interest payable 1,002

1,134

737

702

475 Short-term borrowings -

-

-

12,500

10,000 Long-term borrowings 74,165

89,398

75,536

77,784

71,555 Deferred tax liability, net 215

-

449

-

- Other liabilities 2,451

2,087

3,094

4,191

3,272



Total liabilities 1,663,046

1,663,223

1,283,068

1,277,825

957,912 Stockholders' Equity:

















Common stock 251,875

204,974

171,159

169,939

127,541 Retained earnings 41,970

36,640

30,813

27,003

24,490 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,091

2,496

2,004

1,854

(1,138) Treasury stock (198)

-

-

-

-



Total stockholders' equity 296,738

244,110

203,976

198,796

150,893



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,959,784

$ 1,907,333

$ 1,487,044

$ 1,476,621

$ 1,108,805

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Composition (Unaudited)









































As of

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

(Dollars in thousands) Loans:

















Commercial and industrial loans (1) $ 248,745

$ 197,774

$ 162,934

$ 173,892

$ 159,776 Real estate:

















1-4 single family residential loans 321,044

281,514

284,780

279,665

248,788 Construction, land and development loans 233,830

176,567

169,919

159,734

155,778 Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily) 597,415

671,900

423,900

403,800

326,651 Consumer loans and leases 17,663

20,745

21,631

24,378

18,174 Municipal and other loans 68,905

69,711

62,691

61,339

51,501 Total loans held in portfolio $ 1,487,602

$ 1,418,211

$ 1,125,855

$ 1,102,808

$ 960,668



(1) Balance includes $78.7 million, $71.3 million, $73.5 million, $76.9 million and $75.9 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Deposit Composition (Unaudited)









































As of

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

(Dollars in thousands) Deposits:

















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 366,209

$ 367,892

$ 258,440

$ 256,784

$ 207,727 Interest-bearing demand deposits 303,037

292,550

127,182

124,933

- Interest-bearing NOW accounts 8,626

7,638

7,509

7,961

7,865 Savings and money market accounts 281,401

269,651

228,635

245,928

214,380 Time deposits 625,940

632,873

581,486

547,042

442,638 Total deposits $ 1,585,213

$ 1,570,604

$ 1,203,252

$ 1,182,648

$ 872,610

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:





















Interest-earning deposits in other banks $ 135,460

$ 750

2.20%

$ 24,007

$ 140

2.32% Loans, including loans held for sale (2) 1,458,603

23,064

6.27%

944,429

13,901

5.84% Investment securities and other 175,369

1,187

2.69%

39,056

235

2.38% Total interest-earning assets 1,769,432

25,001

5.61%

1,007,492

14,276

5.62% Noninterest-earning assets 150,139









77,988







Total assets $ 1,919,571









$ 1,085,480







Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 285,306

$ 349

0.49%

$ -

$ -

0.00% Interest-bearing NOW accounts 7,846

3

0.15%

7,932

3

0.15% Savings and money market accounts 273,662

579

0.84%

212,511

338

0.63% Time deposits 630,969

3,166

1.99%

442,149

1,856

1.67% FHLB advances and other borrowings 65,358

425

2.58%

77,471

389

1.99% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,263,141

4,522

1.42%

740,063

2,586

1.39% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:





















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 380,997









192,408







Other liabilities 4,232









3,182







Stockholders' equity 271,201









149,827







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,919,571









$ 1,085,480







Net interest rate spread







4.19%









4.23% Net interest income and margin



$ 20,479

4.59%





$ 11,690

4.60% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 20,632

4.63%





$ 11,803

4.65%





(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:





















Interest-earning deposits in other banks $ 135,460

$ 750

2.20%

$ 120,568

$ 742

2.47% Loans, including loans held for sale (2) 1,458,603

23,064

6.27%

1,419,004

22,204

6.28% Investment securities and other 175,369

1,187

2.69%

177,227

1,354

3.06% Total interest-earning assets 1,769,432

25,001

5.61%

1,716,799

24,300

5.68% Noninterest-earning assets 150,139









143,434







Total assets $ 1,919,571









$ 1,860,233







Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 285,306

$ 349

0.49%

$ 295,274

$ 394

0.54% Interest-bearing NOW accounts 7,846

3

0.15%

7,619

3

0.16% Savings and money market accounts 273,662

579

0.84%

267,357

588

0.88% Time deposits 630,969

3,166

1.99%

634,700

2,953

1.87% FHLB advances and other borrowings 65,358

425

2.58%

75,856

611

3.23% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,263,141

4,522

1.42%

1,280,806

4,549

1.42% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:





















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 380,997









359,559







Other liabilities 4,232









3,228







Stockholders' equity 271,201









216,640







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,919,571









$ 1,860,233







Net interest rate spread







4.19%









4.26% Net interest income and margin



$ 20,479

4.59%





$ 19,751

4.61% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 20,632

4.63%





$ 19,863

4.64%





(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.