Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results

FIRST QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Generated Net Income of $0.06 versus $0.03 per share, FFO of $0.24 versus $0.20 per share and AFFO of $0.21 ( $0.22 per share excluding cash severance charges) versus $0.20 per share, in each case, compared to same quarter in 2017.

Real estate portfolio occupancy was 98.9% as of March 31, 2018.

. Repurchased 13.2 million shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average purchase price of $7.88 per share.

per share. Spirit's corporate liquidity was $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2018 , including availability under its unsecured line of credit, term loan and cash available for investment.

Adjusted debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA re was 6.3x as of March 31, 2018.

Invested $9.9 million in one property and revenue producing capital expenditures.

in one property and revenue producing capital expenditures. Disposed of 29 properties for $37.7 million , including four non-revenue producing properties transferred to CMBS lenders to satisfy $26.2 million in debt obligations.

, including four non-revenue producing properties transferred to CMBS lenders to satisfy in debt obligations. On May 1, 2018 , the Board of Directors approved the distribution of shares in Spirit MTA REIT to Spirit stockholders of record on May 18, 2018 , with a scheduled distribution date of May 31, 2018 .

CEO COMMENTS

"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid operational and financial results at Spirit. The improvements to our processes and systems have made our platform and real estate portfolio stronger than ever and we continue to prudently allocate capital, as demonstrated by targeted asset recycling and share repurchases, for the benefit of our stockholders - in the past 12 months, we have repurchased approximately 12% of our outstanding common stock, 57.1 million shares, at a weighted average price of $7.88 ($450.0 million)," stated Jackson Hsieh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spirit. "As we approach the finish line with our spin-off transaction, we are very pleased with the prospects for each company and our ability to enhance stockholder value."

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenues were $165.3 million compared to $165.4 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $28.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

FFO per diluted share was $0.24 and $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

AFFO was $95.3 million (including cash severance charges of $2.1 million), compared to $98.0 million for the same period last year. AFFO per diluted share was $0.21 ($0.22 excluding cash severance charges), compared to $0.20 for the same period last year.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, which equates to an annualized cash dividend of $0.72 per share. The quarterly dividend was paid on April 13, 2018 to stockholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

FIRST QUARTER PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

Spirit invested $9.9 million in one property and other revenue producing capital expenditures. The transaction, with an existing customer, has a lease term of 15.0 years and an initial weighted-average cash yield of approximately 7.99%.

The Company disposed of 29 properties for $37.7 million in gross proceeds, including the sale of 25 income producing properties for $28.2 million, with a weighted average capitalization rate of 12.28%. The remaining four properties were non-revenue producing assets that were transferred to CMBS lenders, resulting in the resolution of $26.2 million in secured debt.

Spirit funded a $35.0 million, B-1 term loan to Shopko as part of a syndicated loan and security agreement. The loan bears interest at 12.0% per annum and matures in June of 2020. The loan is secured by Shopko's assets collateralizing their $784.0 million asset-back lending facility.

As of March 31, 2018, Spirit's diversified real estate portfolio, comprised of 2,364 owned properties, was essentially fully occupied at 98.9% with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.9 years.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY & CAPITAL MARKETS

Adjusted Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA re was 6.3x as of March 31, 2018 .

Unencumbered Assets totaled $4.5 billion as of March 31, 2018, representing approximately 58% of Spirit's total real estate investments.

as of , representing approximately 58% of Spirit's total real estate investments. As of April 30, 2018 , Spirit had approximately $8 million in cash and cash equivalents, $539 million of available borrowing capacity under its $800 million unsecured line of credit and $420 million of available borrowing capacity under its undrawn Term Loan facility.

As of April 30, 2018, Spirit had additional funds available for acquisitions of approximately $98.0 million in its 1031 Exchange and Spirit Master Trust Program release accounts.

, Spirit had additional funds available for acquisitions of approximately in its 1031 Exchange and Spirit Master Trust Program release accounts. As of April 30, 2018 , our outstanding common share count is 426,418,536, excluding unvested restricted shares.

Definitions for non-GAAP measures can be found in the supplemental financial and operating report posted on Spirit's website along with this release. A reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to net income attributable to common stockholders is included in this document.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

In August 2017, Spirit's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to $250.0 million of its outstanding common stock. In the first quarter, the Company repurchased 13.2 million shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $7.88 per share.

As of April 30, 2018, the Company has fully utilized the remaining $63.9 million authorized under the share repurchase program, having purchased 8.1 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $7.93 per share since March 31, 2018.

In the past 12 months, the Company has repurchased 57.1 million shares, totaling $450.0 million of its common stock at a weighted average price of $7.89 per share.

2018 GUIDANCE

For fiscal year 2018, the Company is providing guidance for Spirit as a stand-alone entity, pro-forma for the expected distribution of Spirit MTA REIT, as if the distribution had been effected as of January 1, 2018:

Pro-forma AFFO of $0.66 to $0.68 per share, (excluding severance charges),

Capital deployment of $400.0 million to $500.0 million (comprising acquisitions, revenue producing capital expenditures and stock repurchases),

Asset dispositions of $50.0 million to $100.0 million, and

to , and Pro-forma Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre of 5.1x to 5.4x.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for its guidance range of AFFO per diluted share to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share, the most directly comparable forward looking GAAP financial measure, due to the inherent variability in timing and/or amount of various items that could impact net income available to common stockholders per diluted share, including, for example, gains on debt extinguishment, impairments and other items that are outside the control of the Company.

SUPPLEMENTAL PACKAGE

A supplemental financial and operating report that contains non-GAAP measures and other defined terms, along with this press release, have been posted to the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.spiritrealty.com .

ABOUT SPIRIT REALTY

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

As of March 31, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 2,446 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 48.3 million square feet, are leased to approximately 417 tenants across 49 states and 32 industries. More information about Spirit Realty Capital can be found on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.spiritrealty.com .

INVESTOR OUTREACH

The Company will soon release details regarding investor presentations related to the spin-off of Spirit MTA REIT.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues:





Rentals $ 157,612



$ 159,220

Interest income on loans receivable 1,827



892

Earned income from direct financing leases 465



612

Tenant reimbursement income 4,418



3,965

Other income 956



733

Total revenues 165,278



165,422

Expenses:





General and administrative 15,885



13,418

Transaction costs 3,932



—

Property costs (including reimbursable) 7,415



9,051

Real estate acquisition costs 48



153

Interest 51,065



46,623

Depreciation and amortization 62,117



64,994

Impairments 14,569



34,376

Total expenses 155,031



168,615

Income (loss) before other income/(expense) and income tax expense 10,247



(3,193)

Other income (expense):





Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment 21,328



(30)

Total other income (expense) 21,328



(30)

Income (loss) before income tax expense 31,575



(3,223)

Income tax expense (252)



(165)

Income (loss) before (loss) gain on disposition of assets 31,323



(3,388)

(Loss) gain on disposition of assets (605)



16,217

Net income and total comprehensive income 30,718



12,829

Dividends paid to preferred stockholders (2,588)



—

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,130



$ 12,829









Net income per share attributable to common stockholders—basic $ 0.06



$ 0.03

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ 0.06



$ 0.03









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:





Basic 444,875,428



482,607,198

Diluted 445,102,225



482,609,096



SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017







Assets





Investments:





Real estate investments:





Land and improvements $ 2,571,942



$ 2,588,930

Buildings and improvements 4,685,541



4,692,377

Total real estate investments 7,257,483



7,281,307

Less: accumulated depreciation (1,113,804)



(1,075,643)



6,143,679



6,205,664

Loans receivable, net 111,062



79,967

Intangible lease assets, net 396,596



409,903

Real estate assets under direct financing leases, net 24,847



24,865

Real estate assets held for sale, net 19,432



48,929

Net investments 6,695,616



6,769,328

Cash and cash equivalents 10,989



8,798

Deferred costs and other assets, net 241,875



231,045

Goodwill 254,340



254,340

Total assets $ 7,202,820



$ 7,263,511

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Liabilities:





Revolving Credit Facility $ 154,500



$ 112,000

Term Loan, net —



—

Senior Unsecured Notes, net 295,431



295,321

Mortgages and notes payable, net 2,571,794



2,516,478

Convertible Notes, net 719,295



715,881

Total debt, net 3,741,020



3,639,680

Intangible lease liabilities, net 151,179



155,303

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 141,898



148,919

Total liabilities 4,034,097



3,943,902

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock and paid in capital, $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized: 6,900,000 shares issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 166,193



166,193

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized: 436,561,654 and 448,868,269 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 4,366



4,489

Capital in excess of common stock par value 5,197,988



5,193,631

Accumulated deficit (2,199,824)



(2,044,704)

Total stockholders' equity 3,168,723



3,319,609

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,202,820



$ 7,263,511



SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) FFO and AFFO



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28,130



$ 12,829

Add/(less):





Portfolio depreciation and amortization 61,976



64,857

Portfolio impairments 14,569



34,376

Realized losses (gains) on sales of real estate 605



(16,217)

Total adjustments to net income 77,150



83,016









FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 105,280



$ 95,845

Add/(less):





(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (21,328)



30

Real estate acquisition costs 48



153

Transaction costs 3,932



—

Non-cash interest expense 7,541



5,461

Accrued interest and fees on defaulted loans 556



674

Straight-line rent, net of related bad debt expense (4,457)



(5,445)

Other amortization and non-cash charges (605)



(945)

Non-cash compensation expense (1) 4,366



2,246

Total adjustments to FFO (9,947)



2,174









AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 95,333



$ 98,019









Dividends declared to common stockholders $ 78,581



$ 87,122

Dividends declared as a percent of AFFO 82 %

89 % Net income per share of common stock





Basic (2) $ 0.06



$ 0.03

Diluted (2) $ 0.06



$ 0.03

FFO per diluted share of common stock (2) $ 0.24



$ 0.20

AFFO per diluted share of common stock (2) $ 0.21



$ 0.20

AFFO per diluted share of common stock, excluding several charges (1) $ 0.22



$ 0.20

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:





Basic 444,875,428



482,607,198

Diluted 445,102,225



482,609,096





(1) Included in G&A balances for the three months ended March 31, 2018 is $3.9 million of severance-related costs, comprised of $2.1 million of cash compensation and $1.8 million of non-cash compensation related to the acceleration of Restricted Stock and Performance Share Awards in connection with the departure of two executive officers. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, dividends paid to unvested restricted stockholders of $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively, are deducted from net income, FFO and AFFO attributable to common stockholders in the computation of per share amounts.

