Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common and Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3750 per share to holders of the Company's 6.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. Preferred stockholders of record as of June 15, 2018 will receive the cash dividend on June 29, 2018.

Information pertaining to Spirit's dividends can be obtained through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.spiritrealty.com. For account inquiries relating to Spirit's quarterly dividends, please contact Spirit's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at (866) 703-9065.

ABOUT SPIRIT REALTY

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

As of March 31, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 2,446 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 48.3 million square feet, are leased to approximately 417 tenants across 49 states and 32 industries.

