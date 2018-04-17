DALLAS, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) ("Spirit" or "the Company"), announced today that financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Spirit will host its first quarter earnings conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday May 2, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:
INTERNET: Go to www.spiritrealty.com and select the investor relations page at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be accessible for three months.
PHONE: No access code required.
(888) 349-0136 (Domestic) / (412) 542-4152 (International) / (855) 669-9657 (Canada)
REPLAY: Available through May 16, 2018 with access code 10119363
(877) 344-7529 (Domestic) / (412) 317-0088 (International) / (855) 669-9658 (Canada)
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our shareholders.
As of December 31, 2017, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 2,480 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 49 million square feet are leased to 419 tenants across 49 states and 30 industries.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-realty-capital-inc-schedules-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300631719.html
SOURCE Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.
Share this article