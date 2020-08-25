Spirit Sensation Ketel One Botanical Debuts First-Of-Its-Kind Vodka Spritz To Effortlessly Elevate Any Occasion

In 2018, Ketel One disrupted the world of drinking with the launch of Ketel One Botanical. With its unique distillation process and lower ABV, the Nolet Family created an entirely new category crafted with passion and care, which became an instant sensation with mindful consumers who made Ketel One Botanical the Number One Best-Selling New Spirit of 20181, and led Nielsen to name it a Breakthrough Innovation2. Now, the Nolets have recreated the same fresh taste, real ingredients and signature serve of Ketel One Botanical in a deliciously convenient, portable format.

Along with no carbs, no added sugar, and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz has a lower ABV (3.6%) and is only 73 calories per serving. It's not just what isn't in the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz, but what is that makes it a breakthrough: this delightful ready-to-enjoy cocktail is made with the same Ketel One Vodka consumers know and love.

Crafting the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz begins in Schiedam, Holland, where each batch of Ketel One Vodka is tasted and approved by a member of the Nolet family. To provide a delicious, fresh-tasting experience for consumers, the vodka, along with a unique, delicate blend of botanical and natural fruit essences are brought to the US and combined with sparkling water to finish. The result: sophisticated flavor profiles that shine in every effervescent sip; a natural and crisp taste with a soft, delicate fizz.

The Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz is available in all three award-winning Ketel One Botanical varietals:

Peach & Orange Blossom (lush peaches and bold notes of fragrant orange blossoms)

Cucumber & Mint (refreshing cucumbers and herbal tones of fresh garden mint)

Grapefruit & Rose (zesty, mouthwatering grapefruit combined with the delicate fragrance of rose petals)

With a 329-year history of creating spirits that set the standard for consumer appetites, the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz is a natural evolution for the Nolet Family. As portable formats continue to be a top choice for the at-home occasion, ready-to-drink cocktails are up 100% in off-premise sales since 20193, with new iterations loading the market with "light" and "lower in calorie" claims. The original success of Ketel One Botanical, which is made with 100% non-GMO grain, no artificial sweeteners or artificial flavors, and only 73 calories per serving, confirmed the Nolets' intuition that consumers were seeking alternatives that would complement their mindful, balanced lifestyles. With the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz, the Nolets crafted a new experience with the same heart and intentionality they brought to the development of Ketel One Botanical, marrying consumer appreciation of craft, cocktail bar-worthy drinks and carefully selected ingredients with the growing desire for convenience. The packaging was designed to mirror the Ketel One Botanical bottles' signature beauty.

"We created Ketel One Botanical to appeal to the conscious consumer. We care as deeply about what goes into every bottle, as they care deeply about what they are eating and drinking. That sentiment rings truer than ever in a world where caring for ourselves and each other is a priority, and ease without sacrificing quality is so important," explains Carl Nolet Jr. "Honoring our family's legacy of 'quality over everything' while responding to a strong need for convenience, we are thrilled to launch our Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz. It's the same fresh taste and delightful experience consumers expect from Ketel One in a new and exciting format."

"We're excited to introduce this convenient, craft experience that's inspired by what we created with Ketel One Botanical, and one that always echoes our 'quality over everything' motto, now fit for a variety of occasions – from moments of relaxation with family, to spending a safe and socially-distanced day at the pool or park," says Bob Nolet.

The Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz is available on September 1 in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, Washington and Illinois, for a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a 4-pack and $3.99 for a single.

Whether sipping beach or poolside, barbecuing in the backyard or celebrating everyday moments picnic-style, please remember to drink (and socialize) responsibly.

KETEL ONE BOTANICAL Vodka Spritz. Made With Vodka, Botanicals, Natural Flavors, And Sparkling Water. 3.6% Alc/Vol. © Double Eagle Brands, B.V. Ketel One Botanical Spritz, Indianapolis, IN.

About Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Ketel One Family Made Vodka is inspired by more than 329 years and 11 generations of the Nolet Family's distilling expertise. Ketel One is crafted using only the highest-quality ingredients, including 100% non-GMO grain. Ketel One continues to toast to the artists, trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry, inspiring them to inspire others. Follow Ketel One Family Made Vodka on Instagram for additional inspiration and information: @KetelOne_US.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

