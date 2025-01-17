Spirited Paw Introduces Probiotic + Gut Health: A Supplement for Cats and Dogs

Prioritize Your Pet's Health with This Science-Backed, Nature-Focused Formula

PALMYRA, Wis., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirited Paw®, made by Standard Process®, proudly introduces Probiotic + Gut Health — a scientifically advanced supplement crafted to support digestive and immune health for cats and dogs. This innovative solution combines a science-backed prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic to nurture your pet's microbiome and promote overall wellness.

Probiotic + Gut Health features ingredients such as live probiotic strains Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium animalis, probiotic yeast Saccharomyces boulardii and postbiotic EpiCor® — a powerful postbiotic known for its immune-supporting properties. Complementing EpiCor® is an impactful natural prebiotic, inulin to aid in fostering a balanced gut microbiome as well as the natural fiber psyllium husk which acts to normalize stool consistency.

"Similar to Standard Process® human supplements, our mission with Spirited Paw® is to positively change the lives of pets," says Katrina Verdeur, MS, Product Development Manager for Pet Products at Standard Process. "There is the general understanding that probiotic products can positively benefit the health of dogs and cats. However, different strains of probiotics have different effects. We are excited to bring forward a probiotic solution formulated with strains specifically researched in dogs and cats, at potencies required to address immediate gut health needs, encourage a healthy inflammatory response, and promote long-term wellness."

Probiotic + Gut Health provides over 7 billion CFU of probiotics per capsule at the time of manufacture. The capsule format was selected to enhance the protection of the live probiotic bacteria strains, as well as give pet owners the flexibility to serve as a capsule or open the capsule and sprinkle the contents over the pet's meal. Regular use can help maintain a healthy microbiome, enhance healthy immune function, support digestion, and even promote fresh breath in dogs — all while celebrating your pet's vibrant personality.

As part of the Standard Process® family of brands, Spirited Paw upholds a commitment to delivering superior quality through sustainable practices. The Probiotic + Gut Health formula features organic buckwheat extract, cultivated at Standard Process's own MOSA certified organic farm. Uniquely, Spirited Paw pet supplements are crafted in the same facility and held to the same rigorous standards as Standard Process human supplements — setting a new benchmark in the pet supplement market. By blending cutting-edge science with the best of nature, Spirited Paw ensures the efficacy and safety of every product, supporting your pet's well-being at every step.

Spirited Paw's Probiotic + Gut Health is now available for purchase at www.spiritedpaw.com.

About Spirited Paw® — a Standard Process® brand:

Spirited Paw ® supplements are proudly crafted by Standard Process® — a multigenerational, family-owned leader in whole food-based nutrition that has served health care practitioners for nearly a century. Since 1929, Standard Process has been advancing health through pure, potent formulations designed to work in harmony with nature. Now under its fourth generation of family leadership, Standard Process remains committed to innovation through its Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina and its nutrient-preserving manufacturing techniques in Palmyra, Wisconsin. With over 300 high-quality supplements — including Spirited Paw's dedicated support for pets — Standard Process is changing lives for the entire family. For more information, visit standardprocess.com.

