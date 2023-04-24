Spirit's Fit Fleet® Flies Forward with 200th Delivery from Airbus

A photo of the aircraft is available HERE

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) has welcomed a landmark delivery for the airline's growing Fit Fleet with its 200th new aircraft delivery from Airbus. The Airbus A320neo (N973NK) was assembled at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama, and prepared for service at Spirit's aircraft maintenance facility in Detroit.

The new delivery is part of continued growth at Spirit. The airline introduced 14 new planes in 2022, with plans to add 26 new aircraft in 2023. Additionally, Spirit has a major first with the upcoming delivery of its first A321neo aircraft.

Spirit transitioned to an all-Airbus fleet in 2006, and currently operates one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry with an average age of about seven years. The investments in new A320neo family aircraft with enhanced aerodynamics and the latest-generation jet engines are paying off with significant reductions in fuel burn, less emissions and lower noise levels.

"Our new, fuel-efficient aircraft allow us to deliver on our promise to give our Guests both an affordable and great experience," said Spirit Airlines President and CEO Ted Christie. "Spirit's Pilots truly enjoy flying our modern aircraft fleet, and we'd like to thank Airbus for their long-term partnership. I'd also like to recognize all our Spirit Family Members and business partners who prepare our planes for service and keep them in tip-top shape with safety as their top priority."

"The 200th aircraft delivery from Airbus to Spirit Airlines is not only a major milestone, but also reflects the trust they have in our products that provide the best passenger experience their customers demand combined with the cost and environmentally efficient operations the airline needs," said C. Jeffrey Knittel, President and CEO of Airbus Americas, Inc. "Spirit has one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. thanks to the benefits offered by our A320 Family of aircraft."

Spirit's newest aircraft deliveries feature an upgraded interior with wider seats that are lower in weight and include new, comfortable features that continue to enhance the Guest Experience. The airline's Big Front Seats are even bigger, and they feature more pre-recline, making the best value in the sky even better. Spirit also recently introduced high-speed Wi-Fi on its A320 and A321 sub-fleets.

Recognition

Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World (ATW) named Spirit Airlines the Value Airline of the Year as part of the ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards. Additionally, WalletHub named Spirit the Most Affordable Airline and No. 2 of 11 overall in its 2023 Best Airline Awards. Spirit was also recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. Spirit also recently received the top ranking in its category in both the Port of Seattle Fly Quiet Awards and the LAX Fly Quieter Program, and was also recognized with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fifth consecutive year.

