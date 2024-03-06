Spirits Global Industry Almanac: Anticipated CAGR of 8.3% During 2022-2027, with Market Set to Reach $1,133.87 Billion by the End of 2027

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spirits Global Industry Almanac 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spirits industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

The spirits market consists of the sale of brandy, gin & genever, liqueurs, rum, specialty spirits, tequila & mezcal, vodka and whiskey. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2022 exchange rates.

The global Spirits market had total revenues of $761.56 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% between 2017 and 2022.

in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% between 2017 and 2022. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.2% between 2017 and 2022, to reach a total of 36,323.5 million liters in 2022.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.3% for the five-year period 2022-2027, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,133.87 billion by the end of 2027.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global spirits market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global spirits market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key spirits market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global spirits market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the global spirits market by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the global spirits market in 2027?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global spirits market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global spirits market?

Key Topics Covered:

Global Spirits

Spirits in Asia-Pacific

Spirits in Europe

Spirits in France

Spirits in Germany

Spirits in Australia

Spirits in Brazil

Spirits in Canada

Spirits in China

Spirits in India

Spirits in Indonesia

Spirits in Italy

Spirits in Japan

Spirits in Mexico

Spirits in The Netherlands

Spirits in North America

Spirits in Scandinavia

Spirits in Singapore

Spirits in South Africa

Spirits in South Korea

Spirits in Spain

Spirits in Switzerland

Spirits in Turkey

Spirits in The United Kingdom

Spirits in The United States

Macroeconomic Indicators

Company Profiles

Diageo plc

CEDC International Sp. z o.o.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA

& Spirits SA Jiangsu Yanghe Group Co Ltd

Hite Jinro Co Ltd

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd

Distell Group Holdings Ltd

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Brown-Forman Corporation

Anora Group Plc

Royal Unibrew AS

William Grant & Sons Ltd

& Sons Ltd The Edrington Group Ltd

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd

Muhak Co.,Ltd.

Efe Raki

Antalya Alkollu Icecek San ve Tic AS

Original Mason's

Companhia Muller de Bebidas Ltda

IRB Tatuzinho 3 Fazendas Ltda

Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd

Radico Khaitan Ltd

Bepensa SA de CV

Societe des Vins et Spiritueux La Martiniquaise S.A.S.

Bacardi Limited

Henkell & Co Sektkellerei KG

Emperador Distillers Inc

Davide Campari-Milano NV

Takahashi Shuzo Co Ltd

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Goodridge & Williams Distilling

Niu Lan Shan Distillery

Beijing Red Star Co Ltd

Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd

Lucas Bols NV

SHS Group Ltd

Pernod Ricard SA

Halewood Artisanal Spirits (UK) Ltd

Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkdw51

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets