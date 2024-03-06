Spirits Global Industry Almanac: Anticipated CAGR of 8.3% During 2022-2027, with Market Set to Reach $1,133.87 Billion by the End of 2027

06 Mar, 2024, 10:45 ET
The "Spirits Global Industry Almanac 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global spirits industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The spirits market consists of the sale of brandy, gin & genever, liqueurs, rum, specialty spirits, tequila & mezcal, vodka and whiskey. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2022 exchange rates.
- The global Spirits market had total revenues of $761.56 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% between 2017 and 2022.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.2% between 2017 and 2022, to reach a total of 36,323.5 million liters in 2022.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.3% for the five-year period 2022-2027, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,133.87 billion by the end of 2027.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global spirits market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global spirits market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key spirits market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global spirits market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Key Questions Answered
- What was the size of the global spirits market by value in 2022?
- What will be the size of the global spirits market in 2027?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global spirits market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global spirits market?
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Spirits
- Spirits in Asia-Pacific
- Spirits in Europe
- Spirits in France
- Spirits in Germany
- Spirits in Australia
- Spirits in Brazil
- Spirits in Canada
- Spirits in China
- Spirits in India
- Spirits in Indonesia
- Spirits in Italy
- Spirits in Japan
- Spirits in Mexico
- Spirits in The Netherlands
- Spirits in North America
- Spirits in Scandinavia
- Spirits in Singapore
- Spirits in South Africa
- Spirits in South Korea
- Spirits in Spain
- Spirits in Switzerland
- Spirits in Turkey
- Spirits in The United Kingdom
- Spirits in The United States
- Macroeconomic Indicators
Company Profiles
- Diageo plc
- CEDC International Sp. z o.o.
- Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA
- Jiangsu Yanghe Group Co Ltd
- Hite Jinro Co Ltd
- Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
- Distell Group Holdings Ltd
- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
- Brown-Forman Corporation
- Anora Group Plc
- Royal Unibrew AS
- William Grant & Sons Ltd
- The Edrington Group Ltd
- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd
- Muhak Co.,Ltd.
- Efe Raki
- Antalya Alkollu Icecek San ve Tic AS
- Original Mason's
- Companhia Muller de Bebidas Ltda
- IRB Tatuzinho 3 Fazendas Ltda
- Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd
- Radico Khaitan Ltd
- Bepensa SA de CV
- Societe des Vins et Spiritueux La Martiniquaise S.A.S.
- Bacardi Limited
- Henkell & Co Sektkellerei KG
- Emperador Distillers Inc
- Davide Campari-Milano NV
- Takahashi Shuzo Co Ltd
- Suntory Holdings Ltd
- Goodridge & Williams Distilling
- Niu Lan Shan Distillery
- Beijing Red Star Co Ltd
- Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd
- Lucas Bols NV
- SHS Group Ltd
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Halewood Artisanal Spirits (UK) Ltd
- Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkdw51
