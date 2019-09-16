Spirits Network Announces New Original Series, Bourbon Barter, with Adam Carolla

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirits Network, a new shoppable, online streaming entertainment network, today announced the development of a new original series named Bourbon Barter, featuring legendary comedian, Adam Carolla. Created by the award-winning media company, NBTV and in partnership with global beverage alcohol leader, Diageo, the new series will begin filming on September 20 – 23 across the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

During Bourbon Barter, Adam Carolla will have three days and a limited amount of Bulleit bourbon to barter for food, shelter, and other interesting activities along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail (KBT) and end at the renowned Bourbon & Beyond Festival. The series will be available exclusively for Spirits Network members, but non-members will be able to view a sneak-peek on www.spiritsnetwork.com/bourbonbarter.

The inspiration for the project stems from NBTV's earlier project in partnership with Oscar Meyer, The Great American Bacon Barter, where host Josh Sankey embarked on a cross-country road trip armed with only bricks of bacon, bartering one or more units in exchange of food, gas, shelter, and other humorous and entertaining pursuits. Following the completion of the series, Sankey bartered 2,168 bricks of bacon. The series generated 336M earned media impressions and Oscar Meyer saw a 41 percent increase in brand love (during the show, online conversations about Oscar Meyer doubled).

"Bourbon Barter is a fun new original series you can only watch on Spirits Network, that demonstrates the power of community, bourbon and social media to help Adam Carolla achieve his goal to make it across the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in three days," stated NBTV CEO, Nick Buzzell. "It will be funny, action-packed and full of surprises and the best part is, using Spirits Network's click to buy technology in 50+ cities & 16 states, in a short amount of time you can have bourbon in your hand while you're watching the show and share a drink with Adam along the journey. It's truly a 4D experience."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with NBTV and Spirits Network to develop this series," stated Devin Nagy, Director, Technology and Emerging Platforms, Diageo North America. "Our consumers are sophisticated, savvy, ahead of the curve and always looking for the best quality entertainment. Bourbon Barter will provide them with all of the laughs and interest of a groundbreaking series, on a tech-forward OTT platform, making the experience not just entertaining but immersive."

Upon completion of the KBT, celebrity guests and friends will greet Carolla at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival, alongside bourbon expert, Fred Minnick, culminating in a party at the festival with a concert featuring ZZ Top and other legendary performers.

Known for his cult-followed radio show Loveline in the mid-1990's-2000's, Carolla has hosted programs including The Man Show, Crank Yankers, and The Adam Carolla Project, and has appeared on reality television programs including Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Apprentice. Currently, he hosts the highest downloaded podcast, The Adam Carolla Show, which has received numerous honors and accolades including the iTunes Best Audio Podcast award.

"The Bourbon Barter is going to answer an age old hypothetical question," Carolla said. "What would happen if I, Adam Carolla, of the world-record-holding Adam Carolla Show Podcast, had to get through The Kentucky Bourbon Trail with no money or mode of transport and bourbon as my only currency? Well we're about to find out. If I don't make it, don't let my wife sell my car collection."

To see the outcome of Adam's journey, become a member of the Spirits Network at SpiritsNetwork.com.

ABOUT SPIRITS NETWORK:

Spirits Network provides rare access to the culture, experts, commerce, and community of fine spirits and the stories behind them. Launched in 2019, it's the first of its kind, combining shoppable original award-winning premium content with proprietary click-to-buy technology available on OTT/streaming TV platforms on any device. Through Spirits Network, members can engage with and purchase from the brands that are defining the past, present, and future of the spirits business, as well as access exclusive product and event-driven membership experiences centered around the spirits lifestyle.

ABOUT NBTV:

NBTV Channels builds unique content for brands and direct-to-consumer businesses using the power of OTT, mobile, and integrated commerce, transforming marketing from a cost to a revenue center. We provide a groundbreaking innovation with the creation of bespoke entertainment environments centered around premium original programming that celebrates the lifestyle of any chosen category while offering in-platform 'click to buy' opportunities.



Located in Manhattan's financial district, Spirits Network LLC is the newest venture from NBTV Channels, a division of NBTV Studio founded in 2008 by CEO Nick Buzzell and CTO Mike Buzzell. NBTV has brought content, creativity, storytelling and relevant audiences to Fortune 500 brands across all categories.

