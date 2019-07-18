Spirits Network Launches Innovative New Channel For Spirits Connoisseurs

With a mission to "discover, buy, taste," on every device, Spirits Network launches today as an OTT platform, mobile app and online. It combines expert product curation with original content that gives members the story behind the bottle and the people who create it. Spirits Network product selection is supported by experts across all spirits categories, led by Flavien Desoblin, from NYC's Brandy Library and Copper + Oak lounges. It will also be supported by other curators and experts including internationally-renowned bourbon expert Fred Minnick, mixologist Rob Floyd and celebrity friends. The products they have selected bring together the most exclusive brands - both craft and commercial - all available for real-time purchase through proprietary click-to-buy technology.

"This is the future of media," says NBTV Chairman & CEO and Spirits Network co-founder Nick Buzzell. "This isn't an analog business anymore, and we're creating a new kind of network without interruptive commercials that bring product experiences directly to consumers. For example, we're working with Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer, to tell stories, like how Don Julio Gonzalez (of Tequila Don Julio) made tequila for his friends, as well as the brand he created. These are entertaining stories first and, at the same time, a celebration of premium spirits and the community that enjoys them. Further, as a leader in this space, we are proud to work with the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and Responsibility.org to integrate responsibility into everything we do."

"The Spirits Network is an exciting new technology venture we're piloting this year that is designed to bridge the gap between content and commerce," said Devin Nagy, Director of Technology and Emerging Platforms at Diageo NA. "Our brands have such great stories to tell and we're committed to exploring new ways that we can deliver content and experiences that are shoppable. This new platform will allow us to leverage the rise in popularity with OTT platforms to learn about this change in content consumption habits amongst consumers."

Consumers can become Spirits Network members by creating an account and personalized profile that automatically curates their content and shopping experience across their preferred devices. Their profile includes their favorite spirit categories (Scotch, Tequila, Gin, etc.) and their choice of membership levels. At launch, SN will feature three levels of membership starting across the U.S. with $9.99 which includes premium content, on-demand shopping, and members-only products and events. Beginning in New York City, $99 and $149 per month Spirits Box memberships will include hand-picked full-size 750ml bottles of liquor, glasses, bar tools, accessories, free local shipping, exclusive members-only events and more. More major markets will be added frequently.

Spirits Network will feature:

Original Content : See the stories behind the bottles, whether it's a short snippet of a Japanese whiskey-tasting on mobile or a documentary about tequila on the big screen. Our award-winning series uncovers the characters of legend and the tastemakers of today obsessing with craft whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, gins, brandies and other liquors across fine spirits categories.

: See the stories behind the bottles, whether it's a short snippet of a Japanese whiskey-tasting on mobile or a documentary about tequila on the big screen. Our award-winning series uncovers the characters of legend and the tastemakers of today obsessing with craft whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, gins, brandies and other liquors across fine spirits categories. Shoppable Content: Members can buy rare and even exclusive product in two ways: One, product windows will be visible within content screens with a "Quick Buy" option available. Two, subscribe to a monthly Spirits box and have our experts select products based on tastes and areas of the desired exploration whether it's a monthly bourbon box, craft gin or the latest in tequila. Those offers will also be available as gifts for the holidays, bridal party, or even the office party.

Members can buy rare and even exclusive product in two ways: One, product windows will be visible within content screens with a "Quick Buy" option available. Two, subscribe to a monthly Spirits box and have our experts select products based on tastes and areas of the desired exploration whether it's a monthly bourbon box, craft gin or the latest in tequila. Those offers will also be available as gifts for the holidays, bridal party, or even the office party. Community: Spirits Network is building a new kind of social network, one where spirits enthusiasts can connect to each other as well as the personalities and experts that define the spirits business.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, U.S. supplier sales of spirits rose 5.1 percent to $27.5 billion in 2018, with the strongest growth in high-end premium and super-premium products across most categories. Key category drivers of sales growth included Tequila, up 10.2 percent or $279 million to $3.0 billion; Cognac, up 14.2 percent or $250 million to $1.8 billion; Irish Whiskey, up 12.0 percent or $108 million to $1.0 billion; Single Malt Scotch is up 9.4 percent or $72 million to $843 million; Super premium Gin rose 15.6 percent; and super premium Rum, up 28.5 percent.

"The Spirits Network promises to be a great partner of DISCUS and promoter of the importance of responsible drinking through their integration of Responsibility.org messages and programs," said Chris Swonger, President and CEO, DISCUS and Responsibility.org. "Utilizing the power of new technology with the brand loyalty of spirits consumers, there's no doubt that Spirits Network will lead innovation in the industry on both commerce and leadership on responsibility."

ABOUT SPIRITS NETWORK: Spirits Network provides rare access to the culture, commerce, and community of fine spirits and the stories behind them. Launching in 2019, it's the first of its kind for shoppable-entertainment, combining original award-winning premium content with proprietary click-to-buy technology available on OTT/ streaming TV platforms, mobile and online. Through Spirits Network, members can engage, be entertained and purchase from the brands that are defining the past, present and future of the spirits business as well as access exclusive product and event-driven membership experiences to match their lifestyle.

ABOUT NBTV: NBTV Channels builds unique solutions for brands and direct to consumer businesses using the power of OTT, mobile and integrated commerce, transforming marketing from a cost to a revenue center. We provide a groundbreaking innovation with the creation of bespoke entertainment environments centered around premium original programming that celebrates the lifestyle of any chosen category while offering in-platform 'click to buy' opportunities.

Located in Manhattan's financial district, Spirits Network is the newest venture from NBTV Channels which is a division of NBTV Studio founded in 2008 by CEO Nick Buzzell and CTO Mike Buzzell, NBTV has brought content, creativity, storytelling and relevant audiences to Fortune 500 brands across all categories.

