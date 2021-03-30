Spirits Pioneer Sammy Hagar, Alongside Chef Guy Fieri, Unveils Santo Reposado, the Newest Variant in the Award-Winning Spirits Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary rocker and tequila aficionado, Sammy Hagar, and culinary icon and restaurateur, Guy Fieri, are proud to introduce Santo Reposado, the newest and highly-anticipated tequila to join their world-renowned Santo Spirits portfolio. The premium spirit uses 100% certified Blue Weber Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico resulting in a more mature and fuller expression with a long finish on the palate. Following the tremendous success of the award-winning Santo Blanco, and the world's first and only Mezquila, Hagar and Fieri set out to create a genuine, old-world style Reposado that is artfully balanced and sinfully smooth.

"I have been in this business for over 30 years and if anyone knows good tequila, it's me. I live and breathe tequila. I am really proud and impressed by what we have been able to accomplish with Reposado and I can't wait for the Santo Spirit fans to finally taste what we have been working on for so long," said Sammy Hagar. "We are using premium ingredients and traditional processes that have given us a product that is going to shake up the tequila world."

Santo Reposado's selective process begins with third-generation master distiller Juan Eduardo Nuñez, from the famed distillery El Viejito, founded in 1937, in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The expert craftsman utilizes traditional methods to create the best tequila. The agave is steamed in traditional stone ovens for 17 hours, rested for four hours and then steamed again for another 12 hours. Taking the extra time creates the ultra-pure agave flavor tequila lovers crave. After approximately four days of fermentation the tequila is double distilled in copper pot stills. The liquid is then rested for five months in charred American oak bourbon barrels, giving it distinctive notes of smoke and vanilla-maple, finished with a satisfying, peppery kick. These historic and significant practices yield a traditional, yet exceptional spirit that is free of additives of any kind.

"Sammy is the godfather of tequila and really taught Americans what real deal agave spirits should be. So, for me to be able to join forces with him in Santo and bring the world our premium tequilas and the world's first Mezquila, it's about as good as it gets," said Fieri. "With our newest expression, the Reposado, we're bringing a perfectly aged version of our Blanco that I know folks are gonna dig."

Santo Reposado is displayed in a stunning and eye-catching matte-blue bottle to honor to blue-green color of natural agave and modeled after the shape and style of the original clay bottles used in authentic tequila making. This exclusive tequila should not be missed and is available exclusively in the United States and Canada beginning in February for a suggested retail price of USD $40.00 for a 750 ML bottle.

Enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a premium cocktail. For more information and recipes please visit www.santospirit.com

About Santo Spirits

The Santo Spirits brand was conceived out of longtime friendship, exceptional food, great tequila, and the search for a taste revelation. Santo Spirits is the brainchild of rocker Sammy Hagar, and chef Guy Fieri. Together, the duo created Santo Spirits and found their virtuoso with Juan Eduardo Nuñez, a third-generation master distiller from the famed distillery El Viejito, founded in 1937, in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Sammy's history of making world-renowned tequila, Guy's world-famous taste buds, and Juan Eduardo's award-winning craftsmanship, bring to life the portfolio of Santo Spirits: The world's first Mezquila, an old-world style tequila Blanco, and the sinfully smooth reposado. For more information about Santo Spirits, please visit SantoSpirit.com

